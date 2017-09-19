Business Live: Toys 'R' Us collapses

Some reasonably good news from Ocado in a trading statement today. Revenue has risen 14.3% to £344.5m for the 13 weeks to 28 August, with a 16% rise in the number of orders to 254,000.
However, the average order size slipped 1.2% to £106.25.
Tim Steiner, Ocado chief executive, said the company was increasing capacity at its new Customer Fulfilment Centre (also known as a warehouse) in Andover.
It is also preparing to open its fourth - and biggest - CFC to date in Erith, Kent.
"These investments, while increasing some costs in the short term, will allow us to meet the rapidly growing demand for our services from UK consumers while allowing us to offer the very latest technology to current and future customers of our Ocado Smart Platform," Mr Steiner says.
Jollibee denies Pret deal
Filipino fast food chain Jollibee Foods has denied reports that it considering a bid for Pret a Manger that would value the sandwich group at $1bn ($740m).
Acquisition of new businesses has always been a part of our growth strategy. Jollibee Foods Corporation keeps looking for opportunities for new business acquisitions as a matter of on-going practice. Very few selected companies reach completion of acquisition while the vast majority of potential targets does not. With respect to recent months, JFC has not given a bid for acquisition to any company either formal or informal. We do not mention the name of any company as a matter of policy."
Sainsbury's tight-lipped on Nisa
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Sainsbury's chief executive Mike Coupe is keeping tight-lipped on whether the supermarket group is still in talks with convenience store chain Nisa.
Reports emerged in the summer that discussions had stalled following competition concerns over Tesco's proposed tie-up with Booker.
Mr Coupe tells Today: "The retail industry is going through a profound period of change."
While conceding that "lots of companies talk to lots of other companies" without reaching a deal, he refused to say whether a takeover of Nisa is dead in the water.
CBS wins battle for Ten
US broadcaster CBS's bid to buy Ten Network, Australia's third-largest broadcaster, was approved by creditors and staff Tuesday, paving the way for the takeover despite a rival offer by media mogul Lachlan Murdoch.
The tussle for Ten came after it went into voluntary administration in June when two billionaire backers -- Mr Murdoch and Bruce Gordon -- refused to continue guaranteeing a key loan.
CBS sealed the deal with Ten's administrators KordaMentha last month, but reportedly sweetened its bid on Monday after a higher offer by News Corporation co-chair Murdoch and Mr Gordon, the owner of regional network WIN.
"On the number, it was an overwhelming vote in favour of CBS," administrator Mark Korda told reporters.
"I think the industry is genuinely excited about having a A$27bn ($22bn) big brother looking after Channel Ten."
Ryanair's rota mystery
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Ryanair has finally published a full list of all the flights affected by its mishandling of pilots' holidays, but Murdo Morrison, editor of Flight International says: "It is difficult to know what this is about ... exactly why has it found itself in this position is hard to fathom."
Commenting on the holiday planning debacle, Mr Morrison points out that many of Ryanair's pilots are self-employed which gives the company freedom to staff up or down at its various bases - and satisfies chief executive Michael O'Leary's disdain for unions.
However, it must also adhere to EU rules over pilots' hours, which stipulate work hours and rest times that they must have.
'Lasting and effective' solution sought
Toys 'R' Us and Babies 'R' Us stores and websites globally remain open for business despite the bankruptcy filing.
Chief executive Dave Brandon says: "We expect that the financial constraints that have held us back will be addressed in a lasting and effective way. Together with our investors, our objective is to work with our debtholders and other creditors to restructure the $5bn of long-term debt on our balance sheet."
The French Connection
BBC Radio 5 live
Ahead of French Connection's results at 0700, "customer whisperer" Kate Hardcastle has been talking about the fashion retailer's issues on 5 Live.
The collapse of Toys 'R' Us into Chapter 11 protection is among the largest by a specialty retailer and comes ahead of the crucial holiday trading season.
Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, tells Wake Up to Money that under private equity ownership debt has risen to more than $5bn, while cash on hand has sunk to about $300m.
That means the retailer has been starved of investment and not had the funds needed to change and adapt to the torrid retail environment in North America, he says.
Toys 'R' Us stores outside the US and Canada are not affected by the filing.
Playtime ends for Toys 'R' Us
Filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy gives Toys 'R' Us protection from his creditors for a period of time while it reorganises the business.
Toys 'R' Us says that it has receive a commitment for more than $3bn in funding from several lenders which, if approved by the courts, will improve its finances in the run up to its busiest trading season that includes Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas.
The company, founded in the 1950s, is owned by three private equity firms - KKR, Bain Capital and Vornado Realty Trust - which bought the business in 2005 for $6.6bn.
Good morning!
Chris Johnston
Business reporter, BBC News
Welcome to another day of Business Live. We'll be looking at Toys 'R' Us filing for bankruptcy protection in the United States and Canada, which puts the future of its 1,600 stores and 64,000 workers in doubt.
We've also got more retail action on this side of the pond from the likes of Ocado and French Connection.
All that plus more on the Ryanair cancellation crisis. Get in touch at bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk or follow me on Twitter at @cajuk
Live Reporting
By Chris Johnston and Dearbail Jordan
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Kick 'em while they're down...
Business presenter Louise Cooper tweets:
Ocado revenue jumps
