Business Live: Pound climbs higher

- Decision expected on 21st Century Fox's bid for Sky
- Angela Merkel vows to stand firm against US
- FRC investigates BT's former auditor PwC
- FTSE 100 index trades higher
By Dearbail Jordan
Millions in your jewellery box?
BNP Paribas faces lawsuit over Rwandan genocide
French investment bank BNP Paribas has been accused of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes related to the mass slaughter in 1994 that claimed more than 800,000 lives.
Reuters reports that three non-government organisations (NGOs) have filed a lawsuit in Paris against BNP Paribas, alleging that it knowingly approved a transfer of $1.3m from the Rwandan central bank to an arms dealer during the genocide.
The three groups - Sherpa, CPCR (Collective of Civil Parties for Rwanda) and Ibuka France - said a UN arms embargo on Rwanda had been in effect at the time of the transfer.
In an emailed statement to Reuters, BNP Paribas said: "We have learned about the suit through the media. At the moment, we do not have sufficient information on the subject to be able to comment on it."
Sony to re-start pressing vinyl
Here's one for all you music lovers out there.
Sony Music Entertainment is to start pressing vinyl records again.
A factory in Tokyo will begin production next March, nearly 30 years after it abandoned vinyl in favour of those new fangled compact discs.
Deloitte reckons that vinyl will generate $1bn of revenues this year while sales of CDs and digital downloads continue to fall.
Some things never go out of style.
What are the issues in Fox's Sky deal?
Culture Secretary Karen Bradley is 'minded to' refer Fox's takeover of Sky to UK competition authorities.Read more
'Fit and proper test more important'
BBC business editor Simon Jack tweets on Fox/Sky
More from Karen Bradley on Fox/Sky
The Culture Secretary added: "The reasoning and evidence on which Ofcom's recommendation is based are persuasive - the proposed entity would have the third largest total reach of any news provider, lower only than the BBC and ITN and would uniquely span news coverage on television, radio, in newspapers and online."
BreakingWalgreens Boots and Rite Aid call off merger
Some news just out in the US.
Pharmacy chain Walgreens Boots and rival Rite Aid have mutually agreed to terminate their merger plans.
Instead a new agreement has been drawn up with Rite Aid, under which Walgreens Boots wil pay $5.175bn (£4bn) to "purchase 2,186 stores, three distribution centres and related inventory from Rite Aid".
Walgreens said it would pay Rite Aid a $32m fee related to the termination and also ended an agreement to sell certain Rite Aid stores to Fred's Inc.
Fox allegations a 'significant corporate failure'
Karen Bradley says 21st Century Fox's bid for the 61% of Sky it does not already own will not be referred to the CMA on standards grounds but Ofcom says that allegations of sexual harassment at Fox News are a "significant corporate failure".
Breaking21st Century Fox's bid for Sky may be referred to CMA
Culture Secretary Karen Bradley said she is "minded to" refer 21st Century Fox's £11.7bn bid for Sky to the Competition and Markets Authority over concerns about media plurality.
FTSE 100 trims gains
The FTSE 100 is still up as trading heads towards midday but its lead has shortened.
London's blue chip index is up 21.32 points at 7,409.12.
Banking group HSBC is still Thursday's biggest riser so far - its share price is up 4.6% at 717.7p.
Micro Focus is the biggest faller after broker Deutsche Bank cut its target price on its shares. The IT group's share price fell 3.28% to £22.97.
On currencies, the pound is now up 0.27% against the dollar at $1.2961.
Monetary policy off agenda in Carney interview
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney did not discuss monetary policy in an interview with Bloomberg TV, instead he preferred to talk about climate change.
He was speaking after launching a global task-force set up by the Group of 20 major economies to develop a voluntary framework for companies to disclose the financial impact of climate-related risks and opportunities.
Nars faces boycott over animal testing
Beauty brand Nars has had to explain itself to shoppers after it introduced animal testing in China on its make-up.
After a wave of criticism, Nars shared an Instagram post where it explained that although the company was against animal testing, it was necessary for them to be able to start selling its products in China this month.
Read the full story here...
Haldane: Need to 'look seriously' at rate rise
Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane has said the Bank needs to "look seriously at the possibility of raising interest rates" to keep inflation under control.
"For now we are happy with where the rates are," he told BBC Wales, but added: "We need to be vigilant for what happens next."
Last week, Mr Haldane said in a speech that he might vote for a rate rise in the second half of the year.
At the time this appeared to be at odds with Bank governor Mark Carney, who said last week that "now is not yet the time to begin" raising interest rates from the record low of 0.25%.
However, on Wednesday, Mr Carney suggested that interest rates could rise if business investment grows, comments which sent the pound up nearly 1%.
UK car output falls 10% in May, says SMMT
Production of new UK cars fell by almost 10% last month compared with a year ago, new industry figures show.
The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said 136,119 new cars were built in May, 9.7% fewer than the same month in 2016.
However in May 2016 output had increased by more than 26%, the highest May total in more than a decade.
The SMMT said carmakers are now set to ramp up production of new models, with exports the main driver of demand.
Multi-tasking Osborne adds new role
Former chancellor George Osborne has added a sixth post to his growing jobs portfolio.
According to the FT Mr Osborne is to become honorary professor of economics at the University of Manchester.
The job will involve Evening Standard editor Mr Osborne, former MP for Tatton in Cheshire, giving a few lectures a year.
Housing market 'lacklustre but stable'
The latest mortgage lending figures from the Bank of England point to "lacklustre but stable housing market activity", according to Howard Archer, chief economic adviser to the EY Item Club.
The Bank said the number of mortgages approved for house purchase edged up to 65,202 in May, a slight increase from April's figure.
Mr Archer said the EY Item Club now expected house prices to rise by "just 2%" this year.
"The fundamentals for house buyers are likely to deteriorate further over the coming months with consumers’ purchasing power squeezed even more by a damaging combination of higher inflation and muted earnings growth."
But he added: "The downside for house prices should be limited markedly by the shortage of houses for sale.”
Labour to challenge May over Brexit and jobs
Jeremy Corbyn is urging MPs to back a "jobs first" Brexit as he challenges Theresa May's minority government in a Commons vote.
Mrs May is likely to survive with the aid of the Democratic Unionists.
But the Labour leader is hoping to highlight apparent Conservative divisions over whether to put the economy first in Brexit talks.
Consumer credit grows, so where now for rates?
Ruth Gregory, chief economist at Capital Economics, says that consumer credit and mortgage approval figures from the Bank of England for May "provide another reason to think that the consumer slowdown shouldn’t be too severe".
Consumer credit rose to £1.7bn, mortgages approvals increased to 65,202 and lending to corporates grew 3.2% to 3.4%.
She says: "This suggests that households remain confident enough to increase borrowing to help smooth consumption, in the face of the squeeze on their real incomes.
But she adds: "Of course, this will do nothing to allay policymakers concerns about the recent rapid increases in unsecured lending and strengthens the case for the Monetary Policy Committee to act to address this issue at its next meeting in September."
Rio Tinto investors back Australia coal sale
Stocks in Rio Tinto finsihed 3.3% higher in Sydney on Thursday after shareholders overwhelmingly voted to support the sale of its Australian coal assets to China-backed Yancoal.
The deal is expected to go through quickly because Yancoal has already been approved by Australia's foreign investment watchdog.
Earlier this week, Rio snubbed a last-ditch Glencore bid for the assets, even though the price offered was higher.
Watch: Ocado trials driverless delivery vans
Sterling heads upwards
There may have been confusion over a speech Bank of England Governor Mark Carney gave on Wednesday but the pound is still heading upwards.
This morning it has risen 0.43% against the dollar to $1.2982.
It's a wrap?
Shares in packaging firm DS Smith have jumped nearly 10% after it announced plans for an expansion into the US.
The FTSE 250 company said it planned to buy 80% of US packaging firm Interstate Resources for $920m (£709m).
DS Smith chief executive Miles Roberts said the deal provided "a well-positioned and attractive entry point for us into the US market".
The announcement came as the company reported a 31% rise in full-year pre-tax profits to £264m.
Consumer borrowing gains momentum
Consumer borrowing rose in the three months to May, according to the Bank of England.
Unsecured consumer borrowing grew by 10.2% compared to a 9.7% rise in the three months to April.
Merkel vows to stand firm against Trump
During her address at the Bundestag, Chancellor Angela Merkel also said that Europe was "more determined than ever" to fight climate change after President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the Paris agreement.
She said global warming was an "existential challenge" for humanity and that the 2015 Paris deal was "not negotiable".
Mrs Merkel vowed to stand firm against Mr Trump, stating that "the differences are obvious and it would be dishonest to try to cover that up. That I won't do."
She said: "The European Union unconditionally stands by its agreement in Paris and will implement it speedily and with determination. More than that: Since the decision of the United States to leave the Paris climate agreement, we are more determined than ever to make it a success."
Merkel warns against protectionism
German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke out against protectionism on Thursday.
Ahead of the G20 Summit on 7-8 July which Germany is hosting, she told parliament: "Those who think that the problems of this world can be solved with isolationism or protectionism are terribly wrong."
She also said: "My vision of globalisation is that in the global and interconnected world we need a rules-based trade system where all sides can win.
"There is also an understanding of globalisation that there are winners and losers as if it is a zero-sum game and I don't believe in this."
Statement on Sky bid due today
JD Sports blames Eid for sales fall
Here's one we haven't heard before....JD Sports Fashion is blaming Eid for lower sales.
Its executive chairman Peter Cowgill, said: "Since we reported our results for the last financial year, we have moved into a further period of year on year calendar differences, notably Eid, which has also led us to adjust the timing of our clearance period.
"Therefore, we do not believe our like for like store sales comparatives will be truly meaningful until the end of the first half."
Mr Cowgill can explain all to investors on Thursday because the company is holding its annual general meeting.
A 9.63% fall in JD Sport's share price to 359.5p should give him a clue about how shareholders are feeling.
Where does the fault lie?
Katie Prescott
Today business presenter
The question the Financial Reporting Council will be weighing up is - where does the fault lie for this? With BT itself or the accountant responsible for checking its books?
BT is furious that it took a whistleblower to pick up on the scandal in Italy, rather than the company's own auditor PwC - the accountant that had been in place for over 30 years.
On the other side, PwC could argue that their auditors might have been misled, and could point to BT filing a criminal complaint in Italy against former BT employees.
PwC and the FRC: a history
More on PwC and the Financial Reporting Council.
The FRC handed the accountancy firm a record fine of £5m earlier this year for the 2009 audit of Connaught plc, a FTSE 250 company which went into administration in 2010.
The FRC "severely reprimanded" the firm and a retired PwC partner Stephen Harrison. Mr Harrison was also fined £150,000.
A full list of the FRC's rulings can be found here.
PwC: audit quality is of paramount importance
BT's former auditor, PwC, has issued the following statement after the FRC announced an investigation into the firm in relation to an accountancy scandal at the telecom group's Italian unit.
"We will continue to co-operate fully with the FRC in its enquiries. The regulator has a duty to investigate where they believe there is a public interest, in order to give confidence to the financial markets.
"Audit quality is of paramount importance to the firm. The FRC’s annual reviews of our audit work, policies and procedures show a continued trend of improvement in our work and we use the FRC’s insights, together with our own reviews, to continuously improve how we deliver high quality audits."
HSBC leads FTSE 100 risers
HSBC led the risers on the FTSE 100 in early trading. Its share price rose by 3.5% to 710.8p.
The rest of the top 5 winners was made up of the mining sector, topped by Glencore up 2.9% at 292.5p.
Shares in Royal Mail was the biggest loser after its share price fell by 2.45% at 417.3p.
The FTSE 100 is up 58.87 points at 7,446.67.
The FTSE 250 is up 47.47 points at 19523.82.
The pound is up 0.44% against the dollar at $1.2983.
Scots economy in 'precarious' position, experts warn
Scotland's economy is in a "precarious position" with a recession "in the balance", experts have warned.
A report from the Fraser of Allander Institute said Scotland seemed to be "stuck in a cycle of weak growth".
The Strathclyde University think-tank said that while growth is forecast to pick up in coming years, it is "likely to continue to lag behind the UK".
Ministers insist that the fundamentals of the Scottish economy remain strong, highlighting Brexit as a key challenge.
London markets open higher
The FTSE 100 opened 51.54 points higher at 7,439.34.
The FTSE 250 is up 30.05 points at 19,506.40.
Losses halve at estate agents Purplebricks
Annual losses at digital estate agency Purplebricks have halved and revenues have jumped as the company continues to expand.
Pre-tax losses for the year to 30 April narrowed to £6.1m, while group revenues rose to £46.7m from £18.6m.
Purplebricks said its UK business reported an operating profit for the first time, posting a surplus of £200,000, and it expects UK revenues to nearly double in the current financial year to £80m.
The company also operates in Australia and is preparing to expand into the US later this year.
The Italian job
The FRC's investigation into PwC relates to BT Group's Italian business where years of "inappropriate behaviour" was discovered.
It meant that BT was forced to write down the value of its Italian unit by £530m.
PwC, which had been BT's auditor since the company floated in 1984, was replaced earlier this month by KPMG.
In for the long haul
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Gatwick is notorious for being the world's busiest single runway airport - as anyone who's tried to find a space in the departure lounge will testify.
So how is it managing to keep bringing in more customers?
Gatwick's chief executive Stewart Wingate says it's because the airport is offering more long haul flights - which take more passengers.
What about a second runway? He tells Today that the airport "continues to make this offer to government".
BreakingPwC investigated over BT Italy accounting scandal
The Financial Reporting Council has started an investigation into PwC's audits of BT Group's results between 31 March 2015 to 2017 inclusive.
The FRC said: "The decision to investigate follows announcements by BT in relation to accounting issues in its Italian operations."