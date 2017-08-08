Business Live: 8 August

The Dow Jones edged up to its ninth record closing high in a row on Monday, while the S&P 500 ended slightly higher, led by gains in technology and consumer-focused companies.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 26 points, or 0.12%, to close at 22,118. The S&P 500 climbed four points, or 0.16%, to 2,481 and the Nasdaq Composite added 32 points, or 0.51%, to end at 6,38.
In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.31% while South Korea's benchmark Kospi index fell 0.3%.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.82%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index declined 0.15%. The Shanghai Composite was down 0.12% and the Shenzhen Composite fell 0.08%.
Coming up in a busy business day we have interim results from Intercontinental Hotels, Morgan Sindall, Paddy Power Betfair, Standard Life, TP ICAP and Worldpay. Then there'll be trading updates from Bellway and Pets at Home.
Plus there are bound to be plenty of surprises to come, and we'll bring you the lot!
By Simon Read
All times stated are UK
Cyber-attack fines for unprepared firms
Firms could face fines of up to £17m or 4% of global turnover if they fail to protect themselves from cyber-attacks, the government has warned.
The crackdown is aimed at making sure essential services such as water, energy, transport and health firms are safeguarded against hacking attempts.
Firms will also be required to show they have a strategy to cover power failures and environmental disasters.
Digital Minister Matt Hancock says any fines would be a last resort.
Overnight markets: a new high for the Dow Jones
