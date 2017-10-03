Business Live: Tuesday 3 October

Welcome to Tuesday's Business Live page. We'll be keeping an eye on the situation for customers of Monarch. The boss of Uber is in London to hold talks with Transport for London. He'll be hoping to smooth over a dispute that's seen the ride-hailing firm denied a licence to operate in city. Plus, we'll have analysis of a staggering data breach at US credit checking firm Equifax.
Live Reporting
By Ben Morris and Chris Johnston
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Good morning!
Ben Morris
Business reporter
Welcome to Tuesday's Business Live page.
We'll be keeping an eye on the situation for customers of Monarch.
The boss of Uber is in London to hold talks with Transport for London. He'll be hoping to smooth over a dispute that's seen the ride-hailing firm denied a licence to operate in city.
Plus, we'll have analysis of a staggering data breach at US credit checking firm Equifax.