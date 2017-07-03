Business Live: Monday 3 July

Market data: FTSE 100, Pound/Dollar, Pound/Euro, US markets, Oil price

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Get in touch: bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk

Live Reporting

By Bill Wilson

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Debate around public sector pay

Theresa May and Boris Johnson
PA

A story rumbling about over the weekend has been whether the cap on public sector pay increases should be lifted.

Boris Johnson has become the latest senior cabinet minister to put pressure on the chancellor and the PM to end the public sector pay cap.

Sources close to the foreign secretary made it clear that he wants better pay for public service workers.

He joins those, including Michael Gove, who have suggested the government's 1% pay cap should be lifted.

Downing Street has said that any decisions on pay will be taken on a "case by case" basis.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Good morning

Good morning, and welcome to the start of a new week here at the Business Live page.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top