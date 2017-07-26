Business Live: Weds 26 July

Jim Holder, editorial director of Auto Car and What Car told Wake up to Money that the commitment to switch to electric by 2040 was originally made in the election manifesto though the deadline had now been brought forward a bit.
"It's an incredibly short time scale," he said.
He pointed out that 1% of all new cars in the UK are fully electric at the moment; the proposal is to make it 100% in 23 years.
"So it's a huge headline, but it needs a huge amount of work to be before it can become reality," he said.
Government plans petrol and diesel ban by 2040
BBC World Service
The news about the UK government preparing to announce a ban on new petrol and diesel cars and vans from 2040 to help tackle air pollution, has made the BBC World Service news bulletins as well.
The move is being seen as a milestone in the shift towards electric cars, which currently account for less than 1% of those sold in the UK, it reports.
Similar plans were announced in France earlier this month.
British ministers are also expected to unveil a fund to help local authorities reduce pollution from diesel vehicles.
The government has been ordered by the courts to produce a new plan to tackle illegal levels of nitrogen dioxide by the end of this month.
Good morning
It promises to be a busy day here on Business Live.
First up at 7.00am we have a slew of results from ITV, GlaxoSmithKline, Metrobank and property developer Hammerson.
Then at 9.30am we'll get the latest figures on economic growth when the Office for National Statistics published the Gross Domestic Product stats for the three months to the end of June.
All that and we've got the news that's dominating a lot of the headlines today - new petrol and diesel cars are to be banned by 2040.
Live Reporting
By Karen Hoggan
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Electric deadline 'incredibly short'
BBC Radio 5 live
Jim Holder, editorial director of Auto Car and What Car told Wake up to Money that the commitment to switch to electric by 2040 was originally made in the election manifesto though the deadline had now been brought forward a bit.
"It's an incredibly short time scale," he said.
He pointed out that 1% of all new cars in the UK are fully electric at the moment; the proposal is to make it 100% in 23 years.
"So it's a huge headline, but it needs a huge amount of work to be before it can become reality," he said.
Government plans petrol and diesel ban by 2040
BBC World Service
The news about the UK government preparing to announce a ban on new petrol and diesel cars and vans from 2040 to help tackle air pollution, has made the BBC World Service news bulletins as well.
The move is being seen as a milestone in the shift towards electric cars, which currently account for less than 1% of those sold in the UK, it reports.
Similar plans were announced in France earlier this month.
British ministers are also expected to unveil a fund to help local authorities reduce pollution from diesel vehicles.
The government has been ordered by the courts to produce a new plan to tackle illegal levels of nitrogen dioxide by the end of this month.
Good morning
It promises to be a busy day here on Business Live.
First up at 7.00am we have a slew of results from ITV, GlaxoSmithKline, Metrobank and property developer Hammerson.
Then at 9.30am we'll get the latest figures on economic growth when the Office for National Statistics published the Gross Domestic Product stats for the three months to the end of June.
All that and we've got the news that's dominating a lot of the headlines today - new petrol and diesel cars are to be banned by 2040.
So do stick with us if you can.