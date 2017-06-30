Business Live: FTSE 100 down

Getty Images

France plans a special court which will hear cases in English and be able to handle matters concerning British laws.

It's an effort to make Paris a more attractive location for banks and other finance companies after Britain leaves the European Union.

Most international financial contracts are written in English and make some reference to British laws.

"All proceedings will take place in English. We will hire people with experience in common law, regardless of where they come from," said French economy minister Bruno Le Maire.