Business Live: Thursday 20 July

Summer childcare costs are on the rise for UK families. According to the latest holiday childcare cost survey from the Family and Childcare Trust, the cost of a week's holiday care is now £124.22 per child, up by 4% on last year.
And that's if you can find a place. Only 20% of local areas have enough holiday childcare for working families.
Ellen Broome, the Trust's chief executive, told Wake Up To Money that many working parents were seeing their hard-earned wages swallowed up by the costs. "Many are struggling to make work pay or even work at all over the summer," she said.
Ms Broome said the government had made some "really welcome investment" in care for pre-school age children, but now needed to extend that to those of school age. "What we are calling for is to make sure all parents have the choices that they want," she added.
Product safety 'not robust enough'
How safe are the UK's "white goods" - the tumble dryers, washing machines and other domestic appliances that keep our homes going? After a fridge freezer was identified as the initial cause of the Grenfell Tower fire, the issue is giving cause for concern.
A working group looking at the UK's product safety system has just reported to the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. The chairman of the group, Neil Gibbins of the Institution of Fire Engineers, told Radio 5 live's Wake Up To Money: "We believe the current system is not as robust as it should be and is not properly adhered to."
He said that it should not be up to the consumer to find out whether a faulty product was being recalled, but that the onus should be on the manufacturer to locate people who had purchased it.
He added: "We are working with the British Safety Institute to draw up a code of practice and take appropriate action when faults are discovered."
Good morning!
Welcome to another day's running commentary on business events. There's special coverage on BBC business outlets today of the issue of holiday childcare for working families. All that and more will be appearing here, so watch this space.
