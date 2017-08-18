Business Live: 18 August

Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower on Friday after the deadly attack in Barcelona.
Hong Kong led the Asian sell-off on Friday with shares down more than 1% in morning trade. Tokyo, Shanghai, Sydney and Seoul also all fell.
In New York, the S&P 500 index saw its second-biggest drop of the
year with financial and technology shares among the worst hit, as news broke of
a van ploughing into pedestrians in the Spanish city.
Stocks were already lower on rumours that Donald Trump's economic
adviser Gary Cohn would resign due to unhappiness over the president's
response to the violent rallies in Charlottesville.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to Business Live.
News continues to come out of Barcelona, where a second terror attack was stopped overnight, resulting in five attackers being killed. It followed the major van attack on Las Ramblas, a popular tourist spot, on Thursday in which 13 people died.
Live Reporting
By Daniel Thomas
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Global markets fall after Barcelona attack
Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower on Friday after the deadly attack in Barcelona.
Hong Kong led the Asian sell-off on Friday with shares down more than 1% in morning trade. Tokyo, Shanghai, Sydney and Seoul also all fell.
In New York, the S&P 500 index saw its second-biggest drop of the year with financial and technology shares among the worst hit, as news broke of a van ploughing into pedestrians in the Spanish city.
Stocks were already lower on rumours that Donald Trump's economic adviser Gary Cohn would resign due to unhappiness over the president's response to the violent rallies in Charlottesville.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to Business Live.
News continues to come out of Barcelona, where a second terror attack was stopped overnight, resulting in five attackers being killed. It followed the major van attack on Las Ramblas, a popular tourist spot, on Thursday in which 13 people died.
You can follow the latest BBC updates here
The attack, claimed by so called Islamic State, prompted a sell-off on US and Asian stock markets. We'll be watching Europe's markets closely today to bring you all the latest updates.