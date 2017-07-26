Business Live: Weds 26 July

Getty Images

Jim Holder, editorial director of Auto Car and What Car told Wake up to Money that the commitment to switch to electric by 2040 was originally made in the election manifesto though the deadline had now been brought forward a bit.

"It's an incredibly short time scale," he said.

He pointed out that 1% of all new cars in the UK are fully electric at the moment; the proposal is to make it 100% in 23 years.

"So it's a huge headline, but it needs a huge amount of work to be before it can become reality," he said.