Business Live: Monday 3 July

A story rumbling about over the weekend has been whether the cap on public sector pay increases should be lifted.

Boris Johnson has become the latest senior cabinet minister to put pressure on the chancellor and the PM to end the public sector pay cap.

Sources close to the foreign secretary made it clear that he wants better pay for public service workers.

He joins those, including Michael Gove, who have suggested the government's 1% pay cap should be lifted.

Downing Street has said that any decisions on pay will be taken on a "case by case" basis.