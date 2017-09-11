Business Live: Monday 11 September

Reuters

It is too early to tell how much the total losses will be from the hurricanes that have hit the southern US, says Loretta Worters from the Insurance Information Institute.

But the losses are likely to be "dramatic", she says.

The problem for the industry is there are a lot of newer, smaller insurance companies that have never been tested before so that could be a "real problem".

For customers the insurance sitation is complicated.

If you live near the Florida coast, you will need four different types of policy to be protected Ms Worters says.