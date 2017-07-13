Business Live: Thurs 13 July

The Emmanuel Macron effect goes on. The French president has been calling for more convergence and coherence in the eurozone states.
"France must reform its economy to give it more vigour," he told the Ouest-France newspaper in the run-up to a joint meeting of the French and German cabinets due to take place later.
But in the same interview, he also warned Germany that it had to do more to correct the "dysfunctions" of the eurozone and said it should "support a revival of public and private investment in Europe".
Mr Macron has suggested that the eurozone should have its own finance minister, parliament and budget.
Social mobility still about who you know?
Is it what you know or who you know that helps you get on in your career? Apparently more and more people think it's the latter. The Sutton Trust, which campaigns for greater social mobility, says the proportion of people who think you need connections to succeed has gone up from 33% in 2009 to more than half now.
Charlotte Sweeney, managing director of Creating Inclusive Cultures and a former manager at Barclays, told Wake Up To Money that she got into banking on an apprenticeship scheme "by pure fluke" after being "driven" by her parents to write letters to many different companies.
She said "who you know and where you actually come from" are still very important in the City.
Pension freedoms mean 'good outcomes'
Former pensions minister Steve Webb is sanguine about the news that more people are taking out so-called drawdown pensions without taking advice.
The City regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority, has warned that 30% of consumers go in to drawdown without getting guidance. But Mr Webb told Radio 5 live's Wake Up To Money that "people with significant [pension] pots are taking advice and are very happy with what they've got".
He added: "Some with smaller pots are not taking advice and it would be better if they did."
Mr Webb argued that the pension freedoms introduced in April 2015 were an improvement on the old system in which people were forced to rely on the income from an annuity.
"A lot of people have got very good outcomes, which is what they wanted," he said.
Good morning!
Another day of developments on the markets, plenty of business news to come. Welcome to our rolling coverage and stay with us for all the events that matter, as they happen.
