Business Live: Thursday 20 July

PA

Summer childcare costs are on the rise for UK families. According to the latest holiday childcare cost survey from the Family and Childcare Trust, the cost of a week's holiday care is now £124.22 per child, up by 4% on last year.

And that's if you can find a place. Only 20% of local areas have enough holiday childcare for working families.

Ellen Broome, the Trust's chief executive, told Wake Up To Money that many working parents were seeing their hard-earned wages swallowed up by the costs. "Many are struggling to make work pay or even work at all over the summer," she said.

Ms Broome said the government had made some "really welcome investment" in care for pre-school age children, but now needed to extend that to those of school age. "What we are calling for is to make sure all parents have the choices that they want," she added.