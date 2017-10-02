Latest on Monarch failure

BBC

Dame Deirdre Hutton, chair of the Civil Aviation Authority, has told anyone booked to on a Monarch flight or holidays not to go to the airport because no planes will be operating.

She tells BBC Breakfast that will be "very distressing" for the 300,000 due to take a Monarch flight in the coming weeks.

Dame Deirdre says there could be “a few bumps and delays on the way”, but is confident that the rescue operation from about 35 destinations will run smoothly.

About 90% of those with future bookings will enjoy some sort of protection through the Atol or other schemes

The CAA has set up a website at monarch.caa.co.uk for more information about Monarch's collapse.