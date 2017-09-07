FTSE rises as ECB holds rates
Related Video and Audio
Summary
- FTSE 100 rises; pound slips
- Government says rate for calculating personal injury claims will be 0%-1%
- European Central Bank leaves rates and bond-buying programme unchanged
- Jaguar Land Rover says all new vehicles from 2020 will be electric or hybrid
- Bovis Homes to return £180m extra to shareholders over next three years
- Get in touch: bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk
Live Reporting
By Tom Espiner
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Hurricane Harvey boosts US jobless claims
The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits jumped to its highest level in more than two years last week after a surge in applications in hurricane-ravaged Texas, but the underlying trend remained consistent with a firming jobs market.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits surged 62,000 to a seasonally adjusted 298,000 for the week that ended on 2 September, the highest level since April 2015, the US Labor Department said.
The surge in claims offered an early glimpse of Hurricane Harvey's impact on the US economy.
The storm, which unleashed unprecedented flooding in Houston, disrupted oil, natural gas and petrochemical production and forced a temporary closure of refineries.
Economists say Harvey could put a dent in third-quarter gross domestic product, but expect lost output to be recouped in the October to December period.
Eli Lilly shares rise after job cuts announcement
Eli Lilly shares are rising fast after it announced it would cut 3,500 jobs, or 8% of its global workforce.
Its shares are up more than 1% in early Wall Street trading.
UK joint slowest EU GDP growth rate in second quarter
The UK and Portugal had the joint slowest GDP growth rate in the second quarter in the European Union, at about 0.3%.
Top of the pile was the Czech Republic, followed by Sweden, according to official figures from Eurostat.
BreakingEli Lilly to cut 3,500 jobs
Drugs giant Eli Lilly is to cut 8% of its global workforce, or 3,500 positions, starting in 2018.
"We have an abundance of opportunities - eight medicines launched in the past four years and the potential for two more by the end of next year," said David Ricks, Lilly's chairman and chief executive officer, in a statement.
"To fully realise these opportunities and invest in the next generation of new medicines, we are taking action to streamline our organisation and reduce our fixed costs around the world."
Eurozone rates on hold 'for an extended period'
ECB President Mario Draghi says interest rates will remain on hold - in a range from 0.25% down to -0.40% - until after the end of its bond-buying programme.
"Interest rates ... will remain at their present levels for an extended period of time and well past the horizon of our net asset purchases."
Euro jumps on Draghi conference
The euro jumped above the $1.20 mark as Mario Draghi's news conference began. The currency's up 0.8% on the day at $1.2010.
ECB: Next update on stimulus to be autumn
The ECB's next stimulus move will be "this autumn", said Mr Draghi: "This autumn we will decide on the calibration of our policy instruments beyond the end of the year, taking into account the expected path of inflation and the financial conditions needed for a sustained return of inflation rates towards levels that are below but close to 2.0%," he told the press conference that traditionally follows its monthly policy updates.
ECB on inflation
In his comments, Mario Draghi explained why the time was not yet now to stop the momentary easing programme: "A very substantial degree of monetary accommodation is still needed for underlying inflation pressures to gradually build up and support headline inflation developments in the medium term." Its forecast for inflation is now 1.5% in 2017 falling to 1.2% percent in 2018, compared with its forecasts of 1.5% and 1.3% respectively from June. No need to remind anyone the target is 2%.
ECB lifts 2017 growth forecast to 2.2%
The European Central Bank upgraded its 2017 growth forecast to 2.2% from 1.9%.
ECB president Mario Draghi confirmed in the press conference that the €60bn asset buying programme is intended to run until the end of December 2017 or beyond if necessary.
It's Mario time
Wall Street Journal's Mike Bird tweets
ECB conference countdown begins
Bank's Hogg ends up at Visa
Charlotte Hogg, who was set to become a Bank of England deputy governor, but had to resign after failing to disclose her brother worked at Barclays has landed at Visa.
The firm says Ms Hogg will join in October as the new chief executive of its European operations.
Argos to hire 10,000 workers for Christmas
Away from the ECB, we're loathe to say the "C" word in September, but Christmas is fast approaching.
Argos has said it plans to hire 10,000 temporary workers across the UK to meet customer demand over the Christmas season.
About 9,800 stock assistants and customer advisors will be hired to work at 800 Argos stores, as well as 1,000 drivers for its door delivery service.
Workers will be given contracts guaranteeing a minimum of 10 hours a week, with the potential for some positions to become permanent at the end of the festive season, the chain says.
ECB 'won't unveil QE plans'
The fact the European Central Bank has left its press release unchanged, confirms that the upcoming press conference is unlikely to give more away, says Capital Economics economist Jennifer McKeown.
"If new plans were going to be announced today, experience suggests that the Bank would have published the details (or at least a firm indication of what was to come) in the statement, rather than wait until the press conference.
"So while the ECB had previously been expected to unveil tapering plans at this meeting, expectations that the euro’s rise had cemented the case to hold off appear to have been correct," she says.
BMW jumps on electric bandwagon
Following Jaguar Land Rover's announcement earlier, BMW says it will be selling 25 hybrid and electric vehicles by 2025, of which 12 will be fully electric.
The car firm plans to showcase a prototype of the first electric Mini at the IAA car trade show next week.
"This year, we will deliver 100,000 electrified vehicles to customers. By the end of 2017, there will be a total of more than 200,000 BMW Group electrified vehicles on the road," said Harald Krüger, chairman of BMW.
Nothing has changed
Today's statement from the European Central Bank is exactly the same word for word as its statement in July.
The main rates also remain exactly the same:
Deposit rate: minus 0.4%
Refinancing rate: 0%
Marginal lending facility: 0.25%
All eyes now will be on the press conference, which starts in just over half an hour...
BreakingECB leaves interest rates unchanged
As expected the European Central Bank has left its key interest rates unchanged.
It also says its bond buying programme will continue at €60bn a month until the end of December.
And disappointingly for those hoping for more of a hint, it has left its rhetoric on this exactly the same:
"If the outlook becomes less favourable, or if financial conditions become inconsistent with further progress towards a sustained adjustment in the path of inflation, the Governing Council stands ready to increase the programme in terms of size and/or duration," it says.
Robocrop: The future of farming?
With food producers warning of the potential impact of Brexit on EU seasonal workers, one university might have hit on a solution - in the long-term at least.
Harper Adams University in Shropshire has spent the last year sowing a hectare of land with barley, managing it, and this week harvesting it, using nothing but robots and autonomous vehicles.
Not a single welly has entered the field.
There have been plenty of positives, the only problem is that it's not the greatest crop.
Eurozone economy 'best in a decade'
BBC producer Jonathan Josephs tweets
Where will the headquarters be?
Amazon says it's looking for proposals for its new site, dubbed HQ2, which it said could have a similar layout to its Seattle headquarters.
But for any locations interested in bidding there's a long list of requirements. It wants a city with a population of over one million people, a "stable and business-friendly environment" and an area which can "attract and retain strong technical talent".
The reward for the winning bidder? Amazon says it expects the site to create up to 50,000 new jobs.
Amazon to splash out $5bn on new office
Amazon is splashing the cash. The online giant has announced it will spend a whopping $5bn on building a new headquarters to complement its existing one in Seattle.
The firm says senior execs will be able to decide which headquarters their teams are based in.
"Amazon HQ2 will be a complete headquarters for Amazon – not a satellite office," it says in the announcement.
OnTheMarket set for float
Property website OnTheMarket has confirmed it's set to float on London’s junior AIM market in a bid to raise around £50m to fuel its expansion and restructure its business.
The website’s parent company, Agents’ Mutual, said 89% of its members have voted in favour of the listing.
The company is aiming for a market capitalisation of £200m to £250m.
Growth boost for eurozone
The other factor in favour of the ECB starting to slow its bond-buying programme is the strength of the eurozone economy.
Official stats, published earlier, show the eurozone economy accelerated in the second quarter, with the economy growing 0.6% compared with the previous three months.
Growing consumer spending helped drive the rise.
All eyes on Draghi
The prospect of the European Central Bank starting to taper quantitative easing from the current monthly pace of €60bn in bond purchases is continuing to boost the euro.
The pound is currently 0.3% down against the euro at 1.09140 euros.
Of course, if ECB president Mario Draghi fails to give any indication of tapering then the euro could tumble.
David Cheetham, chief market analyst at XTB, says with just two meetings left before the end of the year time is running out for forward guidance:
"Even if there is no mention of reigning in the current asset purchases, the absence of any hint of an extension could be enough to add fuel to the Euro’s rise with markets potentially seeing that as an admission that the end is nigh for ultra-loose policy."
Insurance change 'relief to motorists'
The partial reversal of a new formula for calculating compensation payments affecting personal injury payouts isn't just a victory for insurers it will also be good for motorists, according to management consultancy PwC.
According to its calculations insurance premiums had already risen by an average £75 following the introduction of the new formula in March.
"If this morning's announcement had not been made, insurers would have been forced to pass on the remaining costs and annual motor insurance premiums would have risen again in November and December by an average of £100 for UK motorists and by between £300 and £500 for young drivers," says Mohammad Khan, UK general insurance leader at PwC.
Of course, as Mr Khan points out, if the legislation does not go through, then motorists are likely to face steep rises in premiums next year.
Topshop New Zealand goes into receivership
Topshop's unit in New Zealand has been placed in receivership, just months after the Australian arm of the fashion retailer suffered a similar fate.
Its two stores will stay open until a final decision is made on their ownership, said Top Retail Limited which runs the chain in New Zealand.
Topshop's New Zealand and Australian businesses have struggled in tough retail markets.
High prices and unpopular stock from the British label has hurt sales.
RBS 'ugly stain' on UK financial services
A group of MPs have called RBS's treatment of business customers an "ugly stain" on the UK financial services industry.
The All Party Parliamentary Group of fair business banking has joined the call by Nicky Morgan, the Treasury Committee chair, for full publication of a leaked report on the treatment of customers in RBS's global restructuring group (GRG).
It says there are many unanswered questions and confidence in the system needs to be restored.
The report, produced for the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), suggested the group mistreated many of its clients.
RBS denies that claim.
Nicky Morgan says the report is in the hands of an "unknown number of third parties".
Zoopla to buy Money.co.uk
Online property portal Zoopla has agreed to buy financial services price comparison website Money.co.uk for £80m.
Zoopla Group has conditionally agreed to acquire Money.co.uk from Dot Zinc Limited on a cash-free, debt-free basis, CityAM reports.
Money.co.uk will stay as its own brand and platform, and founder and chief executive Alex Chesterman stays on.
Want a 24K gold iPhone 8?
Apple hasn't even announced the iPhone 8 yet, and companies are already looking to cash in on the highly-anticipated smartphone.
Goldgenie, a firm that customises luxury items has opened preorders for the iPhone 8 ahead of the Apple launch event next Tuesday.
Customers can choose from having their device covered in 24 carat gold, platinum or rose gold, with the Apple logo on the back encrusted with diamonds.
Facebook 'poor data'
Facebook said earlier that it had discovered a Russian-funded campaign to promote divisive social and political messages on its network.
The company said $100,000 (£77,000) was spent on about 3,000 ads over a two-year period, ending in May 2017.
The social network said it was now co-operating with a US investigation into the matter.
Sterling slips lower
It's a mixed performance for the pound so far today. Against the euro, it's down 0.25% at €1.09180.
Against the dollar, the pound is up 0.03% at $1.30450.
"The pound has been supported by broad-based US dollar weakness in 2017.
"On the other side, UK data has also been struggling and on the Brexit front, there has been a growing tension between EU and UK officials," analysts from LMAX Exchange said.
What will Draghi say about QE?
BBC Business Live
As we've already said the European Central Bank meeting today is expected to provide some hints on when and whether the ECB's asset buying programme will start to be unwound.
"It's unlikely to start winding down bond purchases today, because while the economic situation has improved, inflation is still way off the targets," Philippe Legrain, a visiting senior fellow at London School of Economics, told BBC Business Live.
"I imagine [ECB president] Mario Draghi will be hinting at the way forward.
"The next big ECB meeting is on 26th October and that's probably when we will see what the options for bond buying are and when next year it will be winding down."
Eurozone living standards 'no higher' than before
BBC Business Live
The European Central Bank is considering unwinding its massive asset buying programme over fears it might be creating a stock market bubble.
But although the eurozone's economy seems better, it might not have actually improved, according to one analyst.
"Even though the growth figures for the past year look good, if you look in context at the past decade, Eurozone living standards are basically no higher than they were a decade ago," Philippe Legrain, a visiting senior fellow at London School of Economics told BBC Business Live.
"Therefore there's still plenty of scope for the economy to carry on growing without wages taking off, and therefore without inflation taking off."
UK house prices rise in August
UK houses rose at their fastest pace this year in August, according to Halifax.
The mortgage lender said house prices increased 1.1% from July, the biggest one-month rise since December and building on July's 0.7% increase.
"Recent figures for mortgage approvals suggest some buoyancy may be returning, possibly on the back of strong recent employment growth, with the unemployment rate falling to a 42-year low," said Russell Galley, managing director of Halifax Community Bank.
ABI welcomes discount rate shift
Insurance trade body the ABI has welcomed the change in the rate used to calculate compensation pay outs when people suffer serious injuries, such as in a car crash.
It says the shift should help relieve some of the cost pressures on premiums.
"The reforms would see the discount rate better reflect how claimants actually invest their compensation in reality and will provide a sound basis for setting the rate in the future.
"If implemented it will help relieve some of the cost pressures on motor and liability insurance in a way that can only benefit customers," ABI director general Huw Evans says.
Direct Line leads FTSE risers
The FTSE 100 has barely changed so far this morning. It's currently up just 0.09% at 7,360.56.
Direct Line Insurance is the top riser, up 2.9%.
The firm was one of those hit by the changes to rules governing compensation for serious injuries.
In March, it said operating profits for the year fell 23% to £404m. Without the Ogden rate reform, it said that profits would have risen by 11%.
US debt deal boosts Asia
Markets in Asia have mostly closed higher.
Shares in Japan and South Korea climbed, but Australia's market inched lower.
It follows a rise for US stocks after President Donald Trump clinched a short-term deal to lift the government's debt limit.
Neil Woodford apologises to investors
Fund manager Neil Woodford has posted a video in which he apologises to investors for the poor performance of the CF Woodford Equity Fund.
In the video, Woodford said it had been a "really difficult two months’, and that his own backers had told him they were disappointed.
"It’s an incredibly painful and difficult thing to have to navigate," he said.
"I’m very disappointed with the short-term performance and have been criticised for it on my blog and in the media. And I think it’s right I’m criticised.
"It’s been a difficult period, and I’m very sorry for the poor performance that we’ve delivered since 2016."
'Electric is the future'
BBC Breakfast
As we have reported, all Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) vehicles released from 2020 onwards will be either electric or hybrid.
"I think it's worth the investment because at the end of the day, the future of modern mobility will be electric. And there is no other choice if we all want to do something special for the society and the environment," JLR boss Ralf Speth told BBC Breakfast.
"At the end of the day we want to have a safer, cleaner, more connected mobility."
Jaguar won't offer self-driving cars yet...
Today business presenter Dominic O'Connell tweets