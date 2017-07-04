Business Live: Tuesday 4 July

Getty Images

The big supermarket chains are finding life to be tough. Could there be another round of takeovers?

Sainsbury's is apparently in talks to buy Nisa cooperative corner shops and a food wholesaler.

George MacDonald, executive editor at Retail Week, says Sainsbury's is "grabbing on the coat-tails of Tesco which wants to buy another wholesaler called Booker".

"It's all about getting greater share of the wider food market," he says.