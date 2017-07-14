Business Live: FTSE dips as Royal Mail slides

Getty Images

The UK government isn't rising to the bait of easyJet's announcement that it's setting up a new Austrian-based airline for when the country leaves the EU.

As we told you earlier, the new airline will be called easyJet Europe and based in Vienna.

A spokeswoman for Prime Minister Theresa May said the move was a "commercial decision" and reiterated that the government wanted to get the best Brexit deal for business.

"Any deal we strike, we want to make sure it's a good deal for everyone, including businesses that operate here," she added.