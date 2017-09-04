Business Live: Monday 4 September

Northern Rock shareholders continue to seek compensation
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Shareholders in Northern Rock are fighting to receive compensation following news that the government is expected to make a profit of £8.6m from the bailout.
In 2007 the government had to intervene to prevent Northern Rock from going bust. Shareholders lost all their money, and since then they have tried and failed to get compensation.
"What we have done now is commission a 50-page-long report that really demonstrates the injustice that has been done," Dennis Grainger, chairman of an association of Northern Rock shareholders, told the Today programme.
He pointed out that since the Northern Rock debacle, the government's loans had all been repaid and taxpayers "had lost nothing". As such, its latest profit should go to shareholders.
Lacklustre growth 'makes rate rises unlikely'
BBC Radio 5 live
As we have been reporting, a BBC survey of economists has found that most do not expect UK interest rates to rise until 2019. Robert Wood, from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, told Wake up to Money: "Given that inflation is likely to peak soon, growth looks pretty lacklustre, car sales are likely to fall, and the housing market looks soft, now doesn't seem like a time for the Bank of England to raise rates."
He added: "Brexit is also approaching and we're not likely to know what the post-Brexit regime will look like for some time."
Sanctions on China 'could hit Asian markets'
BBC Radio 5 live
Asian shares have fallen after North Korea tested a hydrogen bomb on Sunday, but only slightly.
Henrietta Grimston, of Seven Investment Management, says reaction was muted because this is "the latest in a long line of similar events from North Korea".
However, that could change after today's emergency UN meeting.
"One of the big question marks is whether they will impose sanctions on the North's trading partners - most importantly China.
"Anything that would hit China would obviously have a much bigger ripple effect in the Asian region."
No rate rise until 2019, economists say
Most economists do not expect UK interest rates to rise until 2019 despite inflation remaining above target, according to a BBC snapshot survey.
Most of those surveyed think the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will be reluctant to raise rates during Brexit negotiations.
The base rate has stood at a record low of 0.25% since August 2016.
That was the first cut since March 2009, when it was reduced to 0.5%.
Experts are calling on the government to do more to enhance product safety after a deadly fire in Wales was linked to a faulty tumble drier.
Adam Scorer, director of policy at the Chartered Trading Standards Institute, told Wake up to Money: "The system for ensuring product safety has been degraded over a number of years, it is now no longer fit for purpose."
The issue, he says, is that more than 200 local authorities are responsible for testing products before they reach our homes.
However, there have been cuts of "about 50%" to their trading standards budgets in recent years and many simply don't offer proper oversight.
Coming up, the trial of three former Tesco executives accused of
fraud kicks off today. The case concerns the supermarket giant's false accounting
scandal of 2014.
Workers at MacDonalds in the UK will hold their first ever strikes. Staff at two outlets are
campaigning for a minimum wage of £10 per hour and a guarantee of regular working hours.
And
the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa are meeting amid heightened geopolitical tensions.
The so-called Brics summit brings together the five fast-growing
economies, who are seeking a greater say in world affairs.
Live Reporting
By Daniel Thomas and Mary-Ann Russon
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Northern Rock shareholders continue to seek compensation
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Shareholders in Northern Rock are fighting to receive compensation following news that the government is expected to make a profit of £8.6m from the bailout.
In 2007 the government had to intervene to prevent Northern Rock from going bust. Shareholders lost all their money, and since then they have tried and failed to get compensation.
"What we have done now is commission a 50-page-long report that really demonstrates the injustice that has been done," Dennis Grainger, chairman of an association of Northern Rock shareholders, told the Today programme.
He pointed out that since the Northern Rock debacle, the government's loans had all been repaid and taxpayers "had lost nothing". As such, its latest profit should go to shareholders.
Lacklustre growth 'makes rate rises unlikely'
BBC Radio 5 live
As we have been reporting, a BBC survey of economists has found that most do not expect UK interest rates to rise until 2019. Robert Wood, from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, told Wake up to Money: "Given that inflation is likely to peak soon, growth looks pretty lacklustre, car sales are likely to fall, and the housing market looks soft, now doesn't seem like a time for the Bank of England to raise rates."
He added: "Brexit is also approaching and we're not likely to know what the post-Brexit regime will look like for some time."
Sanctions on China 'could hit Asian markets'
BBC Radio 5 live
Asian shares have fallen after North Korea tested a hydrogen bomb on Sunday, but only slightly.
Henrietta Grimston, of Seven Investment Management, says reaction was muted because this is "the latest in a long line of similar events from North Korea".
However, that could change after today's emergency UN meeting.
"One of the big question marks is whether they will impose sanctions on the North's trading partners - most importantly China.
"Anything that would hit China would obviously have a much bigger ripple effect in the Asian region."
No rate rise until 2019, economists say
Most economists do not expect UK interest rates to rise until 2019 despite inflation remaining above target, according to a BBC snapshot survey.
Most of those surveyed think the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will be reluctant to raise rates during Brexit negotiations.
The base rate has stood at a record low of 0.25% since August 2016.
That was the first cut since March 2009, when it was reduced to 0.5%.
Read more
UK product safety regime 'not fit for purpose'
BBC Radio 5 live
Experts are calling on the government to do more to enhance product safety after a deadly fire in Wales was linked to a faulty tumble drier.
Adam Scorer, director of policy at the Chartered Trading Standards Institute, told Wake up to Money: "The system for ensuring product safety has been degraded over a number of years, it is now no longer fit for purpose."
The issue, he says, is that more than 200 local authorities are responsible for testing products before they reach our homes.
However, there have been cuts of "about 50%" to their trading standards budgets in recent years and many simply don't offer proper oversight.
Four things to watch at the Brics summit
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to Business Live.
Coming up, the trial of three former Tesco executives accused of fraud kicks off today. The case concerns the supermarket giant's false accounting scandal of 2014.
Workers at MacDonalds in the UK will hold their first ever strikes. Staff at two outlets are campaigning for a minimum wage of £10 per hour and a guarantee of regular working hours.
And the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa are meeting amid heightened geopolitical tensions. The so-called Brics summit brings together the five fast-growing economies, who are seeking a greater say in world affairs.