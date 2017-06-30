Business Live: FTSE 100 down

I just completed a BBC quiz about the Asian financial crisis. Got full marks. Though to be fair, I wrote it. bbc.co.uk/news/business-…
Game Digital warns on profit
Game Digital has warned on full-year profit because of slow supply of the Nintendo Switch console to the UK market.
The video games retailer had hoped trading in the second half of the financial year would be higher.
But it said lower availability of the popular Nintendo Switch and softer demand for the PlayStation and Xbox means sales will grow by between 5-6% while adjusted earnings before interest depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) will be "substantially below previous expectations".
The Financial Times leads with a very long headline today (deep breath): "Global bond rout spills into stocks amid fears over end to easy money". Thursday was the worst day for European shares since September it reports.
In its business section The Times says the tumbling cost of offshore wind power could make it 25% cheaper than energy from the yet-to-be-built Hinkley Point nuclear plant.
The Guardian reports that Dublin has attracted banking operations from more than a dozen London-based financial institutions.
Like most of the newspapers, The Telegraph reports on the likely referral of Fox's bid for Sky to competition regulators.
Tepco execs on trial over Fukushima disaster
Simon Atkinson
Asia Business Reporter
Three former executives from Tepco - the operator of
Japan's tsunami-hit Fukushima nuclear plant - have gone on trial in Tokyo.
They face criminal charges for professional negligence after the 2011 disaster, which killed more than 40 people. All three men have pleaded not
guilty.
The trial is expected to take a year.
Highly valued markets 'sensitive' over rates
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Bond prices fell sharply on Thursday and share prices also wobbled.
"We are at very high valuations," said Chris Ralph, chief investment officer, St James's Place.
Those high valuations mean markets are "very sensitive" to comments from central bank officials about the course of interest rates, said Mr Ralph.
He thinks we are at the "beginning of the end" of extremely low interest rates and that's why markets have been so nervy.
'We had no idea it was going to be this big'
The micro computing company Raspberry Pi has won the MacRobert Award, a top innovation prized run by the Royal Academy of Engineering.
The company is based in Cambridge and about a decade ago its founder Eben Upton saw "a collapse" in the number of students coming to study computer science at the University.
So he created the Raspberry Pi to get kids interested in computer programming again.
"We had no idea it was going to be this big," he said.
The computer is made in South Wales and 14 million have been sold so far around the world.
More than 80% of the company's products are exported, with the US as the biggest market.
Germany readies tough laws for social networks
BBC Radio 5 live
Today is the last day of the German parliament before the elections in September.
According to the BBC's Joe Miller an important piece of new legislation governing social media sites is likely to go through.
"It's probably the most punative law against social networks in the entire world," says Joe.
Facebook, Google and any other social media sites must remove unlawful content or hate speech within 24 hours from when reported, of face a fine of 50m euros.
But there is a danger of "accidental censorship" says Joe.
HBOS fraud: Small business still awaiting compensation
BBC Radio 5 live
Lloyds Banking Group told the BBC that only one of the 64 cases arising from the HBOS small business fraud has been settled. Today is the date the bank set itself to give offers to victims in the outstanding cases, but Lloyds has said that fewer than 10 offers have been made.
The fraud relates to the period between 2002 and 2007 when 6 people, two of whom worked for HBOS, stole hundreds of millions of pounds from small businesses who were clients of the bank. HBOS was a combination of the Halifax and Bank of Scotland and has since been taken over by Lloyds.
"The regulator should be taking a much more detailed, front foot position," said Alison Loveday, an expert in financial regulation and chief executive of law firm Berg.
She thinks an "interim payment" should be made.
Report suggests weakening UK consumer confidence
BBC Radio 5 live
A survey of UK consumer confidence suggests it has fallen to the lowest level since last June's referendum on European Union membership.
Researchers at GfK, which conducted the research on behalf of the European Commission, found that the biggest drop was in people's willingness to go out and spend.
"There is a big issue with low wage growth in the UK. We know that people are struggling to have enough money to get buy and pay the bills," said Joe Staton, head of market dynamics at GfK.
Good morning!
Ben Morris
Business reporter
Welcome to Friday's Business Live page.
Stock markets and bond markets have been a bit wobbly, in particular technology shares were down on Wall Street on Thursday.
Germany is likely to pass strict new laws governing social media firms later today.
In the UK, a report shows consumer confidence has fallen to the lowest level since last June's referendum.
France plans English court for financial disputes
France plans a special court which will hear cases in English and be able to handle matters concerning British laws.
It's an effort to make Paris a more attractive location for banks and other finance companies after Britain leaves the European Union.
Most international financial contracts are written in English and make some reference to British laws.
"All proceedings will take place in English. We will hire people with experience in common law, regardless of where they come from," said French economy minister Bruno Le Maire.
Markets: FTSE 100 down; Oil shares down
The FTSE 100 has opened 0.3% lower at 7,329.
The big oil companies are weighing on the market, BP is down 1.5% and Shell is down by 1%.
Trinity Mirror shares are 0.5% lower after its trading update.
The pound is holding on to Thursday gains, it remains above $1.30.
Philip Morris wants to stop selling cigarrettes
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
"One day we want to stop selling cigarettes and completely convert to smoke-free," Peter Nixon, managing director of Philip Morris International, told the Today Programme.
Next year it aims to produce 100bn smoke free cigarrettes. In 2015 that figure was less than 400 million. That sort of growth is "unprecedented" he says.
Philip Morris recruits people to help convert smokers to their smoke-free products. Those recruiters get £50 for each conversion.
Shares in Game Digital have plunged 30% in early trading after that trading update.
Germany: Immigration up; Cherries down
Record German employment figures
Asian shares slide after US & Europe downturn
Thursday's stock market falls in Europe and the US rippled through to Asian trading on Friday.
Chinese shares were down despite better-than-expected manufacturing data.
Japan's Nikkei 225 index was down about 1.1% in afternoon trading to 20,001 points.
Tech firms were especially hit with Nintendo dropping 3% while Sony fell 2.2%.
Chinese firms hit with US sanctions over N Korea
Simon Atkinson
Asia Business Reporter
A Chinese bank and a shipping firm have been hit with sanctions by the US over allegations of support for North Korea.
Bank of Dandong is accused of assisting Pyongyang through money laundering. The sanctions will mean Western firms must cut off transactions with the bank.
Meanwhile Dalian Global Unity Shipping has been helping North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, according to Washington.
US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has been at pains to say this was not a case of sending a message to Beijing.
"This wasn't aimed at China. We continue to work with them," he said.
Trinity Mirror allocates more money to phone hacking claims
Trinity Mirror is setting aside an extra £7.5m to cover claims related to its hacking of phones.
It adds to the £26m it had already earmarked to pay for compensation and legal costs.
The newspaper group has settled cases with dozens of celebrities.
The company also released a trading update for the half-year to 2 July. Despite a 9% fall in sales, Trinity Mirror expects results to be in line with expectations.
