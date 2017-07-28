Business Live: Fri 28 July

Getty Images

More from Tim Jeans who was on Wake up to Money to discuss BA's results which are due out soon.

He said a low of damage was done to the airline's reputation as a result of the IT meltdown in May and the brand had a lot of work to do to rebuilt trust.

"The reputational damage was probably far greater than the operational disruption and the costs of that on the day," he added.

"Those operational disruptions are possible to recover from, you take a one-off hit and you carry on but the reputational damage to BA just seems to have lingered on.

"They've had a run of bad publicity, not just that event but the cabin crew strike... the withdrawal of free food and drink in economy on short haul flights just seems to have been a drip, drip, drip of bad news for BA and it has affected their reputation.

"You only need to talk to anybody in the street and BA are not a brand on the way up."