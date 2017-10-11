Business Live: Wednesday 11 October

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont last night signed a declaration of independence but halted implementation to allow negotiations.
For businesses, it means the situation is no clearer.
Chris Dottie, president of the British Chambers of Commerce in Spain, says its members are "very concerned".
"It is so opaque the communication that's happening so companies don't know whether there's going to be a disputed territory with separate tax demands and so on".
He says 33 companies have so far changed their registered head office to control tax and capital, saying "there's a feeling that in other areas of Spain they'll have security over what tax they'll have to pay and over cash flows and capital".
Good morning
It's a Treasury committee kind of day today.
Chancellor Philip Hammond will later face scrutiny over who the Treasury has appointed to associated bodies, including the Bank of England’s Policy Committees.
And Matthew Taylor, the author of the Taylor Review into the gig economy, will also face MPs about his report earlier this year.
Meanwhile, credit reference agency Equifax admitted last night that almost double the number of UK customers had their information stolen in a major data breach earlier this year than it originally thought
We'll have all the details on these stories and more so keep reading.
By Katie Hope and Dearbail Jordan
All times stated are UK
'Very concerned'
