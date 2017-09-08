UK economy 'treading water', warns BCC

The British Chambers of Commerce has issued a gloomy warning about the state of the UK economy.
Bell Pottinger's Asian unit to be renamed
Bell Pottinger's Asian unit has said it will separate from its British parent and begin trading under a new name "in the coming days".
Our Asian correspondent Karishma Vaswani has the details.
UK economy 'treading water'
The British Chambers of Commerce has issued a gloomy warning about the state of the UK economy.
The business group says next year will be the weakest since the 2008-09 recession.
It expects growth of 1.2% for 2018, down from its earlier 1.3% forecast.
"The UK economy as a whole is treading water, and there is no sign on the horizon of a return to healthier levels of growth," BCC Director General Adam Marshall says.
PR 'is all about image'
BBC Radio 5 live
Overnight, it has emerged that PR firm Bell Pottinger's UK business is nearing collapse. UK staff were told late yesterday that the firm, accused of inciting racial hatred over its work for South African firm Oakbay Capital, could go into administration next week.
The meeting was attended by a representative of accountants BDO, hired to advise on a potential sale, according to reports.
Pimco managing director Mike Amey says because the firm's business is PR, it's hard to recover from debacle.
"PR is all about image and image is a pretty difficult thing to control. If you can't control your own image then it's hard to sell it to anyone else," he points out.
He says the UK firm has around 250 employees.
Good morning
UK PR firm Bell Pottinger is reported to be nearing collapse, the City regulator is under pressure over rule changes to stock market listings which appear to favour oil giant Saudi Aramco and British Airways has said it plans to close its main defined-benefit pension scheme.
We'll have all the latest on these stories and more. Keep reading.