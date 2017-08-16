Business Live: 16 August

BBC

The unemployment numbers out later are expected to be good, but wage growth is likely to lag behind.

Russ Mould, an investment director at AJ Bell, says: "It's completely baffling economists: you've got a 42-year low in unemployment at 4.5% and wage growth of just 1.8%-2%."

He says high unemployment is meant to translate into wage increases - but with rail fare rises on the cards and the cost of petrol rising, many will be feeling the pinch.