Business Live: 14 August

Market data: FTSE 100, Pound/Euro, US markets, Oil price

Summary

Live Reporting

By Daniel Thomas

All times stated are UK

Get in touch

Japanese GDP beats expectations

Tokyo
Getty Images

Japan's economy grew at 1% in the second quarter, beating expectations in what marked the sixth straight quarter of growth.

Encouragingly, the world's number three economy has been picking up steam on the back of strong exports and consumer demand.

Chris Ralph, chief investment officer at St James Place, says there have been a "lot of false dawns" for Japan's ailing economy over the last few decades but this news is certainly encouraging.

"What Abenomics [the economic agenda of premier Shinzo Abe] has been trying to do is stimulate economy, and if there is GDP growth then inflation can definitely be stimulated."

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to Business Live.

Coming up, we'll have reaction to the British Retail Consortium's latest figures, which show retail footfall fell in July.

The merger between Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management is expected to become effective, after shareholders approved the deal in June.

And a TUC study has found that black workers with A-levels earn 10% less than their white counterparts, with the gap widening to 14% for those with degrees.

