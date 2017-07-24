Business Live: Mon 24 July

Getty Images

"We are now at a tipping point on gender pay". That's what the Chartered Management Institute, the trade body for professional managers in the UK has told Wake up to Money, following the recent revelations from the BBC on executive pay.

According to the Office for National Statistics, the UK gender pay gap is 18.1% for all workers, or 9.4% for full-time staff, meaning men on average earn 18% more overall than women.

"We have got transparency coming through which really starts shining a light on the outrageous situation that we are in," said Petra Wilton, a director strategy at the at the Chartered management Institute.

"We have had this for 47 years since the Equal Pay Act, but still its' been happening across many organisations, the BBC is not alone.

"The ONS national average is 18% pay gap , but what we really see is it's at the top and when we look at management roles that pay gap is up to 23%."