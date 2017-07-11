Business Live: FTSE 100 slides
Summary
- FTSE 100 down
- Report into work practices calls for 'dependent contractor'
- Pearson sells stake in Penguin Random House
- Three objects to auction plan for mobile spectrum
- Marks & Spencer sees clothing sales drop again
By Tom Espiner
UK lawyers 'rush to register in Ireland' after Brexit fears
Nearly 1,000 UK solicitors have registered in Ireland due to fears that they could lose the right to represent clients at the European Court of Justice after Brexit, the Financial Times reports.
In a normal year, between 50 and 100 lawyers would register, the article says.
Ryanair 'will cancel EU holidays without Brexit aviation deal'
Adam Fleming
Daily and Sunday Politics reporter
Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary has said there is a real prospect of there being no flights operating between the UK and the EU as a result of Brexit.
The outspoken businessman told MEPs that if there was no deal on aviation by September 2018 then the airline "will be cancelling people's 2019 holidays" and that the only options for British holiday-makers in future would be "driving to Scotland or taking a ferry to Ireland."
He claimed that British officials had "no plan B." He also claimed that Lufthansa and Air France saw "an opportunity to screw over Easyjet and Ryanair."
Silverstone pulls out of British Grand Prix contract
Silverstone's owners have triggered a break clause in the British Grand Prix contract that could see an end to Formula One at the circuitafter 2019.
"This decision has been taken because it is not financially viable for us to deliver the British Grand Prix under the terms of our current contract," said British Racing Drivers' Club (BRDC) chairman John Grant.
"We sustained losses of £2.8 m in 2015 and 4.8 million in 2016, and we expect to lose a similar amount this year."
Store Twenty One goes into liquidation
Discount fashion chain Store Twenty One was gone into liquidation, the Insolvency Service says.
The chain had failed to secure investment after going into a Company Voluntary Arrangement in July 2016, said administrators Quantuma.
The collapse meant the closure of Store Twenty One’s remaining 122 stores and the loss of 900 jobs, Quantuma says.
Quantuma partner Simon Bonney said: "It is very sad that matters have got to the stage where all the stores were closed by management on Friday following a prolonged period of uncertainty leading up to the liquidation.
"We are now in the process of conducting an orderly wind down and we would welcome contact from any interested parties who may wish to purchase assets of the company."
Toshiba 'in fresh talks over chip unit sale'
Toshiba is in talks with Western Digital and Taiwan's Foxconn, as well as with its preferred consortium bidder, as it seeks to revive a stalled $18bn sale of its flagship chip business, the Reuters news agency reports.
Toshiba was unable to cut a deal with the government and private sector consortium by a self-imposed limit of 28 June.
Talks with the consortium stalled over proposals by SK Hynix that it helps fund a deal through convertible bonds - a step that could eventually give it an equity interest in the memory chip business, Reuters says.
Toshiba doesn't want its South Korean rival to have an equity or management influence in the chip business - a stance it has taken to satisfy a Japanese government keen to keep Toshiba's technology under domestic control.
Zero hours workers 'confused over rights'
On the back of the Taylor report, many people ringing up the Acas helpline for help and advice about their jobs were in zero hours or agency contracts "out of necessity rather than by choice," says Acas chair, Sir Brendan Barber.
"Whilst these types of working relationships can offer flexibility, it is clear that there can be a lot of confusion around employment status and the rights within them," he says.
Ofcom sets out limits for mobile auction
The UK's communications watchdog has imposed a limit on the amount of mobile spectrum that companies can win in an upcoming auction.
Ofcom will make available more mobile spectrum later this year to provide better support for 4G and 5G services.
It said that in order to "safeguard competition", it will limit the amount BT-owned EE and Vodafone can win.
However, the Three mobile network said the proposals were "a kick in the teeth for all consumers".
BP will not reintroduce fatal crash helicopter
BP will not use the Super Puma 225 and L2 helicopters until the root cause of last year's fatal crash is known.
The helicopters were grounded after an accident off the coast of Norway killed 13 people, including Iain Stewart from Aberdeenshire, in April 2016.
The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the Norwegian authorities have allowed flights to resume if new safety conditions are met.
BP said it will wait for the completion of the AIBN and Airbus investigation.
Sunac hits theme park high on Dalian Wanda deal
Tim McDonald
Asia business reporter
Shares of developer Sunac surged 13% after the resumption of trade on Tuesday, a day after the company agreed to buy $9.3 billion in tourism projects and hotels from the Chinese developer Dalian Wanda.
Three Chinese theme parks, intended to compete with US giant Disney's ventures in China, are included in the deal.
In a statement, Sunac said the deal would "add a large number of prime land reserves and property assets at a reasonable cost."
Sunac helped to push the Hang Seng Index about 1.5% higher, although the mainland indexes in Shanghai and Shenzen both edged lower.
TUC: Taylor review no gamechanger
The TUC says the Taylor Review doesn't go far enough.
"This is not the game-changer needed to end insecurity at work," says TUC general secretary Frances O'Grady.
“A ‘right to request’ guaranteed hours is no right at all for many workers trapped on zero-hours contracts. And workers deserve the minimum wage for every minute they work, not just the time employers choose to pay them for," she adds.
Competition concerns over London-Exeter rail route
The UK's competition body is concerned that passengers on the London-Exeter rail route could face higher fares or a worse service after First Group and Hong Kong's MTR were awarded the South West Trains franchise.
FirstGroup already runs the Great Western Railway franchise, which operates the only other service between London and Exeter.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said: "This is a crucial rail route to the South West, used by around half a million passengers a year.
"The CMA believes that without its intervention, First Group may be able to increase fares for passengers between London and Exeter, as it will be the only rail operator running all services on this route."
The companies now have five days to come up with proposals to address the concerns, or the CMA will launch an in-depth investigation.
Uber says it wants clarity over employment status
Taxi hailing app Uber has responded to the Taylor review saying it "would welcome clarity in the law over different types of employment status".
“Drivers using Uber made average fares of £15 per hour last year after our service fee and, even after costs, the average driver took home well over the National Living Wage. We know drivers want more security too which is why we’re already investing in discounted illness and injury cover, and will be introducing further improvements soon," says Andrew Byrne, head of policy for Uber in the UK.
FTSE falls further as oil prices slide
Just after midday and the FTSE 100 has continued to drop. It's currently down 0.9% at 7,305.16.
Pearson and Marks are the biggest fallers, down 5.6% and 4.5% respectively.
But a fresh tumble in the oil price is also taking its toll. Brent crude is currently down 1.1% at $46.38 a barrel.
The drop seems to have been driven by banks cutting their price predictions for the black stuff due to oversupply.
BNP Paribas and Barclays have both cut their forecasts.
CBI: Significant concern on some proposals
The CBI says a number of the proposals in Matthew Taylor's review into modern working practices will be of "significant concern to businesses".
"Changes to the application of the minimum wage, rewriting employment status tests and altering agency worker rules could have unintended consequences that are negative for individuals, as well as affecting firms’ ability to create new jobs.
“The Government will need to consider these aspects extremely carefully, alongside proposals for any future tax changes, to ensure our labour market retains the flexibility and entrepreneurship that has made it the mainstay of the UK economy," says Neil Carberry, CBI managing director for people and infrastructure.
Your morning business podcast
Business presenter Rob Young tweets...
If you missed the business section of the Today show this morning, click below to listen to the podcast.
If you missed the business section of the Today show this morning, click below to listen to the podcast.
Deliveroo: Employment law is outdated
Takeaway delivery service Deliveroo, whose workforce is largely classified as self-employed, has responded to Matthew Taylor's report into modern working practices saying "employment law is outdated".
It says the report offers an opportunity to update the law, but cautions any changes must be "pro growth".
"The government should be under no illusions that any moves to restrict flexibility could undermine the very thing that attracts people to work in this sector.
"As we have made clear, we want to continue offering riders the flexible work they want whilst also providing benefits. We would welcome the opportunity to work with the Government so we can end this trade off between flexibility and security," a spokesperson says.
Does this report have any power?
BBC economics editor tells Theresa May that the fear for people watching "this glamorous launch" is that given she only has a minority government that this will be another report that simply gathers dust.
Matthew Taylor says the report has "wide support" suggesting perhaps that the recommendations could be carried forward whoever is in power.
Taylor says female workers may need stronger legislation
Matthew Taylor, answering audience questions on this review, says the report came across "high levels of pregnant women being discriminated against".
He said that while employed workers already get high levels of protection from employment legislation, workers don't have this.
He says if this doesn't improve, the government will need to legislate to make sure it does.
Theresa May says diversity matters
Theresa May is now answering questions on the Taylor review
She says the government is trying to instigate a wider range of people with different backgrounds in jobs.
"We want a society where it doesn't matter where you come from or what your background is but where your talent and efforts determine where you end up."
"In politics or in business if you have people from a broader diversity of backgrounds you'll make better decisions," she says.
'Cautious welcome' from FSB for Taylor review
The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) says it "cautiously welcomes" the recommendations in the Taylor review.
"The new ‘dependent contractor’ status, if done right, should bring protections to those unfairly treated in the gig economy, whilst also protecting the genuinely self–employed. “However, the tax system must continue to recognise the risk and insecurity faced daily by the genuinely self-employed – this is right in principle. Ministers must make no attempt to single out them out for tax hikes," says FSB national chair Mike Cherry.
M&S AGM kicks off
Away from the Taylor report, the M&S AGM has just kicked off.
A small group of protesters is outside asking the retail chain not to advertise in the Daily Mail. But boss Steve Rowe says it will continue to do so.
He says the brand needs to be where customers are "consuming news".
On a brighter front, departing chairman Robert Swannell has promised all shareholders some biscuits.
It should mean AGM attendees don't need to pinch any as Guardian retail report Zoe Wood says below.
Flexible working is 'a good thing'
BBC economics editor Kamal Ahmed tweets
'Employment status needs to be clearer'
The Taylor report in full is a hefty 115 pages long, but the key issue still seems to be that there needs to be a new category of worker called a "dependent contractor", who should be given extra protections by firms such as Uber and Deliveroo:
"Determining whether you are an employee, a worker or genuinely self-employed requires the ability to understand complex legislation, which is spread over many Acts, and be aware of a mountain of case law.
"For individuals, not knowing your employment status means not knowing what employment rights you deserve. For businesses, this situation can lead to uncertainty about their responsibilities and what can be demanded from workers. The situation does not need to be this complicated.”
The Taylor report is officially out
You may feel like you're read it already but the Taylor review into modern working practices is finally officially out.
The ambition behind the review is that: "All work in the UK economy should be fair and decent with realistic scope for development and fulfilment."
Here's the link so you can read the report in full should you so wish:
Britons 'don't know what Brexit means'
Jamie Dimon, the chief executive of JP Morgan Chase is attending an International Finance Summit in Paris.
The BBC's Ben King is there.
Galliford Try's shares fly
Shares in housebuilder Galliford Try are up 8% this morning after the company said its full-year profits were set to be at the top end of forecasts.
Analysts have predicted the firm's profits will be in the range of £46m-£59m for the year to 30 June.
Galliford said it had performed strongly across all areas of its business.
However, chief executive Peter Truscott warned that the company was "cautious about the impact of the current political uncertainty following the general election and the medium-term outlook for the macro economy".
Watchdog probes £4.50 premium rate texts
A watchdog has revealed it is investigating a premium-rate texting campaign, following complaints from recipients that they have been charged fees even though many believe they never opted into the service.
One expert claimed the messages look like spam, which could cause phone owners to ignore them.
There is also concern about conflicting advice being given to the public.
The two companies involved in the campaign deny any wrongdoing.
Marks and Spencer 'swimming hard'
Despite the slowdown in the sales decline at M&S's clothing division, there is still "not much to cheer about", according to Laith Khalaf, senior analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.
"However, the fact that things are on an improving trend at least vindicates the decision to reduce promotional pricing, which should improve margins."
Mr Khalaf says the fall in like-for-like food sales is a "disappointment". although he notes that conditions overall for High Street retailers "remain pretty grim, with consumer purses under pressure and competition coming from all angles".
"M&S is swimming quite hard against this tide, so it deserves some credit for treading water."
When is a gig job a real job?
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Matthew Taylor, the man heading the government review of the workplace wouldn't be drawn on whether he had companies such as Deliveroo and Uber in mind, but he said many people in the so-called gig economy were not self-employed as many firms insisted:
"If you're being controlled and supervised then probably you're a worker and you should get workers' rights. And also, the organisation that employs you should be paying National Insurance.
"We don't mention individual companies in our report but I think if you look at some of the big gig work platforms, at the present time you would say their business models look as though it may be that their, the people who work for them would be classified as workers, rather than self-employed."
Carillion shares sink again
There's been no respite for shares in infrastructure and construction firm Carillion, which have plunged for the second day in a row.
On Monday, Carillion's shares lost nearly 40% after it warned its sales would be below expectations and said its chief executive was standing down.
And its shares have continued to slide today. By mid-morning they were down a further 15% at 99p.
London dominates UK service exports
Official statistics for UK exports in 2015 have just been published. Here are the highlights, according to the Office for National Statistics:
Pearson sale 'not a great deal'
Investors appear to like it. Shares in Pearson are up around 3% so far after it sold a 22% stake in Penguin Random House to German group Bertelsmann.
But analysts at Liberum say the details suggest it's not a great deal.
They say the £1.3bn deal price is "at the low end of expectations" and the fact that Pearson is only returning £300m to shareholders suggests it is concerned over the strength of its future balance sheet.
"The structure of the transaction suggests that Pearson has looked to frame a deal that both raises it cash to help its balance sheet and reduce the dilution from a sale.
"However, not all the details of the transaction look great and the deal still does not solve the fundamental problems, " Liberum concludes.
Will the Taylor review change anything?
BBC Business Live
BBC economics editor Kamal Ahmed is on Business Live discussing the Matthew Taylor report into working practices.
He says our current employment laws were "built for a different era".
"This is a new world. The tax system is just catching up with these new ways of working.
He notes that firms which use self-employed workers such as Deliveroo, Uber and courier companies don't pay for national insurance, and the Taylor report says they should.
But Kamal notes the big question is whether any of these recommendations will actually be put into practice.
"We have a minority government so a big challenge for Britain is what exactly will happen. Will any of these get passed. Or will the review simply sit on a shelf?"
Gig economy firms 'should pay more tax'
BBC economics editor Kamal Ahmed tweets
Taylor: Many zero hours workers prefer it
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
It is often said that workers on zero hours and those that use platforms like Uber genuinely do prefer it.
Matthew Taylor is keen to stress his aim was not to change the working landscape for those who wanted to work flexibly:
"If people want to clock on and earn a few extra quid we don't want to stop that. We don't want to ban zero hours - many people who work zero hours want to do so," he tells the Today programme.
He points out that when McDonald's asked its zero hours workers if they wanted guaranteed hours, only 20% said they did.
But he said working platform providers like Uber had to demonstrate that workers signing on for hours' of work would "easily clear" the minimum wage.
Taylor report 'not major overhaul'
While the Matthew Taylor report into modern working practices has yet to be published it's already had a lot of criticism.
Part of the report looks into whether firms like Deliveroo and Uber, which say that their riders and drivers are "self-employed" and have full flexibility to work when they want, should be classified as "workers" and get the accompanying rights.
Jonathan Chamberlain, employment law partner at Gowling WLG, says from what we know so far it "looks like tweaking, rather than a major overhaul".
“What is most conspicuous by its absence is an attempt to tackle how so-called ‘gig workers’ can enforce any of the rights that are being proposed.
"While I rather like the idea of gig economy workers being able to easily work out if they are reaching national minimum wage, I believe it would have been better to come up with an enforcement mechanism to guarantee it is paid to them."
Productivity issue 'bigger than Brexit'
Today business presenter Rob Young tweets
Productivity puzzle
BBC Breakfast
Improving a company's productivity is not enough of a priority for bosses - according to a group of bosses.
Official data says we are 20% less productive than Germany for every hour we spend at work. That's one reason real wages have been falling.
And a study of how businesses operate has concluded it's the bosses who need to fix this.
The study was carried out by the Productivity Leaders Group, chaired by Sir Charlie Mayfield, the chairman of John Lewis.
He told BBC Breakfast "We want to move this from being a puzzle to being an opportunity. Productivity really matters to wages and growth."
FTSE edges higher
Trading has just started on the London Stock Exchange and the FTSE 100 share index has begun the day up 6.21 points at 7,376.24.
Shares in Marks and Spencer slipped 0.4% following its latest trading update.
M&S said the decline in sales at its clothing division slowed to 1.2% in the three months to 1 July, compared with a 5.9% drop in the previous quarter.
Shares in Pearson rose 3% after it said it was selling a 22% stake in its publishing business Penguin Random House to Germany's Bertelsmann for about $1bn (£776m).
'I think Uber is not morally acceptable'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Shadow business secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey has said she doesn't use the taxi firm Uber because she feels it is "not morally acceptable".
She argues that workers in the 'gig' economy should be given an adequate amount of protection and rights and not exploited as flexible workers.