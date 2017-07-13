Business Live: Thurs 13 July

AFP

The Emmanuel Macron effect goes on. The French president has been calling for more convergence and coherence in the eurozone states.

"France must reform its economy to give it more vigour," he told the Ouest-France newspaper in the run-up to a joint meeting of the French and German cabinets due to take place later.

But in the same interview, he also warned Germany that it had to do more to correct the "dysfunctions" of the eurozone and said it should "support a revival of public and private investment in Europe".

Mr Macron has suggested that the eurozone should have its own finance minister, parliament and budget.