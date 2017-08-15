Business Live: 15 August

Coming up we'll have reaction to the government's plan for a temporary customs union with the EU after Britain leaves the bloc in 2019.
The ONS will be publishing its latest consumer price inflation figures for July at 9.30am.
And we are due to find out how much rail fairs could go up by in 2018. The cap is expected to be set in the region of 3.5%. Too high or good value for money? Let us know what you think: bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk
Sainsbury's takeover of Nisa 'grinds to halt'
Sainsbury’s proposed takeover of grocery wholesale group Nisa has ground to a halt over competition concerns, various media have reported, quoting unnamed sources.
The exclusive talks ended late last week after the Competition and Markets Authority expressed serious doubts about a similar, but much larger, tie up between Tesco and the wholesaler Booker, the Guardian said.
Nisa has apparently now begun talks with the Co-op about a takeover.
Commuters braced for rises in regulated rail fares
Millions of rail users in the UK are bracing themselves for news of an increase in regulated rail fares from January 2018.
Train operators are allowed to raise fares by as much as the Retail Prices Index (RPI) figure for July, expected to be in the region of 3.5%.
The exact figure will be published later this morning.
Passenger groups said commuters would be worst-hit, and suggested that the RPI measure should be scrapped.
Intel boss latest CEO to quit Trump board
Intel boss Brian Krzanich has become the latest executive to quit Donald Trump's manufacturing council over the president's reaction to unrest in Charlottesville over the weekend.
He follows the heads of Merck and Under Armour who announced their departures on Monday amid anger the president took too long to condemn white supremacists involved in the protests.
