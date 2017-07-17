Business Live: Monday 17 July

Market data: FTSE 100, Pound/Dollar, Pound/Euro, US markets, Oil price

Summary

  1. Get in touch: bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk

By Dan Macadam

All times stated are UK

What will Brexit mean for our food?

BBC Radio 5 live

Cattle farm
Getty Images

That's the question that a group of senior UK academics are asking. And they're pretty pessimistic - warning that the UK's food system is not prepared for the impact of Brexit.

One of the report's authors, Professor Tim Lang, of City University, says the EU provides the UK with 31% of its food.

"I've never known such disquiet" across the food industry, he tells Wake Up to Money, with many farmers, manufacturers and retailers in the dark about how supply chains will be affected.

But Peter Shirley, boss of Midland Chilled Foods, is more sanguine.

He tells 5 live that many businesses are "waiting for the final deal" before deciding how they need to adapt. Some also see it as a major opportunity, he adds.

HS2 'not just a railway'

BBC Radio 5 live

HS2 artist impression
PA

The first major contracts in the HS2 railway will be announced this morning for the first stretch of the £56bn project.

Jackie Sadek, a former government adviser and chair of the Constellation Partnership - a big development zone around a planned HS2 station in Crewe - says the railway will change the economic geography of England.

"It's a growth strategy, not a railway," she tells Wake Up to Money.

Her project hopes that HS2 will lead to 100,000 new homes in Crewe as well as attracting back-office jobs to support London and other major UK cities.

"I've got more interest from the Middle East and China in investing in Crewe than I can shake a stick at," she says.

Flying even higher

Dame Carolyn McCall
Getty Images

There were many reports over the weekend that Dame Carolyn McCall, boss of Easyjet was about to be appointed to the top job at ITV.

Here are four things you may not know about her:

  • She was born in Bangalore
  • She was educated at a convent school in Derbyshire
  • She tried being a teacher before moving into the media at the Guardian where she spotted that they’d need to move the paper online
  • The Guardian’s former editor Alan Rusbridger thought she might end up running Channel 4

If you want to know more you can listen back to this BBC profile of her from a year ago.

Good morning

Welcome to the start of another week on Business Live.

We start on the railways - with some major news expected this morning on HS2. The government is due to announce the final route of the Manchester and Leeds arms of the high-speed rail network.

It's also due to announce the winners of the first set of construction contracts - worth £6.6bn.

We'll have the details on that, plus the latest news and market moves as it happens.

