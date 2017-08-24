Business Live: Thursday 24 August

Getty Images

By the end of Wednesday, WPP's share price had fallen by 11%, the worst one day fall in nearly 20 years.

Kathleen Brooks, research director for City Index, reckons that WPP, and other advertising giants are facing "an existential crisis".

This is because, she tells Wake Up to Money, clients are bypassing advertisers and are going straight to digital platforms such as Google.

WPP is often viewed as a barometer of the global economy. However, Ms Brooks says that the problems that led WPP to cut its full year sales forecast are particular to the company.

"The internal dynamics are having a big impact," she says.