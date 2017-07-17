Business Live: Monday 17 July

Getty Images

That's the question that a group of senior UK academics are asking. And they're pretty pessimistic - warning that the UK's food system is not prepared for the impact of Brexit.

One of the report's authors, Professor Tim Lang, of City University, says the EU provides the UK with 31% of its food.

"I've never known such disquiet" across the food industry, he tells Wake Up to Money, with many farmers, manufacturers and retailers in the dark about how supply chains will be affected.

But Peter Shirley, boss of Midland Chilled Foods, is more sanguine.

He tells 5 live that many businesses are "waiting for the final deal" before deciding how they need to adapt. Some also see it as a major opportunity, he adds.