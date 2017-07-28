Business Live: Fri 28 July

We’re reporting a very strong performance in quarter two with an operating profit of €805m before exceptional items which is up from €555m last year. The underlying trend in unit revenue improved, benefitting partially from Easter and a weak base last year. Non-fuel unit costs before exceptional items are up, at constant currency. These costs include the financial impact of the power failure which affected British Airways’ customers.
IT meltdown 'cost BA £58m'
IAG said the IT meltdown - which grounded BA flights in May had cost it 66m euros (£58m).
This was less than the £80m cost chief executive Willie Walsh had previously estimated.
BA profits jump as well
British Airways made an operating profit of 742 euros in the six months, up from 631m euros in 2016.
Iberia made a profits of 84m - up from 6m in 2016.
IAG profits on the up
Airline group IAG, which owns BA and Iberia, has just reported an operating profit of 975m up from 710m euros during the same six months last year - a rise of 37.3%.
The results period includes May when BA suffered an IT failure which grounded all its flgihts worldwide. It has set aside
AstraZeneca's disappointing drugs trial not 'the end of the story'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Disappointing results from a major lung cancer trial wiped more than 15% of AstraZeneca shares yesterday.
Speaking on Radio 4's Today programme, Dr Stephen Godwin, a director at the independent pharmaceutical research company, Planning Shop International said the failure of the immuno-therapy trial appears to have taken the science community by surprise.
But he said this area of medicine, which uses the body's own immune system to fight cancer, is seen as the future.
"There is probably more enthusiasm for immuno-oncology now than there even was a couple of years ago.
"It is building. It is becoming very exciting. It is the thing.
"It is moving into liquid cancers. Blood cancers as well.
"So I don't think by any means it is the end of the story. I don't really think it is even the start."
Singapore Airlines returns to profit
Leisha Santorelli
Business reporter in Singapore
Shares of Singapore Airlines are taking off after the carrier returned to profit following a business review.
Operating profit at the airline, which is in the process of revamping its business, rose to $207m (£158m) in the three months to the end of June due to increased passenger numbers and air cargo traffic.
The results mark a turnaround for Singapore Air following a surprise loss - its first in three years - in the first quarter.
More from Tim Jeans who was on Wake up to Money to discuss BA's results which are due out soon.
He said a low of damage was done to the airline's reputation as a result of the IT meltdown in May and the brand had a lot of work to do to rebuilt trust.
"The reputational damage was probably far greater than the operational disruption and the costs of that on the day," he added.
"Those operational disruptions are possible to recover from, you take a one-off hit and you carry on but the reputational damage to BA just seems to have lingered on.
"They've had a run of bad publicity, not just that event but the cabin crew strike... the withdrawal of free food and drink in economy on short haul flights just seems to have been a drip, drip, drip of bad news for BA and it has affected their reputation.
"You only need to talk to anybody in the street and BA are not a brand on the way up."
Former Singapore Exchange CEO dies
Leisha Santorelli
Business reporter in Singapore
Magnus Bocker, the former chief executive officer of Singapore Exchange, has died from cancer aged 55.
Mr Bocker ran Singapore's stock exchange from 2009 to 2015 and is credited with leading it through the global financial crisis.
He attempted to make it a global player by launching a $6.6bn takeover bid for Australia's ASX. However the deal blocked by the Australian government.
“We will remember him for his infectious optimism, fresh insights, and energetic approach to just about anything, from music to cars to the exchange business,” Singapore Exchange said in a statement on Friday.
BA results looming
BBC Radio 5 live
BA-owner IAG will release its half year results within the hour, They are expected to reveal the impact of that catastrophic systems failure in May which grounded thousands of flights over a Bank Holiday weekend, and the current BA strike by cabin crew.
Tim Jeans, chair of Newquay Cornwall Airport and ex-managing director of the airline Monarch was on Wake up to Money.
Despite BA's problems he said it probably wasn't a "disastrous half year for IAG and BA, but difficult times".
"Overall the IAG group may well have had quite a decent half year."
IAG also owns Spanish airline Iberia and that has been "on the road to recovery for some years and will contribute to the numbers," he said.
By Karen Hoggan
Walsh: 'Strong performance' for IAG
“The business outlook for the airline industry remains challenging as the uncertain global economic climate and geopolitical concerns,” Singapore Air said in a stock filing.
Amazon shares take a hit
Panmure Gordon commentator tweets
Amazonian expansion plans?
BBC Radio 5 live
Amazon last night revealed its sales were up and up and profits down in its second quarter..
Rob Enderle, a California-based technology analyst with the Enderle Group, was on Wake up to Money.
He was asked why the results were lacklustre.
"Amazon has always been very aggressive on expansion, which has hurt the bottom line," he said.
Boss Jeff Bezos has always pursued a strategy of ensuring his businesses were strong enough to withstand the the arrival of new competitors.
"So don't watch profits, don't watch revenue," he cautioned but do watch Amazon's expansion. "Until he runs out of places to expand into I don't think this is going to end," he added.
Jeff Bezos: Briefly the world's richest man
BBC World Service
The founder and CEO of the Amazon website, Jeff Bezos was briefly the world's richest man on Thursday, with a fortune worth nearly $91.4bn, reports BBC World Service.
But because of a drop in the share price of his company, he later had to relinquish the top spot again to Microsoft founder Bill Gates.
Mr Bezos owns about 17% of Amazon which is valued at about $500bn.
Good morning
Welcome to Friday's Business Live.
At the end of a busy week for company results it's another busy day with BT, Baclays, BA-owner IAG, and Santander among the big names set to update the market.
We'll bring you those numbers as we get them, plus all the breaking news and views.