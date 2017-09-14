Business Live: Thursday 14 September

Getty Images

The new polymer £10 note featuring novelist Jane Austen has entered circulation, featuring her portrait and a quotation from her best known work, Pride and Prejudice, which says: "I declare after all there is no enjoyment like reading."

Jane Austen's appearance on the note is largely down to the tireless work of writer and activist Caroline Criado-Perez who received vile abuse and death threats on Twitter because of the campaign.

The abuse resulted in two people being sentenced to prison for sending the messages.