Business Live: 22 August

US President Donald Trump has his work cut out for him if he wants to win back the confidence of business world if this tweet by Goldman Sachs boss Lloyd Blankfein is anything to go by.
Richard Hunter, head of research at Wilson King Investment Management, told Wake up to Money: "You've got this slightly strange split which seems to underline where the administration is at the moment.
"Obviously Trump came in being seen as being extremely business friendly - that's currently not the case certainly in terms of these advisory committees and yet some of his higher staff that he's taken on are ex Wall Street for example.
"Even in terms of whether the President is pro-business or upsetting business is also up in the air at the moment."
BHP bows to investor pressure over US shale assets
Mining giant BHP Billiton has acquiesced to pressure from an activist shareholder and announced plans to sell off its US shale business.
Following a push by New York-based shareholder Elliott Advisors, BHP said on Tuesday: "We have determined that our onshore US assets are non-core and we are actively pursuing options to exit these assets for value.”
The company also announced its full year results, when it reported a $5.89bn profit compared to a $6.39bn loss.
Hello governor Broadbent?
It is only Tuesday but many are already looking towards the end of the week when central bank governors gather at Jackson Hole in Wyoming.
Economists and market watchers will be combing over statements by the likes of US Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen and Mario Draghi, president of the European Central Bank, as to when they will start winding down their respective stimulus programmes.
Richard Wilson, head of research at Wilson King, also points out to Wake Up to Money that our own Mark Carney will not be attending. Instead, Bank of England deputy governor Ben Broadbent will be attending.
He muses that perhaps Mr Broadbent could be lining up as a successor to Mr Carney and an appearance at Jackson Hole will be "good practice" representing the UK.
Good morning
Welcome to Business Live.
This morning we will find out how much the UK borrowed in July when the Office for National Statistics releases public sector finance figures at 9.30am.
In the previous month, net debt was £1.7 trillion - and it is expected to rise to £2 trillion.
Later on, US President Donald Trump will be in Phoenix, Arizona where business and the US economy are expected to be top of the agenda.
But the question is, can he put his handling of Charlottesville behind him?
Great Wall trains its sights on Jeep
China's Great Wall Motors has its eye on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles's Jeep brand, but why?
Dr Linda Yueh, fellow in economics at Oxford University and an adjunct professor of economics at the London Business School, told BBC Today that it is the company's way of achieving global appeal.
"Unless you are in China you're unlikely to have seen a Great Wall SUV even though last year they sold 1.1m SUVs, just slightly less than Jeep sold which is 1.4m," she says.
"It is their way of getting a brand name."
Casting a shadow
