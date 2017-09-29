Business Live: Friday 29 September

Market data: FTSE 100, Pound/Dollar, Pound/Euro, US markets, Oil price

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Get in touch: bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk

Live Reporting

By Karen Hoggan and Ben Morris

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Good morning!

Ben Morris

Business reporter

Welcome to Friday's Business Live page.

We'll be keeping an eye on Ryanair after the airline was told that, by today, it had to correct its policy on compensations for passengers.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney will be on on the Today Programme a little after 08:00.

And troubled UK builder Carillion reports results, investors will be keen to hear how the company plans to relieve its heavy debt burden.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top