Business Live: Friday 22 September

Getty Images

Theresa's May's expected offer of a two-year Brexit transition deal will be seen as as "modest progress" by the EU, says Holger Schmieding, chief economist at German lender Berenberg Bank.

He tells Wake up to Money: "The continent is waiting for the Brexit debate to get real, that is to acknowledge that the UK has to honour the legal commitments it incurred while still an EU member.

"At least now this seems to be a move in that direction - but it probably covers only a part of what the legal commitments are."

However, he says it is easy to make speech, but the UK will still have to get down to the "nitty gritty" on the details - including clarifying the rights of EU citizens living in the UK.