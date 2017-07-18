Business Live: Pound down on inflation figures

And the inflation figures have had an immediate impact on the pound, as markets surmise that the decline to 2.6% makes an interest rate rise less likely. Sterling immediately fell half a cent against the dollar to $1.3028.
UK inflation falls to 2.6%
The UK's inflation rate has fallen back. Inflation as measured by the Consumer Prices Index was 2.6% in June, down from May's four-year high of 2.9%.
New Jane Austen £10 note set to be revealed
The full design of the new plastic £10 note will be revealed by Bank of England governor Mark Carney at Winchester Cathedral on Tuesday afternoon.
The note, which follows the polymer £5 note into circulation, is likely to be available for use in September.
It will feature a portrait of Jane Austen and is being launched on the 200th anniversary of her death.
A limited supply of a new £2 coin honouring the author has also been put into circulation by the Royal Mint.
The £10 note will be made of the same material as the £5 note, which means it also contains some traces of animal fat - an issue which caused concern for vegans and some religious groups when it was launched last September.
The Bank of Scotland unveiled the design of its new plastic £10 note at the end of May.
Pound rises further above $1.31 mark
The pound is making renewed gains against the dollar, up 0.49% to $1.3118. But this is more because of the dollar's weakness than sterling's strength: against the euro, it's flat at 1.1375 euros.
Experts clash over rate rise call
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Two leading economic experts have clashed on whether the UK should raise interest rates from their current record low of 0.25%.
The debate has been sharpened by expectations that the latest inflation figures due out shortly, covering the month of June, will show the continuing effects of what David "Danny" Blanchflower called a "Brexit shock".
He and Andrew Sentance, both former members of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee, took to the airwaves on the Today programme to put the case for and against leaving rates as they are.
"To raise rates would be a self-inflicted wound that would hurt people," said Mr Blanchflower. "If you start to raise rates now, this is precisely the wrong time to do it."
Given the uncertainty over Brexit, with firms being "very reticent to invest and hire people", he argued that the next move should be to lower rates even further, not raise them.
Mr Sentance disagreed, saying that with inflation forecast to hit 3% this year, it was time to "normalise" interest rates. "We should have started, in my view, a couple of years ago," he said.
"Now may not be the best time, but you can't keep putting it off," he said, adding that an economy needed savers as well as borrowers .
"There's clearly an imbalance," Mr Sentance said, "and we need to rebalance that over a period of time."
China markets struggle back after early stumble
Tim McDonald
Asia business reporter
China's mainland indexes clawed back early losses, heading slightly higher after an early rout of small-cap stocks.
Sixteen stocks - most of
them small-caps - plunged by the 10% trading limit on the mainland indexes.
Markets elsewhere in Asia were broadly lower, with the Nikkei falling 0.6% to finish just below the 20,000 mark, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index snapped a six-day winning streak.
Concerns over new capital requirements for banks helped to push Australia's ASX 200 1.18% lower.
Trading has begun on the London Stock Exchange and the FTSE 100 share index has dropped 16.49 points to 7,387.64.
Shares in Royal Mail rose 3% following its latest trading update, which showed a 1% increase in quarterly sales.
Harry Potter still coining it for Bloomsbury
It's been another wizard quarter for Bloomsbury, the publisher of the Harry Potter series of books. Total revenues for the three months to the end of May were up 19% year-on-year and the firm's board says it expects profit for the financial year to be in line with its expectations.
Bloomsbury recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of the publication of the first Harry Potter book and it expects JK Rowling's creation to boost its bottom line in the coming months.
A new book, Harry Potter: A History of Magic, will be published in October to accompany an exhibition of the boy wizard's life and times, along with another title, Harry Potter: A Journey Through A History of Magic. Hard-pressed Potter fans had better start saving their pocket money now.
Watchdog wants to stop 'harmful' adverts
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Guy Parker, chief executive of the Advertising Standards Authority, has said adverts depicting gender stereotypes can be harmful to people and should be stopped.
That growth was driven by 6% sales growth at its European parcel deliveries business, which is snappily called General Logistics Systems (GLS).
Its UK letters and parcels business saw 1% sales growth.
Drama crucial to Netflix success
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
The UK's love of drama has been one of the reasons for Netflix's success in this country, according to analyst Claire Enders.
The TV-on-demand firm has announced it now has around 104 million subscribers and Ms Enders told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "What it does is it uses leverage of its global budgets to produce compelling drama, which has always been a significant part of the viewing landscape in the UK.
"UK viewers have the highest appetite for high-quality drama in the world."
She added: "Traditional broadcasters here and elsewhere have actually had a lot of competition for a very long time, but this doesn't ever stop the necessity of making British material with British actors and British values."
Dairy Crest warns of rising costs
Dairy Crest says cream prices have risen "substantially" during the first quarter. That's significant for them as cream prices determine the costs for their butter business.
To help compensate, Dairy Crest has reduced advertising spending on its Country Life brand, which has helped support its profit margin.
Despite that, Dairy Crest says its first quarter was "in line with expectations" and that its expectations for the full-year are unchanged.
Raise interest rates, says consultant
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Dr Andrew Lilico, executive director of consultancy Europe Economics, has called for a rise in interest rates to help the UK economy grow.
The rates are currently at a record low 0.25%, but Dr Lilico told Radio 4's Today programme: "Rates have been at an emergency level for some years, but we have not had an emergency for some time.
"One of the reasons why households are being squeezed recently is above target inflation and the associated depreciation of the currency - a rate rise would reverse that quite quickly.
"Unemployment has been very low since the middle of 2016 and monetary growth has picked up to the kinds of levels that were considered healthy before the financial crisis of 2008.
"We need to seize the opportunity to move rates back towards their normal level. We have missed other opportunities and shouldn't miss this one.
"There is every reason to think that raising rates would be more of an economic benefit and less of an economic cost."
Flipkart 'sweetens Snapdeal bid'
There's plenty of jostling for position on India's e-retail scene at the moment: India's biggest online retailer, Flipkart, wants to take over its smaller rival, Snapdeal.
Earlier this month, the Snapdeal board rejected an initial bid of $800m to $850m, but sources told Reuters that the deal had now been sweetened to between $900m and $950m.
The deal would be the biggest to date in India's $10bn e-commerce sector.
Analysts says it makes sense for the two firms to join forces, since they are struggling to match the challenge posed by Amazon. The US firm has made great strides in India and threatens to put its local competition in the shade.
FBI warns on internet-connected toys
The internet of things was supposed to make our lives easier and more carefree. Yet it continues to produce all manner of hassles, as those innovative new products turn out to have unexpected side-effects.
The latest warning comes from US law enforcers at the Federal Bureau of Investigation, who say that children's toys connected to the internet could, in effect, be spying on your offspring.
The FBI issued an advisory notice saying that such toys "could put the privacy and safety of children at risk due to the large amount of personal information that may be unwittingly disclosed".
These toys contain features such as microphones, cameras, data storage, speech recognition software or GPS devices.
"It could also be possible for unauthorised users to remotely gain access to the toy if the security measures used for these connections are insufficient or the device is compromised," the FBI says.
Netflix: Don't write off terrestrial TV
BBC Radio 5 live
TV-on-demand firm Netflix is riding high after announcing that it now has about 104 million subscribers, a larger-than-expected number that boosted revenues.
The company said it made nearly $2.8bn in revenue. It also turned a profit, reporting $66m in net income, up about 50% from the same time last year.
So is this another nail in the coffin for so-called "linear" TV - that is, waiting to watch programmes as they are broadcast, rather than when you feel like watching them?
Lindsey Clay, chief executive of commercial TV marketing body Thinkbox, thinks it's too soon to write off the traditional "appointment to view" model of broadcasting. She told Radio 5 live's Wake Up To Money: "People watch more TV every day than Netflix in an entire month, so linear TV is still incredibly popular.
"Ninety per cent of the TV we watch is live, so that's definitely the most popular way to watch TV."
Libor: 'Something has to be done'
BBC Radio 5 live
There's reaction to Bank of England governor Mark Carney's view that Libor - which is the rate that banks charge each other for short-term loans - should be replaced.
Minutes from a round-table meeting held by the Bank earlier this month show that Mr Carney thinks the rate should in future be based on actual market transactions, not banks' judgements.
Banks were fined several billion pounds for trying to rig the rate, and last year four former Barclays traders were jailed after being convicted of manipulating Libor.
Dr Alvaro Cartea, a lecturer in mathematical finance at Oxford University, told Radio 5 live's Wake Up To Money that it was "surprising" that the current "flawed" Libor rate-setting system had lasted so long. "Something has to be done," he said.
Dr Cartea said that when Libor evolved as a benchmark in the late 1980s, its effects were not fully understood. "Banks were not incentivised to be honest," he said, "but it was bad publicity for banks to be caught out doing what they were doing."
Good morning!
The latest UK monthly inflation figures, the unveiling of the new £10 note: you can look forward to all that and more during our Tuesday coverage of business news. Stay with us.
And the inflation figures have had an immediate impact on the pound, as markets surmise that the decline to 2.6% makes an interest rate rise less likely. Sterling immediately fell half a cent against the dollar to $1.3028.
