Business Live: Monday 4 September

Shareholders in Northern Rock are fighting to receive compensation following news that the government is expected to make a profit of £8.6m from the bailout.

In 2007 the government had to intervene to prevent Northern Rock from going bust. Shareholders lost all their money, and since then they have tried and failed to get compensation.

"What we have done now is commission a 50-page-long report that really demonstrates the injustice that has been done," Dennis Grainger, chairman of an association of Northern Rock shareholders, told the Today programme.

He pointed out that since the Northern Rock debacle, the government's loans had all been repaid and taxpayers "had lost nothing". As such, its latest profit should go to shareholders.