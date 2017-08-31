Business Live: Thursday 31 August

Posted at 6:07 India growth figuresBBC Radio 5 liveAFPIndia publishes growth figures for the April-June quarter at 1300 BST.Growth slowed in the January-March quarter to 6.1%, largely due to the government's shock decision to scrap high-value banknotes last November.Ritu Vohora, Investment director at M&G investments, says the GDP figures might not be capturing the full economic picture. She points out that the informal economy, which is not captured by the GDP numbers, accounts for 75% of the economy.It's the part that is most affect by last year's decision to scrap the banknotes.
By Ben Morris and Simon Read
First big test for French President
BBC Radio 5 live
Later today French President, Emmanuel Macron outlines reforms to the labour market.
"It's the bigget first test of Emmanuel Macron," says Maxime Sbaihi, economist at Bloomberg Intelligence.
Protests have already been organised for September against the proposals, although some unions are not participating, said Mr Sbaihi.
Under Mr Macron's proposals, companies would be able to opt-out of collective wage agreements through company referendums.
Representation by unions inside companies would be simplified.
Plus, there would be a cap and floor on severance pay and and also limit on court procedures for dismissal.
Those can be "very costly and very lengthy," says Mr Sbaihi.
It's going to be a big day for the French President, as he outlines reforms to the nation's labour market.
We will be keeping an eye on the latest Indian growth figures.
Plus, it's deadline transfer day for football teams, can the spending bonanza be sustained?