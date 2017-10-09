Business Live: Monday 9 October

Hello

There's a big Brexit focus this morning. Theresa May is meeting the Business Advisory Council to talk over the Brexit plans while the fifth round of talks on the UK's withdrawal from the EU will start today and continue all week.

On a less heavy note Blade Runner 2049 disappointed at the weekend, making $31.5m on its opening weekend which is well below the $45m forecast. Analysts say its near three-hour long running time may have put people off.

And in other news this is the last week to spend your old pound coins, but in a move that the Royal Mint says will cause chaos some shops have said they'll continue to accept the coins even after they are no longer legal tender.