Business Live: Car sales slump

- New car sales fall for sixth month running
- Sofa seller DFS' profits drop sharply
By Dan Macadam and Mary-Ann Russon
Deltic goes on a bar crawl
Nightclub operator Deltic Group has set out its plans to merge with one of the UK's best-known bar chains, Revolution Bars.
In August, Revolution rejected Deltic's offer - but the nightclub operator is now appealing directly to the firm's shareholders. Deltic is suggesting a combination that would leave Revolution shareholders with 65% of shares in the business, with Deltic taking 35%.
Deltic said the two firms together would provide a "more robust financial environment" to better withstand any localised trading issues that might occur in the future.
'Energy cap could push prices up'
Iain Conn, chief executive of British Gas owner Centrica, says there is a "real risk" that cheaper energy bills will disappear if the government pushes ahead with a price cap.
The government plans to bring out a draft bill next week targeting standard variable tariffs - the bog-standard rate that millions of households are paying, and which tends to be more expensive.
The danger is that by capping standard tariffs, cheaper deals go because the mechanism to make money out of the market is changed, Mr Conn tells Today.
Also, prices tend to bunch around the cap, he says. This year in the UK, for example, a cap on bills for those on pre-paid meters has left prices typically within £2 of each other.
"Our message is wait don't go ahead with price caps, there's a much better way of solving this market for the long run," Mr Conn concludes.
Car scrappage 'not enough to boost market'
There's a clear indication from car companies that there was a big drop in sales last month (see our post at 06:05).
Mike Hawes, chief executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, says it's expecting a fall of more than 9% in new car registrations.
Not even the scrappage schemes which many car makers have introduced can boost the market he says.
"The response of consumers is better than manufacturers expected," he tells Today, "but they can't compensate for a drop in underlying demand."
Jay-Z's music firm signs virtual reality deals
Roc Nation, founded by Jay-Z, has signed two licensing agreements with MelodyVR, a creator of virtual reality music content.
The worldwide agreements will see MelodyVR make and distribute virtual reality content featuring Roc Nation's clients, which include Rhianna, Shakira, Romeo Santos, Kaskade and DJ Khaled.
MelodyVR has existing partnerships with several major record labels, such as Warner Music Group, Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment.
Qantas soars in quiet Asian trading
Shares of Qantas flew higher in Sydney on Thursday, in an otherwise quiet session across the region.
The airline rallied 3% after Goldman Sachs reportedly upgraded the stock to buy and raised its target price.
It was a rare bright spot on the Australian market, with the broader S&P/ASX 200 index inching up only 0.2%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index was little changed in afternoon trading.
Markets in China, Hong Kong and South Korea were closed for holidays.
Uncomfortable results for DFS
The sofa retailer has reported a big hit to profits in the year to the end of July amid a "very challenging" UK furniture market.
Air fares 'soar following Ryanair cancellations'
Air fares have increased by up to 43% since Ryanair began cancelling thousands of flights two weeks ago, according to a new study by travel website Skyscanner.
The average price of return economy flights - across all airlines - were most expensive from Britain to Milan, increasing by 43%, while the price of tickets to Malaga and Dublin rose by 30% and 25% respectively.
Skyscanner said the number of flights booked via its website increased by 86% in the last fortnight, which suggests there was a scramble for alternative bookings following the Ryanair chaos.
Energy firms 'will still invest'
Energy suppliers have argued that a cap on bills will dissuade investment in the power plants we need. Is that a fair criticism, asks Dominic O'Connell on the Today Programme.
"That's absolute nonsense if I'm honest," says Paul Massara, former boss of npower who now runs a solar energy firm.
"If you look at the investment we've seen in the last four or five years, that's all been big upstream investment in wind farms and that has been based on the government giving them a regulated contract which they're willing to make investments on.
"So the idea that tomorrow they're going to stop investing in those is rubbish."
Energy market 'not working well'
It's not surprising the prime minister is looking again at an energy price cap, given that standard tariffs aren't working for anybody, says the former boss of one of the Big 6 energy suppliers.
Paul Massara, who used to run RWE npower and is now the boss of solar power company North Star Solar, says customers on those tariffs aren't repaid for loyalty, energy firms face political heat without great returns, and ministers aren't happy either.
The government is now looking to empower Ofgem to go much further on a cap on standard variable tariffs, he tells Today.
What will it mean for customers on other, much cheaper rates? Some of those very cheap offers will go up in price, while the standard tariff price will come down, he predicts.
The Brexit badger?
Simon Jack
BBC Business Editor
Listeners to Radio 4's Dead Ringers will be familiar with the caricature drawn of David Davis - the self-styled "Brexit Bulldog".
A minister patriotically and publicly straining at Theresa May's leash to defend the UK's interests in a dog fight against the rest of the EU. It's a funny, well-executed, if crude, portrait.
If Davis is the bulldog, then business secretary Greg Clark is the Brexit badger.
Not normally seen in public but busy under cover - padding between the boardrooms of businesses here and abroad to reassure them that investing in the UK is a good idea and all will be well in the end.
Read the rest of Simon's blog.
Energy cap: 'Target those who need it'
Theresa May has promised to revive a plan to cap energy prices for an extra 12 million consumers, saving them an average of £100 a year.
Many in the industry have criticised the PM's announcement - with the CBI saying it "misses the mark".
Jenny Saunders from fuel poverty charity National Energy Action also has concerns. She says the government should instead focus on those who most need help.
"We could protect 6 million households - the people who are on means tested benefits, those struggling with their bills," she tells Wake Up to Money.
Otherwise, the cost of introducing such a far-reaching cap on standard variable tariffs will be spread across all customers, she says.
New car sales fall 9%
BBC Radio 5 live
It looks like the UK car market is stuck in first gear - with figures out this morning expected to show that new car registrations fell about 9% in September.
Tamzen Isacsson from industry body SMMT - which compiled the figures - says there are lots of reasons why consumers are pausing on car purchases.
Consumer confidence has declined; big ticket purchases are down due to stagnant wages; and there's confusion over the government's future plans for diesel and petrol cars, she tells Wake Up to Money.
Some carmakers have launched scrappage schemes in recent months, but they haven't outweighed the negative trends, she adds.
Good morning
Welcome to Thursday's Business Live.
The front pages are dominated by the difficulties Theresa May faced in her Conservative conference speech, while the business pages are running the rule over the prime minister's plans to revive an energy price cap.
Elsewhere, there's a fresh wave of strikes on England's rail network. Action from the RMT union is expected to affect Southern, Merseyrail, Arriva Rail Northern and Greater Anglia services.
And car dealerships are braced for a sharp fall in car sales. Industry estimates suggest September saw the sixth monthly fall for new car registrations.