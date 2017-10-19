Business Live: Thursday 19 October

The Chancellor has asked UK enforcement agencies to look into whether British banking groups HSBC and Standard Chartered are linked to a corruption scandal in South Africa.

The former Labour cabinet minister Peter Hain raised concerns about whether the banks were used to launder money siphoned out of the country.

It is a new twist in a giant corruption scandal that is shaking the South Africa state and damaging the reputations of a number of global companies. Lord Hain says whistleblowers have told him that hundreds of millions of pounds have been taken out of South Africa, illegally, via Hong Kong and Dubai.

The Treasury has now asked the Serious Fraud office and other agencies to investigate whether HSBC and Standard Chartered may, unwittingly, have been used to transfer stolen funds. At the center of the allegations are South Africa's President Jacob Zuma and a wealthy business family, the Guptas. Both deny any wrong doing, but leaked emails and official investigations have fuelled claims that the Guptas have bought influence in government in order to loot state enterprises.

In South Africa, the scandal has already ruined the British public relations company, Bell Pottinger, and damaged the auditors KPMG.