Business Live: Toys 'R' Us collapses

Newscast

Some reasonably good news from Ocado in a trading statement today. Revenue has risen 14.3% to £344.5m for the 13 weeks to 28 August, with a 16% rise in the number of orders to 254,000.

However, the average order size slipped 1.2% to £106.25.

Tim Steiner, Ocado chief executive, said the company was increasing capacity at its new Customer Fulfilment Centre (also known as a warehouse) in Andover.

It is also preparing to open its fourth - and biggest - CFC to date in Erith, Kent.

"These investments, while increasing some costs in the short term, will allow us to meet the rapidly growing demand for our services from UK consumers while allowing us to offer the very latest technology to current and future customers of our Ocado Smart Platform," Mr Steiner says.