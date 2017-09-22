Business Live: Friday 22 September

Theresa's May's expected offer of a two-year Brexit transition deal will be seen as as "modest progress" by the EU, says Holger Schmieding, chief economist at German lender Berenberg Bank.
He tells Wake up to Money: "The continent is waiting for the Brexit debate to get real, that is to acknowledge that the UK has to honour the legal commitments it incurred while still an EU member.
"At least now this seems to be a move in that direction - but it probably covers only a part of what the legal commitments are."
However, he says it is easy to make speech, but the UK will still have to get down to the "nitty gritty" on the details - including clarifying the rights of EU citizens living in the UK.
Coming up, Theresa May will try to break the deadlock in Brexit negotiations with a major speech in Florence. The BBC understands she will propose a two-year transitional deal, which could include payments worth 20bn euros.
It has been revealed that banks and building societies are to carry out checks on all current account holders to identify illegal immigrants. But is it the place of the financial services sector to fulfill such a role?
And after cancelling thousands of flights over the coming weeks, can Ryanair appease its angry pilots (and passengers) and get on top of the situation? We'll have reaction to that and more.
Fake news worries 'are growing'
Rory Cellan-Jones
Technology correspondent
There is growing concern among global net users about fake news online, according to a BBC World Service poll.
It also indicates mounting opposition to governments stepping in with regulation.
In the survey of 18 countries, 79% of respondents said they worried about what was fake and what was real on the internet.
Read more here.
May's offer will be seen as 'modest progress'
BBC Radio 5 live
