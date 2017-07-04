Business Live: Tuesday 4 July

Market data: FTSE 100, Pound/Dollar, Pound/Euro, US markets, Oil price

Summary

Live Reporting

By Tom Espiner

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Sainsbury's 'grabbing Tesco's coat tails'

Today Programme

BBC Radio 4

Trolleys
Getty Images

The big supermarket chains are finding life to be tough. Could there be another round of takeovers?

Sainsbury's is apparently in talks to buy Nisa cooperative corner shops and a food wholesaler.

George MacDonald, executive editor at Retail Week, says Sainsbury's is "grabbing on the coat-tails of Tesco which wants to buy another wholesaler called Booker".

"It's all about getting greater share of the wider food market," he says.

Subway sanctions

BBC Radio 5 live

Subway
Subway

Subway has said it will open another 500 fast food outlets in the UK over the next three years, taking the total to 3,000 - all franchises.

Seven of them were prosecuted for not paying the minimum wage.

Subway UK country director Peter Dowding says: "They are contracted to abide by the laws of the land, and if not, then there are things in their contract that we can implement, and we can take action."

Their franchises were not taken away from them, he adds, declining to say what sanctions were imposed.

Fair tariff?

BBC Radio 5 live

Pylon
Getty Images

On Monday Ofgem proposed a "safeguard tariff" to protect those deemed to be at financial risk, which could benefit around households million.

Peter Haigh, managing director of Bristol Energy, tells Wake Up to Money: "We welcome interventions to support the vulnerable, but there are tens of millions of households in this position, where they are being penalised for their loyalty, which doesn't strike us at Bristol energy as being fair at all."

Good morning

Look out for Sainsbury's first quarter trading results this morning - will Argos continue to strengthen and Sainsbury's sales continue to fall?

A French court is due to rule whether ride-hailing firm Uber must pay €1.2m to a French taxi union for failing to enforce a 2014 minicab law.

And Bank of England Financial Policy Committee meeting notes and a Prudential Regulation Authority consumer credit statement will be released.

