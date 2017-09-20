Business Live: Wednesday 20 September

Welcome to another day of Business Live - thanks for joining us. Quite a busy day ahead, with results from B&Q owner Kingfisher and August retail sales figures.

In the early afternoon former BHS owner Dominic Chappell appears at Brighton Magistrates Court charged with failing to provide information and documents to the Pension Regulator after the collapse of the retailer.

And at 1900 the US Federal Reserve gives its latest decision on interest rates - but it is not expected to make any changes to monetary policy.

