Business Live: Car sales slump

Iain Conn, chief executive of British Gas owner Centrica, says there is a "real risk" that cheaper energy bills will disappear if the government pushes ahead with a price cap.

The government plans to bring out a draft bill next week targeting standard variable tariffs - the bog-standard rate that millions of households are paying, and which tends to be more expensive.

The danger is that by capping standard tariffs, cheaper deals go because the mechanism to make money out of the market is changed, Mr Conn tells Today.

Also, prices tend to bunch around the cap, he says. This year in the UK, for example, a cap on bills for those on pre-paid meters has left prices typically within £2 of each other.

"Our message is wait don't go ahead with price caps, there's a much better way of solving this market for the long run," Mr Conn concludes.