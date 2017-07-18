Business Live: Pound down on inflation figures

Getty Images Mark Carney with an early design of the new tenner

The full design of the new plastic £10 note will be revealed by Bank of England governor Mark Carney at Winchester Cathedral on Tuesday afternoon.

The note, which follows the polymer £5 note into circulation, is likely to be available for use in September.

It will feature a portrait of Jane Austen and is being launched on the 200th anniversary of her death.

A limited supply of a new £2 coin honouring the author has also been put into circulation by the Royal Mint.

The £10 note will be made of the same material as the £5 note, which means it also contains some traces of animal fat - an issue which caused concern for vegans and some religious groups when it was launched last September.

The Bank of Scotland unveiled the design of its new plastic £10 note at the end of May.