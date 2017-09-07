FTSE rises as ECB holds rates

Getty Images

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits jumped to its highest level in more than two years last week after a surge in applications in hurricane-ravaged Texas, but the underlying trend remained consistent with a firming jobs market.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits surged 62,000 to a seasonally adjusted 298,000 for the week that ended on 2 September, the highest level since April 2015, the US Labor Department said.

The surge in claims offered an early glimpse of Hurricane Harvey's impact on the US economy.

The storm, which unleashed unprecedented flooding in Houston, disrupted oil, natural gas and petrochemical production and forced a temporary closure of refineries.

Economists say Harvey could put a dent in third-quarter gross domestic product, but expect lost output to be recouped in the October to December period.