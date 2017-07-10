Business Live: US stocks mixed
Market data: FTSE 100, Pound/Dollar, Pound/Euro, US markets, Oil price
Related Video and Audio
Summary
- Carillion shares plunge on profit warning
- Gig economy review to recommend minimum wage
- Brent oil price reverses falls
- Ex-Sainsbury's boss says post-Brexit prices will rise
- Get in touch: bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk
Live Reporting
By Dearbail Jordan
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Brent oil ekes out price rise
Brent crude has reversed earlier falls and is now trading up 0.3% but is still below $50 a barrel at $46.85.
West Texas Intermediate is down 0.1% at $44.19 a barrel.
Commerzbank said: "This is the response of prices to news of increasing oil production in the US.
"The US Department of Energy reported a marked rise in production that virtually reversed the previous week's decline."
Burberry investor to vote against chairman's re-election
More from Royal London Asset Management on Burberry which is holding its annual general meeting on Thursday.
Ashley Hamilton Claxton, corporate governance manager at the institutional investor, which holds a 0.47% stake in the luxury fashion house, says it will vote against the company's pay report and against the re-election of Fabiola Arrendondo, chair of Burberry's remuneration committee.
Ms Hamilton Claxton adds: "In addition, the flip-flop over Christopher Bailey’s role as chief executive and the new reporting structure, which sees both Mr Bailey and incoming chief executive Marco Gobbetti reporting into the firm’s chairman [Sir John Peace] creates further uncertainty and governance risks for investors.
"For this reason, we’ll also be voting against the re-election of Burberry’s chairman this year.”
Markets in 'wait-and-see' mode
US stocks appeared unable to settle on Monday.
Adam Sarhan, chief executive officer at 50 Park Investments, says: "I think what's happening today is the markets are in a wait-and-see approach ahead of the next big catalyst, which is earnings season."
Australia 'very keen' for UK trade deal
Australia will secure a trade deal with the UK post Brexit "as quickly as possible", its PM says.Read more
Dow Jones trims losses
The Dow Jones Industrial Average has trimmed losses and is now trading down 1.63 points at 21,412.71.
The S&P 500 is marginally ahead, up 1.20 points at 2,426.71.
The Nasdaq has added 5.15 points at 6,158.23.
Siemens to take legal action over Crimea 'breach'
German industrial giant Siemens has announced that it is taking legal action to prevent the installation of two of its electricity turbines in Crimea.
The region is subject to EU sanctions for energy technology following its annexation by Russia.
Siemens says that it built the turbines for a project on Russia's Taman peninsula.
However, the company now says that they have been moved to Crimea "against our will" and that it constitutes a breach of Siemens' delivery contracts.
It said: "Over the last few months, our customer has confirmed to us numerous times in writing that a delivery to Crimea would not occur. As a consequence, Siemens will initiate criminal charges against the responsible individuals."
Abercrombie & Fitch shares plunge
Investors are not happy that Abercrombie & Fitch has called off takeover talks.
Its shares are down 18.26% at $9.94.
Sellafield firefighters to go on strike
BMW UK workers agree pension deal
UK workers at BMW have voted to accept an offer from the German car-maker over the closure of its final salary pension scheme which had caused employee to go on strike.
Unite the union said that over 80% of staff across four sites accepted the new deal.
Unite says that members were offered greater flexibility regarding the timing of transitional payments worth £22,000 over three years or £25,000 paid into the new pension programme.
Mixed opening for US stock markets
The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened 32.87 lower at 21,381.47 within the first seconds of trading on Monday.
The S&P 500 is down 1.96 points at 2,423.22.
However, the Nasdaq is marginally ahead, up 3.74 points at 6,157.46.
Ex-GCHQ boss accuses Russia of cyber-space 'mayhem'
Russian authorities are a threat to democracy, former GCHQ director Robert Hannigan has said.
There was "a disproportionate amount of mayhem in cyber-space" coming from the country, he told the BBC.
Mr Hannigan urged people to "push back" against the behaviour of the Russian state, adding some form of cyber-retaliation may be necessary in future.
Read the full story here.
Burberry investor to vote against pay
Things could get stormy at Burberry's annual general meeting on Thursday.
Reuters reports that one of its institutional shareholders, Royal London Asset Management, has said that it will vote against the luxury fashion retailer's pay report.
Ashley Hamilton Claxton, Royal London's corporate governance manager, said: "While the board has made some improvements since the last shareholder rebellion three years ago, the chaotic response to several remuneration issues this year has heightened our concerns about poor corporate governance at Burberry."
Shareholder advisory group Pensions & Investment Research Consultants (Pirc) has already called outgoing chief executive Christopher Bailey's pay "unacceptable".
Abercrombie & Fitch calls off merger talks
US clothing retailer Abercrombie & Fitch says that it has called-off merger talks.
The business had announced earlier this year that it was in discussions with a number of potential bidders.
Abercrombie & Fitch has been battling falling sales for some time and most recently reported like for like sales down 10%.
What one tech billionaire did next
Tech entrepreneur TJ Rodgers made billions of dollars founding silicon chip maker Cypress Semiconductors, now he has turned his sights to wine-making, and is on a quest to make the best Pinot Noir in the New World.
Read more about his quest here.
BNP Paribas slashes oil forecasts
Saudi oil firm Aramco may be warning of a shortage of oil in future, but at least one bank is not convinced.
French bank BNP Paribas has cut its forecasts for both this year and next, saying that rising oil output from the US, Nigeria and Libya will mean there is little impact on the current oversupply from oil cartel Opec's decision to curb production.
The bank now expects Brent crude to trade at $51 per barrel by the end of this year, $9 below its previous forecast, and to $48 by the end of next year.
For US crude, it expects it to trade at $49 per barrel this year and then $45 by the end of 2018.
Aramco boss warns on oil
BBC World presenter Aaron Heslehurst tweets...
Matalan says it's 'well positioned'
Discount fashion chain Matalan says it's "well positioned" to weather the gloom on the High Street.
The chain, which has over 200 shops, says sales rose just 1.3% to £253.4m in the 13 weeks to 27 May.
While the rise in sales is only small, the chain said it was managing to sell more items full-price meaning profits surged almost 38% to £22.3m.
Will Brexit hit your breakfast?
An interesting analysis this morning by consultancy KPMG has suggested the great British fry-up could become a victim of Brexit.
According to KPMG's study for the Guardian, the typical basket of ingredients used for a big family breakfast could rise by £3 from £23.59 to £26.61.
A pack of Danish bacon for example would jump from £2 to £2.18.
Its calculations are based on a scenario where Britain leaves the EU and defaults to World Trade Organization rules.
Carillion shares still down
Shares in the firm Carillion are still down 33% after the firm shocked its investors this morning.
It blurted out the need for "immediate action" to deal with rising debts while revealing: a massive write-off of £845m on four big contracts; falling income; a halt to dividend payments; and the departure of its chief executive.
Spurs says 'we are not for sale'
The north London football club, Tottenham Hotspur, has taken the unusual step of denying that it is up for sale.
The club was responding to a report in yesterday's Sunday Times that a US firm called Iconiq Capital was preparing to make a bid.
Spurs explained that getting new investors on board had been one option discussed a while back to help finance the building of the club's new stadium.
Spurs said: "The Board is not in any discussions relating to a takeover offer for the Club."
Which is not quite the same as refuting the idea that someone might make an unwanted offer.
Greek inflation
The headline annual inflation rate in Greece now stands at 1%.
That figure, for June, is down a bit from the 1.2% recorded in May.
But the fact that prices have been going up at all is the interesting point here.
Prices in Greece had been falling since March 2013, thanks to the deep recession caused by the EU-imposed economic "reforms".
But since the start of the year the country has returned to very mild inflation, hovering between 1% and 2%.
Fire safety shake up urged
Wake up to money Colletta Smith presenter tweets...
Pound slips against the dollar
The pound has slipped against the dollar, extending Friday's falls. It's currently down 0.1% at $1.28660.
UK wage data due out this week could determine if it continues to fall or turns around, says ING analyst Viraj Patel.
"Little sign of wage growth could trigger a BoE reality check.
"With markets still pricing in around a 45% chance of a rate hike later this year, we continue to believe that a dovish re-pricing - and a move lower in short-term UK rates - remains the key downside risk to sterling in the near-term," he said.
English winemakers toast bumper year
English wine producers toasted record-breaking sales in 2016, a new study shows.
Winemakers generated £132m last year - up 16% on 2015 - while a record 64 new producers obtained licences to produce wine, according to the analysis by Funding Options.
Conrad Ford, founder of Funding Options, said: “The English wine industry is not only gaining traction amongst domestic consumers, but is now being ranked with wines from traditional white wine-producing countries such as France and Germany.”
That said, the nascent industry still pales in comparison with major producers such as France, where wine sales were €7.9bn (£7bn) in 2016.
TUC: Tech giants being 'let off the hook'
TUC general secretary Frances O'Grady
Chinese inflation holds steady
In more news from Asia, Chinese inflation remained steady last month.
The producer price index (PPI) rose 5.5% in June year-on-year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), unchanged from the previous month.
Consumer prices were up 1.5%.
But Capital Economics analyst Julian Evans-Pritchard says it may not last:
"With slowing credit growth likely to weigh on economic activity in coming quarters we think that, volatility in food prices aside, inflation still has further to fall.
"This will disappoint those hoping for a sustained period of reflation that could help to erode corporate debt burdens."
Japanese stocks hit one-week highs
Japanese stocks hit one-week highs on Monday – as investors were cheered by upbeat US data.
It was Asia’s first chance to react to Friday’s US employment data that said 50,000 more jobs had been created than expected in June, adding to evidence the world’s largest economy was getting back on track.
Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index rose 0.8%, to close at 20,081 points.
Aramco boss warns of oil shortage
Of course it's in his interests to say this, but Aramco chief Amin Nasser has warned that there may in fact be an oil supply shortage, due in part to the lack of recent investment.
He says it's premature to assume that shale oil and alternative energy resources can be developed quickly to replace oil and gas.
"New discoveries are also on a major downward trend. The volume of conventional oil discovered around the world over the past four years has more than halved compared with the previous four," Mr Nasser said.
Spider-Man in numbers
Spider-Man: Homecoming, which opened this weekend, cost Sony a hefty $175m to produce but has already recouped $250m in global sales, according to analysts.
That includes a whopping $117m in the US - Sony Pictures' second best performance for an opening weekend ever.
The latest installment of the franchise has benefited from a 2015 deal between Sony and Walt Disney Co which allows the web-slinger to feature alongside fellow Marvel Comics' characters.
The 2016 movie Captain America: Civil War first took advantage of this, with Spider-Man appearing next to Captain America among others, while Ironman (played by Robert Downey Jr) plays a pivotal role in Homecoming, serving as the young web-slinger's mentor.
'Speculators were right on Carillion'
Over an hour into trading and Carillion investors are still selling off the shares. They've fallen over 32% to 130p.
Today business presenter Rob Young explains why:
"This is because the company's chief executive Richard Howson says he's resigning without a permanent replacement being lined up.
"Carillion has also issued a profits warning and says it's suspending its dividend payment to shareholders.
"The chairman says they need to take 'urgent action' and so will carry out a root and branch review of the business. That means it'll likely end up selling off or shutting down parts of the company.It's already said it's getting out of the construction game in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.
"We've no idea what it might mean for jobs; it employs 48,000 people worldwide. Hedge funds have long suspected there was something up with Carillion's finances.
"Speculators have been betting against the firm's share price for a while. It turns out they were right."
Oil fall 'costs $1 trillion'
If you wondering just how much that drop in the oil price - which has more than halved since June 2014 - has cost investors then Saudi national oil firm Aramco has done the maths.
According to Armaco's chief executive Amin Nasser about $1 trillion in investments have been lost.
"If we look at the long-term situation of oil supplies, for example, the picture is becoming increasingly worrying.
"Financial investors are shying away from making much needed large investments in oil exploration, long-term development and the related infrastructure. Investments in smaller increments such as shale oil will just not cut it," Mr Nasser told a conference in Istanbul in Turkey.
Oil still under pressure
The oil price is slightly higher this morning, with Brent crude ticking up 0.1% to $46.77 a barrel. Despite the rise, oil is now down 17% this year.
Trevor Sikorski, head of natural gas at research firm Energy Aspects, says the sector continues to face pressure from US shale producers as well as the continuing issue of oversupply.
He says US shale producers have made "extraordinary" progress.
"What they do is create more supply. With the latest downtick in crude prices we've seen a little bit of slowing in drilling activity in the US but it's still healthy," he tells Business Live.
He says the "big threat for oil is the electrification of transport", a move Volvo announced last week.
The carmaker said from 2019 every vehicle it launches will have an electric motor.
Is Netflix ruining your sleep?
Is binge viewing getting in the way of your shut-eye? BBC news presenter Ben Bland wants to know. Get in touch with him below on #BBCBizLive
Keeping it in the family
Here's a pic of Professor Diane Coyle, a member of The Industrial Strategy Commission, in action speaking to the Today programme earlier.
It may not be obvious from the name, but she's married to BBC tech correspondent Rory Cellan-Jones.
It's all about the oil price
Despite the steady performance from the FTSE 100 this morning, Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell warns it's unlikely to last.
The lack of any major economic statements means markets "may face an uphill battle to keep hold of their momentum," he says.
"On such a data-less day the UK index could be at the mercy of Brent Crude. The black stuff is back at its worst price since the end of June, and though it has risen 0.2% this Monday the commodity is still stuck below $47 per barrel."
FTSE 100 steady
It's a far less exciting open for the FTSE 100 which has started the day slightly higher. t's currently up 0.4% at 7,382.07.
Banks and financial stocks are holding up the index, with Schroders, HSBC, Standard Chartered and Standard Life making up the top four risers.
Carillion shares plunge 38%
Construction firm Carillion's warning that this year is shaping up to be tougher than it had expected, with deteriorating cash flow and rising debts in “difficult” market conditions has rattled investors.
The shares have plunged an astonishing 38% in the first few minutes of trading.
The firm said it was undertaking a “comprehensive review of the business and the capital structure”, with chief executive Richard Howson also stepping down.
Strong trade performance from Germany
Germany saw a surprisingly strong exports performance in May. Official stats just out show that exports rose 1.4%, better-than-expected, and marking the fifth month in a row that they've gone up.
Imports rose 1.2% - also higher-than-expected.
"The global economy is improving, which has a positive impact on the German export economy.
"While private consumption has been an important growth driver in the last few years, net exports are now giving additional stability," says VP Bank economist Thomas Gitzel.
TalkTalk finance director to step down
Telecoms group TalkTalk has announced that its current chief financial officer Iain Torrens intends to step down from the board and will be replaced by Kate Ferry, a former executive at Dixons Carphone.
The change comes as TalkTalk has been shaking up its business and top team following the departure of its chief executive Dido Harding earlier this year.
"As we continue our journey under the new leadership team and with a refocused direction, Kate brings a wealth of experience to the role," says executive chair Sir Charles Dunstone.
Minimum wage push for gig economy
BBC economics editor Kamal Ahmed tweets