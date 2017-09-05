Business Live: Wall Street falls

Wall Street stocks slid on Tuesday, with financial shares falling hard, as renewed worries about North Korea pushed investors away from equities and towards bonds and other safer investments.

The Dow Jones fell 1.1% to close the first session after the holiday weekend at 21,753.31. The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.8% to end at 2,457.85, while the tech-rich Nasdaq dropped 0.9% to 6,375.57.

Large banks were hammered as investors fled into US Treasury bonds, a low-risk asset. Bank of America lost 3.3%, Goldman Sachs 3.6% and JPMorgan Chase 2.4%.

But home-improvement retailers Lowe's and Home Depot both climbed more than 1% as another major hurricane, Irma, approached the US.

The chains typically see a jump in sales as a result of storms.

Aircraft parts supplier Rockwell Collins rose 0.3% following the announcement it agreed to be bought by conglomerate United Technologies for $30bn.

But Dow member United Technologies fell 5.7%, with declines accelerating after Boeing, a customer of both companies, suggested it could try to prod regulators to block the deal.

Boeing fell 1.4%.

Toy companies Hasbro and Mattel lost 2.9% and 1.6%, respectively, after Danish toy giant Lego announced it would slash 8% of its global workforce after a drop in sales in the US and Europe.