Business Live: 16 August

The unemployment numbers out later are expected to be good, but wage growth is likely to lag behind.
Russ Mould, an investment director at AJ Bell, says: "It's completely baffling economists: you've got a 42-year low in unemployment at 4.5% and wage growth of just 1.8%-2%."
He says high unemployment is meant to translate into wage increases - but with rail fare rises on the cards and the cost of petrol rising, many will be feeling the pinch.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to Business Live.
Coming up, the ONS will publish its latest unemployment figures for the three months to June.
Last month the rate was 4.5% - the lowest since 1975 - but wage increases continued to fall further behind inflation.
The eurozone will confirm how much it grew by in the second quarter of the year, with an initial estimate suggesting growth of 0.6%.
And there will be results from builder Balfour Beatty and insurer Admiral.
Low wage growth 'baffling'
BBC Radio 5 live
