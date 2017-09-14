Business Live: Thursday 14 September

The new polymer £10 note featuring novelist Jane Austen has entered circulation, featuring her portrait and a quotation from her best known work, Pride and Prejudice, which says: "I declare after all there is no enjoyment like reading."
Jane Austen's appearance on the note is largely down to the tireless work of writer and activist Caroline Criado-Perez who received vile abuse and death threats on Twitter because of the campaign.
Welcome to Business Live on what promises to be a busy Thursday.
At noon today the Bank of England will announce its latest interest rate decision.
The Monetary Policy Committee is not expected to raise the rate from its historic low of 0.25% but the question which members will back an increase? In August, Michael Saunders and Ian McCafferty voted for a rise.
Will these hawks be joined by another member this month?
Before that, retailers Wm Morrison, Next and the John Lewis Partnership will all announce their interim results this morning.
The abuse resulted in two people being sentenced to prison for sending the messages.
To raise or not to raise rates
With inflation at 2.9%, should the Bank of England raise the interest rate?
Mike Bell, global market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management thinks not.
He tells Wake Up to Money that while employment is up, manufacturing activity is buoyant and businesses are investing, consumer confidence is lower because inflation is putting pressure on wages.
"Absent wage acceleration, I think it is too early to put rates up," he says.
It was 10 years ago today...
On 14 September 2007, Northern Rock sought - and received - support from the Bank of England, sparking the first run on a British lender in more than a century.
We take a look at what has happened since the bank collapsed.
