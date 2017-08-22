Business Live: 22 August

Getty Images

China's Great Wall Motors has its eye on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles's Jeep brand, but why?

Dr Linda Yueh, fellow in economics at Oxford University and an adjunct professor of economics at the London Business School, told BBC Today that it is the company's way of achieving global appeal.

"Unless you are in China you're unlikely to have seen a Great Wall SUV even though last year they sold 1.1m SUVs, just slightly less than Jeep sold which is 1.4m," she says.

"It is their way of getting a brand name."