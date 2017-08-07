Business Live: 7 August

Getty Images

UK consumer spending fell for the third month in a row in July, according to research from credit card firm Visa.

Compared with the same month a year ago, spending fell by 0.8%, slightly faster than the 0.2% decline in June.

Spending has now dropped for the past three months, marking the longest falling streak in over four years.

Transport and communications spending, which dropped by 6.1% year-on-year, and clothing and footwear, which fell by 5.2%, saw the biggest decreases.

