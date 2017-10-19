Business Live: Thursday 19 October

Hallo Pizza has 170 franchise stores and the plan is to convert them to Domino's.
LSE boss to leave by end of next year
Xavier Rolet, chief executive of the London Stock Exchange, is to leave by the of December 2018, LSE says.
Mr Rolet says: "I am extremely proud of all we have done together in just under a decade to turn LSEG into a truly global financial market infrastructure group."
UK banks to be scrutinised over South Africa links
The Chancellor has asked UK enforcement agencies to look into
whether British banking groups HSBC and Standard Chartered are linked to a
corruption scandal in South Africa.
The former Labour cabinet minister Peter Hain raised
concerns about whether the banks were used to launder money siphoned out of the
country.
It is a new twist in a giant corruption scandal that is shaking the South Africa
state and damaging the reputations of a number of global companies. Lord Hain
says whistleblowers have told him that hundreds of millions of pounds have been
taken out of South Africa, illegally, via Hong Kong and Dubai.
The Treasury has
now asked the Serious Fraud office and other agencies to investigate whether
HSBC and Standard Chartered may, unwittingly, have been used to transfer stolen
funds. At the center of the allegations are South Africa's President Jacob Zuma
and a wealthy business family, the Guptas. Both deny any wrong doing, but
leaked emails and official investigations have fuelled claims that the Guptas
have bought influence in government in order to loot state enterprises.
In
South Africa, the scandal has already ruined the British public relations company, Bell
Pottinger, and damaged the auditors KPMG.
Roadblock or open road?
Prime MInister Theresa May will address European Union leaders tonight at a summit in Brussels, at which they're expected to confirm that they're not yet ready to open talks with Britain about a post-Brexit trade deal.
The issue of citizen's rights is one of the three big issues the EU wants to clear up before talking trade.
Oil market watches Iraqi production
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Several key oil producing fields around Kirkuk in Iraq have been closed down by fighting in the region.
Oil flow through the main pipeline from that region has more than halved, according to Jack Farchy the senior energy and commodities reporter at Bloomberg news service.
And that's equivalent to almost half the oil output of a country like Qatar, he says.
At around $58 per barrel, oil prices are trading at the upper end of the range that they have been trading at over the last couple of years.
'Fear was at its maximum'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Today is the 30th anniversary of Black Monday, when the world's stock market collapsed after shares on Wall Street were hit by a surge in panic selling. The crash began in Far Eastern markets the morning of 19 October 1987, but accelerated in London time. US shares ended the day down 22%, a bigger fall than the 1929 crash.
"We were looking at the screen and were totally amazed," said Peter Borish of Quad Capital.
"Our mouths were wide open our jaws were hitting desks. We did not think the two days of 29 [1929 crash] were compressed into one day in 87 [1987].
"Fear always trumps greed, and fear was at its maximum then. When people are fearful rationality goes out of the door."
US interest rates 'could go up more than anticipated'
BBC Radio 5 live
The the new Federal Reserve chair is expected to be announced soon.
Laura Lambie of Investec Wealth says there are a number of prospective candidates, including current chair Janet Yellen.
However, she says the "interesting on that's bubbling up at the moment is John Taylor who... is a fan of increasing interest rates".
"If he is indeed put into the Fed chair we can expect interest rates to go up more than anticipated," she says.
Official Chinese figures show stable growth
China's economy grew 6.8% in the third quarter, slightly below the previous quarter, but above the government's target of around 6.5%.
As always, economists have a level of scepticism over China's economic figures.
"We have doubts over the accuracy of the official figures which show implausibly stable growth in recent
years," said Julian Evans-Pritchard, China Economist at Capital Economics.
"However, our own China Activity Proxy tells a broadly similar story. Our preliminary
calculation shows a 6.1% year on year increase in activity last quarter following a 6% year on year rise in the second quarter."
Low pay trap
BBC Radio 5 live
A quarter of Britain’s low paid workers are stuck in poorly paid jobs with little chance of earning more, according to the Social Mobility Commission.
Conor D'Arcy, senior policy advisor at the Resolution Foundation, says:
"This has been one of the stories of recession. Employment's been more resilient than we would have expected, and fewer people have lost their jobs, which has been obviously really welcome, but the flipside of that is: are people moving up over time? The number of people that are low paid has really shifted much in over 20 years," he says.
Good morning
We've got official retail sales figures out this morning. Sales in August grew 1%, the 52nd month of growth.
Also coming up - household goods giant Unilever, which recently announced that the Colman's Mustard factory in Norwich may have to close, has its third quarter results out.
Look at the Chinese economy in two halves
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
We should look at the Chinese economy in two halves says Medha Samant, Investment Director Fidelity International.
The old part of the economy, the state-owned industrial firms are slowing down, but the private sector which is "better managed" is growing fast, she said.
Ms Samant is closely watching the nation's debt and property market for signs of stress.
