Business Live: Friday 20 October

Market data: FTSE 100, Pound/Dollar, Pound/Euro, US markets, Oil price

Summary

Live Reporting

By Tom Espiner

All times stated are UK

Hello Frankfurt

Lloyd Blankfein
Yesterday Goldman Sachs chief executive Lloyd Blankfein tweeted indicating that London would wane as a centre of financial importance because of Brexit:

Morgan Stanley and Citibank have also suggested they will be increasing their base in Frankfurt, says Henrietta Grimston from Seven Investment Management.

"If we don't get these transitional agreements on the Brexit discussions, and if we don't get this ability for banks to be able to continue to passport their services from the UK into other European countries it does very much look like Frankfurt is going to be one of the big beneficiaries," she says.

May housing pledge 'important statement of intent'

BBC Radio 5 live

Earlier this month, at the Tory party conference, Theresa May pledged £2bn towards social housing. But how far would that go towards solving the shortage?

David Orr, chief executive of the National Housing Federation says:

"Well, £2bn will solve the problems for some households, it's not going to end the housing crisis. But actually it's a very important statement of intent. We've not had new money from the government for genuinely affordable social rented homes since 2010."

Good morning

Last night Theresa May urged a new "dynamic" in Brexit talks that "enables us to move forward together", at a working dinner in Brussels.

Today, the leaders of the 27 countries who’ll remain the EU after Brexit are meeting to discuss progress in the Article 50 negotiations. Mrs May will not be at that meeting.

