Business Live: Monday 11 September

It is too early to tell how much the total losses will be from the hurricanes that have hit the southern US, says Loretta Worters from the Insurance Information Institute. But the losses are likely to be "dramatic", she says. The problem for the industry is there are a lot of newer, smaller insurance companies that have never been tested before so that could be a "real problem". For customers the insurance sitation is complicated. If you live near the Florida coast, you will need four different types of policy to be protected Ms Worters says.
By Ben Morris and Daniel Thomas
'Dramatic' losses expected from US hurricanes
Ten years since the Northern Rock failure
In the UK it was perhaps the peak of the financial crisis. Ten years ago Northern Rock approached the Bank of England for emergency financing.
When word got out many customers panicked and queued outside branches to withdraw their money.
The government took over the bank but shareholders lost everything.
"A lot of the shareholders were local people," said the BBC's Chris Jackson.
Some staff had ploughed their bonuses into the shares. Chris spoke to one who had £60,000 worth of shares.
They complain that the government has made up to £11bn from its Northern Rock holding.
Is there a mole in the Apple?
Apple is a "notoriously" secretive company, says Alison van Diggelen a technology reporter in Silicon Valley.
But there has been much reporting about its new iPhone, due to be revealed on Tuesday.
"It's the biggest leak in the history of Apple," says Ms van Diggelen.
One of the biggest features to be reported is facial recognition. It will allow users to unlock their phones and confirm purchases with their face.
The new phone might be called the iPhone 10, to mark ten years of the smartphone or perhaps the iPhone X.
It could also be the most expensive ever - some reports say as much as $1,200.
Good morning!
Welcome to the business week.
How will the insurance industry handle the costs of hurricanes Harvey and Irma?
Apple is notoriously secretive, so why are we getting details of its latest phone in advance of its launch on Tuesday?
Plus, it's been ten years since Northern Rock ran into trouble, we'll have more from that dramatic time.
And we'll be keeping an eye out for full-year results from Manchester United.