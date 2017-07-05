Business Live: UK productivity falls

Getty Images

Brexit uncertainty and inflation are having a negative impact on new car sales, Chris Bosworth of Close Brothers Motor Finance says.

“With inflation hitting its highest level in four years and no real term increase in wages, it’s perhaps unsurprising that car buyers have decided to stake stock and hold off of purchases.

"With the Brexit negotiations in full swing, the UK has entered into a period of unchartered economic uncertainty, and we anticipate this will have a real impact on consumer spending habits in the months ahead.

"Indeed, one in 10 British motorists questioned for our latest Britain Under the Bonnet survey said that Brexit has already had a direct impact on their future car-buying plans, making them more likely to purchase a used car or to hold off their purchase altogether.

"We expect that consumers will start to gravitate towards the flourishing second-hand market, particularly those one to three year old, ‘nearly new’ vehicles."