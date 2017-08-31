Business Live: Thursday 31 August

AFP

India publishes growth figures for the April-June quarter at 1300 BST.

Growth slowed in the January-March quarter to 6.1%, largely due to the government's shock decision to scrap high-value banknotes last November.

Ritu Vohora, Investment director at M&G investments, says the GDP figures might not be capturing the full economic picture.

She points out that the informal economy, which is not captured by the GDP numbers, accounts for 75% of the economy.

It's the part that is most affect by last year's decision to scrap the banknotes.