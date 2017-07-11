Getty Images

While the Matthew Taylor report into modern working practices has yet to be published it's already had a lot of criticism.

Part of the report looks into whether firms like Deliveroo and Uber, which say that their riders and drivers are "self-employed" and have full flexibility to work when they want, should be classified as "workers" and get the accompanying rights.

Jonathan Chamberlain, employment law partner at Gowling WLG, says from what we know so far it "looks like tweaking, rather than a major overhaul".

“What is most conspicuous by its absence is an attempt to tackle how so-called ‘gig workers’ can enforce any of the rights that are being proposed.

"While I rather like the idea of gig economy workers being able to easily work out if they are reaching national minimum wage, I believe it would have been better to come up with an enforcement mechanism to guarantee it is paid to them."