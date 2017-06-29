Business Live: Pound climbs higher

Getty Images Rwanda commemorated the 20th anniversary of the 1994 genocide

French investment bank BNP Paribas has been accused of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes related to the mass slaughter in 1994 that claimed more than 800,000 lives.

Reuters reports that three non-government organisations (NGOs) have filed a lawsuit in Paris against BNP Paribas, alleging that it knowingly approved a transfer of $1.3m from the Rwandan central bank to an arms dealer during the genocide.

The three groups - Sherpa, CPCR (Collective of Civil Parties for Rwanda) and Ibuka France - said a UN arms embargo on Rwanda had been in effect at the time of the transfer.

In an emailed statement to Reuters, BNP Paribas said: "We have learned about the suit through the media. At the moment, we do not have sufficient information on the subject to be able to comment on it."