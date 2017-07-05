Business Live: UK productivity falls

Ocado shares are trading at 293.6p, about 1.38% higher.
George
Salmon, an equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, says shares are "changing
hands for a whopping 136 times forecast earnings".
"The
lofty valuation is based on the possibility of Ocado securing lucrative
licencing deals for others to use the smart technology behind its impressive
online shopping operation."
"Ocado
has already secured one international deal, which is certainly a step in the
right direction, but we’ve yet to see the details behind the headline. Having a
deal is one thing, but a good deal is quite another."
Tesco shares get Booker boost
Tesco shares are trading more than 3% higher after forecast-beating sales figures from wholesaler
Booker.
The wholesaler has been under scrutiny from investors
since Tesco announced plans to buy it.
Brexit uncertainty and inflation are having a negative impact on new car sales, Chris
Bosworth of Close Brothers Motor Finance says.
“With inflation hitting its highest level in four years and no real term
increase in wages, it’s perhaps unsurprising
that car buyers have decided to stake stock and hold off of purchases.
"With the Brexit negotiations in
full swing, the UK has entered into a period of unchartered economic
uncertainty, and we anticipate this will have a real impact on consumer spending
habits in the months ahead.
"Indeed,
one in 10 British motorists questioned for our latest Britain Under the Bonnet
survey said that Brexit has already had a direct impact on their future
car-buying plans, making them more likely to purchase a used car or to hold off
their purchase altogether.
"We
expect that consumers will start to gravitate towards the flourishing
second-hand market, particularly those one to three year old, ‘nearly new’ vehicles."
Gold rises after North Korea missile test
Leisha Santorelli
Business reporter in Singapore
Gold prices are rising for a second day after North Korea successfully launched an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of striking the US.
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called yesterday's missile test a "new escalation" from a "global threat". The United Nations Security Council has also convened a closed-door meeting.
Gold, considered a safe haven investment, gained 0.3% to $1,227.71 per ounce in the spot market.
However Asian stock markets mostly rose following a choppy trading session.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 reversed earlier losses to close up 0.2% at 20,076.55 while the Topix index gained 0.5% to 1,618.12.
South Korea's Kospi rose 0.4% to end at 2,390.08 points.
Both Hong Kong's Hang Seng and the Shanghai Composite are 0.5% higher in the afternoon session.
Ericsson chairman to stand down
The chairman of struggling
Swedish mobile equipment firm Ericsson plans to
stand down before the company's next annual meeting in 2018, he has said.
After recent changes on ownership, Leif Johansson said: "It is natural to let the owners jointly propose a chairman and well ahead of this I want to announce that I will not be available for a next term."
Ericsson's shares have lost almost half their value in the
last two years and the company reported a loss of 12.3bn Swedish crowns (£1.12bn, $1.45bn) in the first quarter.
Competition from Huawei and a resurgent
Nokia has hit Ericsson.
Productivity has still not recovered to levels before the recession.
New car market declines in June
The UK's market for new cars fell 4.8% in June after an increase in road tax in April, the
Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) says.
"Demand
in the month was down across private, fleet and business registrations,
recording falls of -7.8%, -2.4% and -8.3% respectively," it said.
Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said, “As forecast, demand for new cars has
started to cool following five consecutive years of solid growth but the
numbers are still strong and the first half of the year is the second biggest
on record."
Production rose to the greatest extent
since April 2011, Markit said.
The index was at 56.3 - a score above 50 indicates growth.
ECJ: Commercial pilots must retire at 65
The European Court of Justice has confirmed that the age limit for pilots transporting people, cargo or mail is 65, after a challenge on the grounds of discrimination.
Werner Fries was employed as a pilot and instructor by Lufthansa, but was forced to give up his job in October 2013 after reaching the age limit of 65.
He claimed that the age limit was discrimination, and infringed his freedom to choose an occupation.
The ECJ disagreed, saying the age limit was justified on the grounds of civil aviation safety. It added after 65 pilots could still get a job ferrying aircraft around, or acting as an instructor - just so long is they're not part of a flight crew.
Tesla's greatest rival?
Dominic O'Connell
Business Presenter, BBC Radio 4 Today programme
Volvo’s announcement comes hard on the heels of Tesla’s confirmation that it will start deliveries of its first mass-market electric car, the Model 3, at the end of the month.
Elon Musk, Tesla’s founder, said the company was on track to make 200,000 Model 3s a month by December.
The company’s rise has upset the traditional power balance of the American car industry; Tesla, which makes no profits, now has a stock market value of $58bn, nearly one-quarter higher than that of Ford, one of the Detroit giants that has dominated the automotive scene for more than a century.
As well as a shift west – from Detroit to California’s Silicon Valley, where Tesla is based – Volvo’s electric move underlines a shift eastwards, to China.
Geely, Volvo’s Chinese owner, has been quietly pushing ahead with electric car development for more than a decade. Elon Musk’s greatest rival may come from China, rather than closer to home.
Volvo signals end of internal combustion engine
Dominic O'Connell
Business Presenter, BBC Radio 4 Today programme
Volvo has become the first
traditional carmaker to signal the end of the internal combustion engine by
saying all its cars will have an electric motor in three years’ time.
The Chinese-owned, Sweden-based
company, best known for its emphasis on driver safety, is not killing petrol
and diesel altogether. It will in the future make all electric cars, and a
range of hybrids, some of which will still have conventional engines.
Ukraine minister says second stage of cyber-attack averted
BBC Monitoring
The world through its media
Ukrainian cyber police together with the Security
Service of Ukraine and the Kiev prosecutor's office
have averted the second phase of the cyber-attack caused by
the Petya ransomware, Interior Minister Arsen Avakov has said on Facebook.
"The peak of the attack was scheduled for 1600 [local time].
"The attack started at 1340. By 1500,
the cyber police had blocked the spread and activation of
the virus from the server of the MeDoc information
system," Mr Avakov said.
He added that the attack had been stopped and the servers of
the Intellekt-servis company, which developed the MeDoc
software, had been seized "together with traces of influence
by cyber criminals obviously originating from the Russian
Federation".
The massive cyber-attack caused by the Petya ransomware hit
Ukrainian government institutions, energy companies, banks,
Kiev's underground and its international airport on 27 June.
The cyber police then linked the spread of the virus to the
MeDoc accounting software, which is popular in Ukraine.
The developer of MeDoc rejected all the accusations.
Volvo to drop petrol-only cars
By 2019 all new Volvo cars will be either electric or hybrid, the manufacturer says.
“This is about the customer,” said Hakan Samuelsson, chief executive of Volvo Cars. “People increasingly demand electrified cars, and we
want to respond to our customers’ current and future needs."
Snapdeal 'rejects Flipkart offer'
Simon Atkinson
Asia Business Reporter
A long-awaited merger between India's two biggest homegrown online retailers seems to have hit the rocks - at least for now.
Several reports suggest Snapdeal has rejected a takeover bid from rival Flipkart - thought to be worth about $800m.
Neither firm is commenting, but with Amazon making inroads into the Indian market, many agree there's only room for one strong local player.
And the wise money is on negotiations continuing and Flipkart coming back with a better offer.
Ocado profits fall, order volumes rise
Online retailer Ocado
has reported a 9.4% drop in first-half profit before tax.
It said it had "higher depreciation" after the opening of a distribution warehouse in Andover.
The online retailer said average basket size decreased 1.4% to £108.45, but order volumes grew by 15.6% to to an average of 260,000 orders per week.
Chief executive Matthew Williams said: "At the time of our interim results in May we pointed to a more challenging macro-economic environment and this has persisted through the remainder of the third quarter."
He added that sales in the same period last year were boosted by more people buying new homes ahead of the changes to stamp duty.
Emirates says laptop ban on US flights lifted
Emirates, the Middle
East's largest airline, says the in-cabin ban on
laptops and other large electronic devices on its flights to the
US has been lifted "effective immediately."
"Emirates has been working hard in coordination with various
aviation stakeholders and the local authorities to implement
heightened security measures and protocols that meet the
requirements of the US Department of Homeland Security's new
security guidelines for all US bound flights," an Emirates
spokeswoman said.
Persimmon says market not hit by election
Britain's second biggest
house builder by volume, Persimmon, has said the general election did not hit the market in June.
An election can dampen demand as buyers put off major purchases.
"We have continued to experience good levels of customer
demand since... 27 April, with
the market taking the snap UK general election in its stride,"
the firm said on Wednesday.
It said completion volumes increased by 8% in the month compared with last year.
Arrium sold to British consortium
Leisha Santorelli
Business reporter in Singapore
Australian steelmaker Arrium has been sold to a unit of British consortium GFG Alliance for an undisclosed sum.
Arrium's mining and steel distribution businesses collapsed last year, leaving the company heavily indebted.
A South Korean group had originally been identified as the preferred bidder for Arrium, which says all of its workers are expected to keep their jobs.
However the sale is still subject to approval by Arrium's creditor committee which is set to meet next week.
UK car sales 'decelerate in June'
The monthly figures for car registrations are going to be published this morning.
The early indications are that new registrations will have been around 5% lower in June, compared with last year, after a road tax increase in April.
RBS 'needed to sell Worldpay'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Shares in payments processor Worldpay soared yesterday after takeover approaches were confirmed.
The firm used to be part of RBS - which is majority taxpayer owned. RBS sold Worldpay for £2bn in 2010, and it went up by £2bn yesterday - it will sell for about £8bn or £9bn.
Was it sold off at the wrong time? Mike Amey of Pimco says: "RBS was under a lot of pressure to sell assets at that time because they had a lot of debt and a lot of assets. So they needed to shrink the bank in total."
'Productivity has been low'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
So why have rates been so low for so long?
Vicky Pryce, chief economic advisor to the Centre of Economics and Business Research, says the Bank of England had to react to the financial crisis.
"Since then there's been quite a lot of concern about whether the economy was moving back to a sustainable growth path: productivity has been low, and growth has certainly not gone back to where it used to be."
She adds there hasn't been anything else to get the economy going again, with a number of years of government austerity.
"In many ways, the Bank of England has been the only game in town."
UK rate rise 'would be a big deal'
BBC Radio 5 live
The last time interest rates were raised was ten years ago today. On 5 July 2007 the Bank of England monetary policy committee raised interest rates to 5.75%.undefined
In June this year three of the Bank of England's rate-setting committee backed a rate rise, and the Bank's chief economist Andy Haldane has said he expects to vote for a rate rise this year.
A rate rise would be significant, Mike Amey of Pimco tells Wake Up to Money.
"The issue of a quarter of a point [rise] is the first one potentially has more impact, because it signals a change in direction," he says.
"If you've had interest rates unchanged at these record low levels for ten years, the first one is quite a big deal, because it indicates you're going in the opposite direction."
Good morning
We'll get UK productivity stats this morning. Has the UK made any headway on raising productivity?
And Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley is to give evidence in a court case today. He's being sued by a finance expert who says Ashley owes him £14m after he increased Sports Direct's share price. Mr Ashley denies this.
Live Reporting
By Tom Espiner
All times stated are UK
Get involved
A good deal?
Ocado shares are trading at 293.6p, about 1.38% higher.
George Salmon, an equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, says shares are "changing hands for a whopping 136 times forecast earnings".
"The lofty valuation is based on the possibility of Ocado securing lucrative licencing deals for others to use the smart technology behind its impressive online shopping operation."
"Ocado has already secured one international deal, which is certainly a step in the right direction, but we’ve yet to see the details behind the headline. Having a deal is one thing, but a good deal is quite another."
Tesco shares get Booker boost
Tesco shares are trading more than 3% higher after forecast-beating sales figures from wholesaler Booker.
The wholesaler has been under scrutiny from investors since Tesco announced plans to buy it.
The lows and lows of interest rates
Brexit and inflation 'hitting new car sales'
Brexit uncertainty and inflation are having a negative impact on new car sales, Chris Bosworth of Close Brothers Motor Finance says.
“With inflation hitting its highest level in four years and no real term increase in wages, it’s perhaps unsurprising that car buyers have decided to stake stock and hold off of purchases.
"With the Brexit negotiations in full swing, the UK has entered into a period of unchartered economic uncertainty, and we anticipate this will have a real impact on consumer spending habits in the months ahead.
"Indeed, one in 10 British motorists questioned for our latest Britain Under the Bonnet survey said that Brexit has already had a direct impact on their future car-buying plans, making them more likely to purchase a used car or to hold off their purchase altogether.
"We expect that consumers will start to gravitate towards the flourishing second-hand market, particularly those one to three year old, ‘nearly new’ vehicles."
Gold rises after North Korea missile test
Leisha Santorelli
Business reporter in Singapore
Gold prices are rising for a second day after North Korea successfully launched an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of striking the US.
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called yesterday's missile test a "new escalation" from a "global threat". The United Nations Security Council has also convened a closed-door meeting.
Gold, considered a safe haven investment, gained 0.3% to $1,227.71 per ounce in the spot market.
However Asian stock markets mostly rose following a choppy trading session.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 reversed earlier losses to close up 0.2% at 20,076.55 while the Topix index gained 0.5% to 1,618.12.
South Korea's Kospi rose 0.4% to end at 2,390.08 points.
Both Hong Kong's Hang Seng and the Shanghai Composite are 0.5% higher in the afternoon session.
Ericsson chairman to stand down
The chairman of struggling Swedish mobile equipment firm Ericsson plans to stand down before the company's next annual meeting in 2018, he has said.
After recent changes on ownership, Leif Johansson said: "It is natural to let the owners jointly propose a chairman and well ahead of this I want to announce that I will not be available for a next term."
Ericsson's shares have lost almost half their value in the last two years and the company reported a loss of 12.3bn Swedish crowns (£1.12bn, $1.45bn) in the first quarter.
Competition from Huawei and a resurgent Nokia has hit Ericsson.
UK productivity falls
Productivity in the UK economy as measured by output per hour fell 0.5% in the first three months of the year, the Office for National Statistics says.
Productivity has still not recovered to levels before the recession.
New car market declines in June
The UK's market for new cars fell 4.8% in June after an increase in road tax in April, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) says.
"Demand in the month was down across private, fleet and business registrations, recording falls of -7.8%, -2.4% and -8.3% respectively," it said.
Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said, “As forecast, demand for new cars has started to cool following five consecutive years of solid growth but the numbers are still strong and the first half of the year is the second biggest on record."
Eurozone growth 'at six year high'
Eurozone growth was at a six year high in June, a survey by Markit suggests, led by the manufacturing sector.
Production rose to the greatest extent since April 2011, Markit said.
The index was at 56.3 - a score above 50 indicates growth.
ECJ: Commercial pilots must retire at 65
The European Court of Justice has confirmed that the age limit for pilots transporting people, cargo or mail is 65, after a challenge on the grounds of discrimination.
Werner Fries was employed as a pilot and instructor by Lufthansa, but was forced to give up his job in October 2013 after reaching the age limit of 65.
He claimed that the age limit was discrimination, and infringed his freedom to choose an occupation.
The ECJ disagreed, saying the age limit was justified on the grounds of civil aviation safety. It added after 65 pilots could still get a job ferrying aircraft around, or acting as an instructor - just so long is they're not part of a flight crew.
Tesla's greatest rival?
Dominic O'Connell
Business Presenter, BBC Radio 4 Today programme
Volvo’s announcement comes hard on the heels of Tesla’s confirmation that it will start deliveries of its first mass-market electric car, the Model 3, at the end of the month.
Elon Musk, Tesla’s founder, said the company was on track to make 200,000 Model 3s a month by December.
The company’s rise has upset the traditional power balance of the American car industry; Tesla, which makes no profits, now has a stock market value of $58bn, nearly one-quarter higher than that of Ford, one of the Detroit giants that has dominated the automotive scene for more than a century.
As well as a shift west – from Detroit to California’s Silicon Valley, where Tesla is based – Volvo’s electric move underlines a shift eastwards, to China.
Geely, Volvo’s Chinese owner, has been quietly pushing ahead with electric car development for more than a decade. Elon Musk’s greatest rival may come from China, rather than closer to home.
Volvo signals end of internal combustion engine
Dominic O'Connell
Business Presenter, BBC Radio 4 Today programme
Volvo has become the first traditional carmaker to signal the end of the internal combustion engine by saying all its cars will have an electric motor in three years’ time.
The Chinese-owned, Sweden-based company, best known for its emphasis on driver safety, is not killing petrol and diesel altogether. It will in the future make all electric cars, and a range of hybrids, some of which will still have conventional engines.
Ukraine minister says second stage of cyber-attack averted
BBC Monitoring
The world through its media
Ukrainian cyber police together with the Security Service of Ukraine and the Kiev prosecutor's office have averted the second phase of the cyber-attack caused by the Petya ransomware, Interior Minister Arsen Avakov has said on Facebook.
"The peak of the attack was scheduled for 1600 [local time].
"The attack started at 1340. By 1500, the cyber police had blocked the spread and activation of the virus from the server of the MeDoc information system," Mr Avakov said.
He added that the attack had been stopped and the servers of the Intellekt-servis company, which developed the MeDoc software, had been seized "together with traces of influence by cyber criminals obviously originating from the Russian Federation".
The massive cyber-attack caused by the Petya ransomware hit Ukrainian government institutions, energy companies, banks, Kiev's underground and its international airport on 27 June.
The cyber police then linked the spread of the virus to the MeDoc accounting software, which is popular in Ukraine. The developer of MeDoc rejected all the accusations.
Volvo to drop petrol-only cars
By 2019 all new Volvo cars will be either electric or hybrid, the manufacturer says.
“This is about the customer,” said Hakan Samuelsson, chief executive of Volvo Cars. “People increasingly demand electrified cars, and we want to respond to our customers’ current and future needs."
Snapdeal 'rejects Flipkart offer'
Simon Atkinson
Asia Business Reporter
A long-awaited merger between India's two biggest homegrown online retailers seems to have hit the rocks - at least for now.
Several reports suggest Snapdeal has rejected a takeover bid from rival Flipkart - thought to be worth about $800m.
Neither firm is commenting, but with Amazon making inroads into the Indian market, many agree there's only room for one strong local player.
And the wise money is on negotiations continuing and Flipkart coming back with a better offer.
Ocado profits fall, order volumes rise
Online retailer Ocado has reported a 9.4% drop in first-half profit before tax.
It said it had "higher depreciation" after the opening of a distribution warehouse in Andover.
The online retailer said average basket size decreased 1.4% to £108.45, but order volumes grew by 15.6% to to an average of 260,000 orders per week.
Emirates laptop ban lifted
'Challenging environment persists' - Topps Tiles
Dan Macadam
BBC business reporter
Business is still looking tough for Topps Tiles. The flooring specialist has reported that sales fell 4.7% in the last three months compared with a year ago.
Chief executive Matthew Williams said: "At the time of our interim results in May we pointed to a more challenging macro-economic environment and this has persisted through the remainder of the third quarter."
He added that sales in the same period last year were boosted by more people buying new homes ahead of the changes to stamp duty.
Emirates says laptop ban on US flights lifted
Emirates, the Middle East's largest airline, says the in-cabin ban on laptops and other large electronic devices on its flights to the US has been lifted "effective immediately."
"Emirates has been working hard in coordination with various aviation stakeholders and the local authorities to implement heightened security measures and protocols that meet the requirements of the US Department of Homeland Security's new security guidelines for all US bound flights," an Emirates spokeswoman said.
Persimmon says market not hit by election
Britain's second biggest house builder by volume, Persimmon, has said the general election did not hit the market in June.
An election can dampen demand as buyers put off major purchases.
"We have continued to experience good levels of customer demand since... 27 April, with the market taking the snap UK general election in its stride," the firm said on Wednesday.
It said completion volumes increased by 8% in the month compared with last year.
Arrium sold to British consortium
Leisha Santorelli
Business reporter in Singapore
Australian steelmaker Arrium has been sold to a unit of British consortium GFG Alliance for an undisclosed sum.
Arrium's mining and steel distribution businesses collapsed last year, leaving the company heavily indebted.
A South Korean group had originally been identified as the preferred bidder for Arrium, which says all of its workers are expected to keep their jobs.
However the sale is still subject to approval by Arrium's creditor committee which is set to meet next week.
UK car sales 'decelerate in June'
The monthly figures for car registrations are going to be published this morning.
The early indications are that new registrations will have been around 5% lower in June, compared with last year, after a road tax increase in April.
RBS 'needed to sell Worldpay'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Shares in payments processor Worldpay soared yesterday after takeover approaches were confirmed.
The firm used to be part of RBS - which is majority taxpayer owned. RBS sold Worldpay for £2bn in 2010, and it went up by £2bn yesterday - it will sell for about £8bn or £9bn.
Was it sold off at the wrong time? Mike Amey of Pimco says: "RBS was under a lot of pressure to sell assets at that time because they had a lot of debt and a lot of assets. So they needed to shrink the bank in total."
'Productivity has been low'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
So why have rates been so low for so long?
Vicky Pryce, chief economic advisor to the Centre of Economics and Business Research, says the Bank of England had to react to the financial crisis.
"Since then there's been quite a lot of concern about whether the economy was moving back to a sustainable growth path: productivity has been low, and growth has certainly not gone back to where it used to be."
She adds there hasn't been anything else to get the economy going again, with a number of years of government austerity.
"In many ways, the Bank of England has been the only game in town."
UK rate rise 'would be a big deal'
BBC Radio 5 live
The last time interest rates were raised was ten years ago today. On 5 July 2007 the Bank of England monetary policy committee raised interest rates to 5.75%.undefined
In June this year three of the Bank of England's rate-setting committee backed a rate rise, and the Bank's chief economist Andy Haldane has said he expects to vote for a rate rise this year.
A rate rise would be significant, Mike Amey of Pimco tells Wake Up to Money.
"The issue of a quarter of a point [rise] is the first one potentially has more impact, because it signals a change in direction," he says.
"If you've had interest rates unchanged at these record low levels for ten years, the first one is quite a big deal, because it indicates you're going in the opposite direction."
Good morning
We'll get UK productivity stats this morning. Has the UK made any headway on raising productivity?
And Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley is to give evidence in a court case today. He's being sued by a finance expert who says Ashley owes him £14m after he increased Sports Direct's share price. Mr Ashley denies this.