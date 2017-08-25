Business Live: Friday 25 August

Getty Images

What a week it has been for investors - Provident Financial, WPP and Dixons Carphone have all warned on profits.

Is this because of problems specific to these businesses or is there something more worrying going on with the wider economy.

Mike Bell, global market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management, tells Wake Up to Money that WPP is the one to watch.

Getty Images Sir Martin Sorrell is the chief executive of WPP

He says it could just be "there is there something going on beneath the hood at WPP" with clients moving more towards digital advertising as opposed to more traditional spending.

"Or is it just that businesses are dramatically cutting back on their ad spending and if that’s the case historically that’s been a bit of a warning sign for the economy because what you tend to see people cut back on ad spending before they cut back on business spending."

However Mr Bell points out that the US and European economies are performing well. Perhaps it is just difficulties at WPP.