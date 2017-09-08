UK economy 'treading water', warns BCC

PA

The British Chambers of Commerce has issued a gloomy warning about the state of the UK economy.

The business group says next year will be the weakest since the 2008-09 recession.

It expects growth of 1.2% for 2018, down from its earlier 1.3% forecast.

"The UK economy as a whole is treading water, and there is no sign on the horizon of a return to healthier levels of growth," BCC Director General Adam Marshall says.