Business Live: Pound regains ground

Back in March thieves made away with one single gold coin from a Berlin museum.
The coin - which is Canadian and named "Big Maple Leaf" - bears the image of Queen Elizabeth II. Its face value is about $1m but since it's pure gold it's worth around $4m.
On Wednesday morning, Berlin police are making arrests.
Presumably, since it's 53cm across and weighs 100 kilos, it will have proved hard to slip it quietly into a pocket.
Real earnings 'unlikely to pick up anytime soon'
Commenting on the main theme of Wednesday morning - the jobs figures - PwC chief economist John Hawksworth, says: "The great UK jobs creating machine has kicked into gear again."
But he adds high employment isn't translating into higher wages (as you might have expected if you remember the 70s and 80s).
Indeed with inflation factored in, he says: “Real earnings growth remains deep in negative
territory and this seems unlikely to change anytime soon. This will dampen
consumer spending power, though the continued strength of the jobs market
should prevent the recent slowdown in the economy turning into a recession.”
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said 30% of consumers go in to drawdown without getting guidance.
That compares with only 5% before the pension freedoms were introduced in April 2015.
It also says that those who access drawdown policies before the age of 65 typically stick with their current provider, rather than shopping around.
Drawdown pensions allow people to withdraw as much money as they like at any one time.
Sterling rises on the dollar
The pound has clawed back a little ground against the dollar and is now up 0.08% at $1.2858.
A bad omen
Ben Brettell, senior economist at Hargreaves
Lansdown says: "Shrinking real pay doesn’t bode well for
economic growth – the UK economy is heavily reliant on the
consumer and falling real incomes should eventually translate into lower retail
sales."
He adds: "Wage growth is one of the Bank of England’s key
metrics when setting interest rates, as higher wages can ultimately create
upward pressure on prices.
"Weak pay growth makes it increasingly likely
interest rates will be held at 0.25% for now – a view reinforced yesterday by
BoE deputy governor Ben Broadbent, who declared he isn’t yet ready to vote for
higher rates."
Small businesses feel the heat
Mike Cherry, national chairman at the Federation of
Small Businesses, says that people are feeling the pain of a 0.7% real terms fall in average weekly wages.
“With operating costs now at their highest in four
years, small business employees are absorbing inflationary pressure by paying
themselves less. Many will also be responding with further price increases,
leaving all concerned with weakened discretionary spending power.
"Our
consumer-facing members say they’re really starting to feel the impacts of
decreasing demand."
'Now is not the time to raise rates'
Commenting on the latest jobs and wage data, Paul Hollingsworth of Capital Economics says: "Despite
May’s UK labour market figures suggesting that the economy is close to full
employment, the continued weakness of wage growth provides some ammunition to
the more dovish members of the Monetary Policy Committee that now is not
the time to raise interest rates.
The UK economist adds"..., given the emphasis
that some members of the Monetary Policy Committee (including governor Mark Carney)
have put on wanting to see a clear “firming” in wage growth before they join
others in voting to hike interest rates, we still think it is more likely than
not that the MPC will hold off for a while longer, rather than raise interest
rates imminently.
Wetherspoon's Martin says parties are aligned on Brexit
Pub group JD Wetherspoon announced on Wednesday that quarterly like-for-like sales increased by 5.3%.
Its founder and chairman Tim Martin also had some views on Brexit.
He said: "We'll do well with or without a free trade deal, so stop tying the hands
of our negotiators.
"Don't believe the media
furore - an unprecedented political consensus has emerged on the main
aspects of leaving the EU.
"However, it is not one most politicians or the media
care to acknowledge. A consensus, especially between Labour and Conservatives,
is just too embarrassing for our adversarial system - and is also barely
newsworthy."
Hong Kong shares hit two year highs
Tim McDonald
Asia business reporter
Hong Kong's Hang Seng reached a two-year high on Wednesday, with banking shares helping to push the index past the 26,000 mark.
The Bank of China and and the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China both rose by more than 3%.
Japanese, Korean and Australian markets all headed lower as local currencies strengthened against the dollar.
Premier Oil shares soar on Mexico discovery
It's a good day for Premier Oil.
Its share price has jumped by nearly 30% after announcing that the company and its partners have made a "world class oil discovery" off the coast of Mexico.
It reckons the well - its first in Mexico - could produce one billion barrels of oil.
'Blatant piece of discrimination'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
The Supreme Court will rule later today in a landmark case about the pension rights of same-sex couples.
John Walker (pictured) retired in 2003 after more than 20 years. He made the same pension scheme contributions as his heterosexual colleagues, and married his long-term partner after same-sex civil partnerships were legalised in December 2005.
Emma Norton, a lawyer for the human rights group Liberty who is representing Mr Walker, said his partner would receive pension payments of a few hundred pounds. But if he was a woman, it would be up to £50,000 a year.
"So it's a massive and blatant piece of discrimination," she tells Today. "If Mr Walker doesn't succeed today, he'll be off to the European Court of Human Rights."
John Wood shares fall on Amec Foster Wheeler SFO probe
Shares in John Wood Group fell by 4.25% to 598.5p after the oil services group acknowledged that the Serious Fraud Office has opened an investigation into Amec Foster Wheeler.
Earlier this year, Wood Group struck a £2.2bn takeover for Amec Foster Wheeler.
On Wednesday, Wood Group said it noted that the SFO has "opened an investigation into Amec Foster Wheeler, predecessor companies and associated persons in respect of the Foster Wheeler business".
It said: "As announced by Amec Foster Wheeler, the investigation focuses on the past use of third parties and possible bribery and corruption and related offences."
UK stock markets open up
The FTSE 100 opened 29.09 points higher at 7,358.85.
The FTSE 250 is also ahead in early trading, up 92.52 points at 19,307.91.
The CMA's decision to launch an in-depth investigation into Tesco's £3.7bn offer for wholesaler and local shop trader Booker failed to spook investors. The supermarket group's rose marginally to 171.45p.
In his interview with the Press and Journal newspaper, Bank of England deputy governor Ben
Broadbent said business sentiment was key to his analysis of current conditions.
He said it was "very difficult" for the
bank's rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee to judge whether there had been
a significant improvement.
"In my opinion, it is a bit tricky at the moment to make a
decision (to raise rates). I am not ready to do it yet," Mr Broadbent said.
He added that economic growth had been "okay" during the
last six to 12 months.
"There is reason to see the committee moving in that
direction (higher interest rates) - but there are still a lot of
imponderables," he said.
Pound stumbles on Broadbent comments
Ben Broadbent's comments on the interest rate have sent the pound down 0.2% against the dollar to $1.28.
It is also 0.18% lower on the euro at 1.11860 euros.
BoE deputy 'not ready' to raise rates
Katie Prescott
Today business presenter
The slightly mixed messages coming out of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) continue this morning.
The Bank's deputy governor Ben Broadbent has said in a newspaper interview that he's "not ready" to raise interest rates just yet.
At the last meeting the committee was split 5-3 in favour of keeping rates as they currently stand at 0.25%.
The next MPC meeting will be on 3 August.
Independent panel will examine Tesco's Booker bid
The Competition and Markets Authority said the investigation into Tesco's £3.7bn bid for Booker will be overseen by a group of its independent panel members.
The CMA says: "This group will assess whether the deal could reduce competition by conducting further research and analysis as well as seeking views and evidence from all those potentially affected by the merger."
Booker's local stores prompt competition probe
The Competition and Markets Authority says that it found two areas of concern regarding Tesco's plan to buy Booker.
Firstly, it found 350 areas where there is an overlap between Tesco stores and local shops that are supplied by Booker.
Secondly, it says there is the potential for Booker to reduce the wholesale services or the terms it offers these local stores "in order to drive customers to their local Tesco".
BreakingTesco's bid for Booker to be investigated
Breaking
The Competition and Markets Authority has announced that Tesco's bid for Booker will be investigated further.
Former Nike director joins Sports Direct board
Sports Direct has appointed a former director at Nike, as non-executive director. David Daly has 30 years experience in the sports good business and is also a non-executive director at Fulham Football Club.
He joins the company at something of a low point for the reputation of Mike Ashley, the founder of Sports Direct.
Last week it emerged that Mr Ashley had vomited in a fireplace following a management meeting in a pub.
Barratt Developments set to surpass forecasts
Barratt Developments reports that it expects full-year profit to beat forecasts. The house builder expects income to reach £765m compared to a previous £682.3m.
Total house completions have reached a nine year high of 17,395 in what Barratt calls "another strong year for the group".
Burberry's new chief reports rising sales
Burberry's new chief executive Marco Gobbetti has just unveiled his first set of figures for the luxury fashion house which show that underlying retail sales rose by 3% to £478m.
Like-for-like revenue for the three months to 30 June increased by 4% which was helped by growth in China and the Asia Pacific.
Mr Gobbetti, who has taken over the role for creative chief Christoper Bailey, said: "We are pleased with our performance in the first quarter, while mindful of the work still to do. This is a time of great change for Burberry and the wider luxury industry.
"I look forward to building on the foundations Christopher and the team have put in place and creating new energy to drive growth."
Tech firms unite for 'net neutrality' protest
Dave Lee
North America technology reporter
A host of internet giants - from social networks to dating apps to porn sites - will join a protest Wednesday against plans to roll back rules protecting "net neutrality".
The sites will display a variety of messages, or simulate the potential effects of losing the basic principle of all internet traffic being treated equally.
The US communications regulator earlier this year voted to remove an Obama-era rule that would prevent the prioritisation - or "throttling" - of data, as well as other measures campaigners consider to be detrimental to the internet.
JP Morgan chief executive Jamie Dimon has already said he will move hundreds of people out of the UK when it leaves the EU.
And Mr Godber said: "The financial services industry generated about £70bn in tax for the UK last year and the EU's very firmly got its eye on that prize.
"(Emmanuel) Macron has stated he wants a big chunk of that, it's an industry he came from, he knows and the EU is taking a very tough stance. So far the government is taking somewhat of a timid stance and at the moment the EU do hold all the cards.
"They are going after it very hard. They are saying you can't just have a brass plate in Luxembourg, we expect physical trading activity of movements of currencies or bonds or stocks to actually happen inside the EU."
An open relationship
BBC Radio 5 live
More on Brexit and business.
Tata UK's director David Landsman tells Wake Up to Money that the Indian-owned conglomerate has been in Britain since 1907. What is important for the group, he says, is an open trading relationship with Europe "as open as can be" and skilled workers.
Tata invests £20m in UK-based innovation centre
BBC Radio 5 live
Tata Technologies is investing £20m in its new European Innovation and Development Centre in Warwick which will create 200 additional jobs.
It will support many of the businesses controlled by the Indian conglomerate Tata which owns a huge array of interests including Jaguar Land Rover and Tetley Tea.
Why invest in the UK as it prepares to leave the European Union?
Tata UK's director David Landsman says it is not a question of Brexit because the centre will support many of Tata's 100 business globally. He also says that it is based in the West Midlands because "it is a hub for the manufacturing industry".
Qatar cattle on the moooove
Simon Atkinson
Asia Business Reporter
A cargo plane landing in Doha last night had an unusual load: 165 dairy cows from Germany.
They're the first batch of an estimated 4,000 cattle being bought to try and sustain milk supplies amid a boycott of the country led by Saudi Arabia and other Arab states.
Qatari firm Power International has bought the cows, creating a dairy brand that it says should be able to meet 30% of the Gulf state's milk needs.
Air, sea and land restrictions have caused turmoil in Qatar, which is dependent on imports to meet the basic needs of its 2.7 million population.
Touché Mr Barnier
Europe's chief negotiator for Brexit Michel Barnier has a message for Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson who said the EU could "go whistle" over the cost of the final divorce bill.
"I'm not hearing any whistling. Just a clock ticking."
This is what the pound has done this morning so far
The pound's currently up 0.9% from the start of the day. That minimal change belies a pretty rocky start to the day as you can see from the chart.
First comments from Ben Broadbent suggesting a rate rise was some way off sent the pound down, then those jobs figures sent it back up again.
Gay man wins case for equal pension rights
A gay man has won a landmark ruling which will give his husband the same pension rights as a wife would receive.
The Supreme Court unanimously ruled that if John Walker, 66, dies, his husband is entitled to a spouse's pension, provided they remain married.
Read the full story here.
Dimon on Brexit
BBC economics editor Kamal Ahmed tweets...
Casino employees released from Chinese jail
Tim McDonald
Asia business reporter
Australians Jerry Xuan and Pan Dan were among 10 Crown Resorts workers who walked free from jail today after serving nine months for illegally promoting gambling in China.
Six others remain in jail, including another Australian Jason O'Connor, who was a senior executive in charge of attracting Chinese high-rollers.
The group was arrested in October last year, after a police operation believed to target the Australian casino group's marketing activities.
Chinese gamblers account for half of the A$61bn ($46.8bn; £36.4bn) Crown's Australian casinos took in from international high rollers last year.
Pensions advice increasingly being shunned
UK employment the highest since 1971
The ONS says that there are now 32.01m people in work in the UK - the highest number since comparable records began in 1971.
BreakingUK unemployment shrinks
Unemployment fell to 1.49m in the three months to May, down from a previous 1.53m.
The ONS also said that the unemployment rate also declined to 4.5% from 4.6%.
BreakingWages grow but fail to catch up with inflation
Wages excluding bonuses grew at 2% between March and May compared to an increase of 1.7% in the previous three months according to the Office for National Statistics.
This compares to inflation which reached 2.9% in May.
Tesco-Booker: What are the CMA's concerns?
One of the issues that the Competition and Markets Authority will be looking at is the overlap between Tesco shops and Booker-supplied independent stores in 350 local areas.
That'll look at an area of one mile or 5 minute drive from a store to see what other shops are competing for customers.
Other concerns are understood to include looking at the potential for Tesco to drive customers to Booker-supplied stores so as to boost wholesale profits.
Today Programme
Tim McDonald
Today Programme
Katie Prescott
Dave Lee
Today Programme
BBC Radio 5 live
BBC Radio 5 live
Simon Atkinson
