Business Live: 14 August

Japanese GDP beats expectationsPosted at 6:03 Getty ImagesJapan's economy grew at 1% in the second quarter, beating expectations in what marked the sixth straight quarter of growth.Encouragingly, the world's number three economy has been picking up steam on the back of strong exports and consumer demand. Chris Ralph, chief investment officer at St James Place, says there have been a "lot of false dawns" for Japan's ailing economy over the last few decades but this news is certainly encouraging. "What Abenomics [the economic agenda of premier Shinzo Abe] has been trying to do is stimulate economy, and if there is GDP growth then inflation can definitely be stimulated."
