Business Live: Wednesday 11 October

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont last night signed a declaration of independence but halted implementation to allow negotiations.

For businesses, it means the situation is no clearer.

Chris Dottie, president of the British Chambers of Commerce in Spain, says its members are "very concerned".

"It is so opaque the communication that's happening so companies don't know whether there's going to be a disputed territory with separate tax demands and so on".

He says 33 companies have so far changed their registered head office to control tax and capital, saying "there's a feeling that in other areas of Spain they'll have security over what tax they'll have to pay and over cash flows and capital".