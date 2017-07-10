Business Live: US stocks mixed

Getty Images

Brent crude has reversed earlier falls and is now trading up 0.3% but is still below $50 a barrel at $46.85.

West Texas Intermediate is down 0.1% at $44.19 a barrel.

Commerzbank said: "This is the response of prices to news of increasing oil production in the US.

"The US Department of Energy reported a marked rise in production that virtually reversed the previous week's decline."