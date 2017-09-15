Business Live: Friday 15 September

Getty Images

If it was up to economist Vicky Pryce, she would keep the interest rate at its record low for as long as she possibly could "because the economy has not recovered".

Ms Pryce, a board member at the Centre for Economics and Business Research, tells Wake Up to Money that one of the only bright spots for the UK economy is that manufacturing is picking up, with exports and production ahead thanks to a fall in the value of the pound.

She points out that the Bank of England expects inflation - currently 2.9% - to peak in October, so why raise interest rates now?