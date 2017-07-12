Business Live: Pound regains ground

Getty Images

George Godber, fund manager at Polar Capital, tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme we "shouldn't be surprised" that the EU wants to move some financial services out of Britain after Brexit.

JP Morgan chief executive Jamie Dimon has already said he will move hundreds of people out of the UK when it leaves the EU.

And Mr Godber said: "The financial services industry generated about £70bn in tax for the UK last year and the EU's very firmly got its eye on that prize.

"(Emmanuel) Macron has stated he wants a big chunk of that, it's an industry he came from, he knows and the EU is taking a very tough stance. So far the government is taking somewhat of a timid stance and at the moment the EU do hold all the cards.

"They are going after it very hard. They are saying you can't just have a brass plate in Luxembourg, we expect physical trading activity of movements of currencies or bonds or stocks to actually happen inside the EU."