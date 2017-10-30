Goldman boss fires new Brexit warning
Cheques going digital
Do you still use cheques? From today they’ll start to be processed within a day as banks and building societies finally start to use 21st century technology.
At present cheques are still processed through a centuries-old paper-based clearing system. But from today, images of cheques will start to be used, meaning they can be transmitted quickly and cleared within a working day.
Customers who receive a cheque will be able to use a banking app to snap it and send it to their bank saving a trip to a branch to a deposit it.
The new system is being rolled out from today and should completely replace the paper-based clearing – in which cheques take a week to clear – from summer 2018.
'Outside our control'
Earlier, we mentioned that Goldman Sachs chief executive Lloyd Blankfein had warned the number of staff the bank employs in London could be affected by Brexit.
Below is his tweet - and a photo of the new headquarters Goldman started building in the City of London before the UK voted to leave the European Union.
It's by no means the first time Mr Blankfein has fired such warnings on Twitter. Earlier this month, he tweeted: "Just left Frankfurt. Great meetings, great weather, really enjoyed it. Good, because I'll be spending a lot more time there. #Brexit"
The BBC's Douglas Fraser looks at the so-called divorce bill for Brexit
For only the fourth time in its 100-year history Knockdrin Castle in County Westmeath, Ireland is up for sale.
It might look like a castle, but it's a Georgian country house, which includes Winston Churchill among its former guests.
For the €13.5m (£12m) price tag you also get 1,140 acres of land, including 100 acres of lakes.
The importance of credit cards
The BBC World Service recently asked listeners of the series 50 Things That Made the Modern Economy to vote for the 51st "thing" that they felt was really important, and they overwhelmingly voted for the credit card.
Here's a video tracing this must-have item's history:
Croatia keen to join euro zone
Croatia is keen to adopt the euro within the next seven to eight years, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic told an economic conference on Monday.
“We don’t want to specify the exact dates, but we want Croatia to become a euro zone member within two government terms in office,” said Plenkovic.
Croatia seeks to enter the European exchange rate mechanism II (ERM-2) within the next three years, before the country takes the presidency of the European Union in 2020.
The Croatian National Bank is preparing a report on the benefits and possible risks of entering the eurozone that is expected to be published soon.
Taking control
A Chinese government agency has decided to take control of regional GDP growth figures, because provincial governments keep issuing contradictory GDP statistics that far exceed the national output.
Regional government officials are believed to be falsifying data because their career advancement is tied to economic growth, officials said.
From 2019, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) will take over publishing both regional and national GDP figures.
"The gap between collected regional and national GDP data is still not small," said NBS' deputy head Li Xiaochao.
"It also affects the credibility of government statistics."
Goldman Sachs boss tweets on Brexit
BBC Business Editor Simon Jack tweets:
Sexism and the City
The Financial Conduct Authority's most senior female regulator says she was sexually harrassed in the workplace while working in the City during the 1990s and 2000s.
Megan Butler told the Daily Mail she was subjected to "‘a complete range, from casual patting on the bum, hands up skirts, all the way through to 'if you do this for me I can make your career go well'".
She said she told her husband about it, but other than that, no one talked about sexual harassment in the workplace, and only twice in her career did she see anyone speak out about being sexually harassed.
New boss for Asda
There's been a change at the top for Asda. Roger Burnley is to succeed Sean Clarke as chief executive next year.
Mr Burnley was lined up to be chief executive when he joined Asda from Sainsbury's in October 2016.
Independent retail analyst, Steve Dresser says that Mr Clarke has a decent job.
Building firms lead FTSE 100 lower
The FTSE 100 has been drifting lower this morning. It's down 0.35% at 7,478.
Berkeley Group shares are the biggest losers with a 2% fall. It follows a downgrade of UK building firms by analysts at Barclays. They note that building shares have jumped this year and perhaps are higher than the outlook justifies.
"Very strong share price performance leaves little scope for disappointment and we believe expectations of further government measures could be overblown," the research note says.
UK tax deadline approaches
Tomorrow is the deadline for completing a paper-based self-assessment return.
Forms must be returned to the tax authorities by 31 October, warns Chas Roy-Chowdhury, head of taxation at the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.
“While the majority of people now complete their return online there is still a sizeable number who choose the paper method,” he points out.
It’s important people get their return in on time, even if they reckon they have no tax to pay. Late paper returns will incur a fine of at least £100.
“The paper deadline is particularly important this year for those using older computers and browsers, as HMRC systems will now only allow filing of online returns through more recent technology,” Mr Roy-Chowdhury warns.
“While the move to more secure browsers is a sensible one, it may come as an unwelcome shock to those who might be faced with upgrading technology that they don’t really understand.”
Debt rising
Bank of England consumer credit statistics published this morning showed that consumer borrowing climbed 9.9% to £204bn in the year to September 2017.
While the growth is in line with previous months - it grew 10% in the 12 months to August – the figure is alarming, warned Gillian Guy, chief executive of Citizens Advice.
She called for the City Watchdog to take action to help struggling people.
“The FCA must step in to curb the worrying rise in debt - by banning credit card firms from pushing more credit onto people who haven’t asked for it, and compelling them to offer support sooner when it’s clear people can’t pay,” she said.
Bitcoin hits all-time high of $6,300
The cryptocurrency rose to $6,306.58 on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index on Sunday night, a 900% jump in value compared with this time last year.
But it's unclear how much of an appetite there is for this growth to continue - this morning prices are hovering at around just under $6,200 across several global exchanges.
The Sun counts the cost of motoring
British drivers have to fork out almost £44bn a year to the UK government in fuel duty, taxes and penalties, according to an investigation by the Sun.
This works out at roughly £1,183 per driver, and due to fuel duty and VAT, UK drivers currently pay the highest price at the pump in Europe and the highest tax per litre.
The Sun surveyed 10,000 drivers, and over half of motorists say they have had to change their lifestyle in order to be able to afford to keep driving.
But despite the amounts of money given to the government, the quality of roads in the UK trails far behind many poorer countries, ranking only 27th in the world, the report says.
Shares in Apple suppliers shoot up
Apple's major suppliers have seen their shares shoot up in value on the European markets, following strong pre-order demand for the iPhone X on Friday.
AMS, which supplies Apple with chips, saw its shares jump 29.8% on Monday, followed by chipset manufacturer STMicroelectronics, whose stocks rose to 20.3%.
Dialog, another chipset manufacturer, saw its shares rise 7.2%.
Mortgage lending slows in September
Mortgage approvals in the UK fell to 66,232 in September, according to the latest statistics from the Bank of England. That's the lowest number since June.
Meanwhile, growth in unsecured lending, which includes credit card lending, was 9.9% - down slightly from the 10% growth rate in August.
Nintendo nearly doubles profit forecast
Japanese gaming giant Nintendo has forecast a major turnaround in its fortunes, nearly doubling its full-year profit outlook.
It expects profits of 120 billion yen (£803m) for the year ending in March - up from 65 billion yen estimated three months ago.
Nintendo has raised the sales forecast for its Switch console from 10 million units to 14 million.
Market analyst Sam Reynolds from IDC in Taiwan said if the sales continue, the Switch is on track to outsell the Wii U by the end of its first year on the market.
But he added while there is much hype around the hybrid console, a lack of supply in DRAM memory chips is hampering supply.
Mr Reynolds said the revised profit forecast was "pretty optimistic", but with Black Friday and Christmas around the corner, the firm could have a stellar next quarter if it could overcome those issues.
Bank of England 'needs to think creatively'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Inequality in the UK has been made worse by the Bank of England's policy to keep interest rates very low, says Robert Peston political editor at ITV (and formerly economics editor at the BBC).
Low interest rates have driven up the cost of houses and financial assets, which has benefited the well-off, much more than the poorer members of society, Mr Peston argues.
It has also exacerbated regional inequality, he says.
Average incomes in the north-east are half that of the south-east, Mr Peston points out.
He says the Bank of England should think more creatively about tackling that problem, perhaps by channelling credit to more depressed areas.
Asia markets mixed with earnings eyed
It was a fairly muted session in Asia, with Japan faltering but still hovering near two-decade highs.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended flat at 22,011.67.
In South Korea, tech shares made ground. Samsung and SK Hynix added 1.8% and pushed the broader index higher. The Kospi added 0.2% to close at 2,501.93.
Samsung is forecasting record quarterly profit when it delivers results on Tuesday.
Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.4% to 28,336.19, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 put on 0.3% to 5,919.1.
Chancellor caught in a fiscal trap - IFS
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
The autumn budget is on the horizon, and experts say chancellor Philip Hammond has difficult decisions to make.
"The chancellor has said he wants to get to budget balance by the mid-2020s, that's going to require him to continue to cutting spending or increasing taxes. But of course, all the pressure is to do quite the reverse," Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal studies told the Today programme.
"There's no chance of getting any tax increases through parliament, and the demands for more money for the NHS, increase pay for public sector workers, potentially to reverse the very large benefit cuts coming through the pipeline...
"Those demands are very big, but if he cedes to any of those, then he's saying he's not taking seriously the fiscal rules he's supposedly set himself."
Investors 'confident' of no Catalonia split
This is what analysts at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi make of the Spanish situation.
"There appears little evidence that tensions in Catalonia are undermining confidence in Spanish government bonds, which reflects strong investor confidence that Catalonia will not split from Spain. However, it is a fluid situation that needs to be monitored closely."
'Temporary' reprieve for Spanish markets.
Neil Wilson from ETX Capital has this comment on the Spanish markets this morning.
"Tensions have been put on ice for a while after Madrid took direct control and a major unionist rally over the weekend.
"But this is likely to be temporary with elections due in December. For now, it seems that investors are prepared to look on the bright side, albeit with due caution.
"The IBEX remains in a fairly steady downtrend since May and, with no end in sight for Catalonia, political considerations should continue to weigh on the index."
Spanish financial markets steady
Spanish shares have risen, despite the political turbulence over Catalonia.
The benchmark Ibex index is up 1.4%.
Banks in particular have gained ground.
Meanwhile the cost of borrowing for Spain has moved lower. The yield on Spanish 10-year bond is 1.48% compared to 1.57% at the close on Friday.
Analysts say that the markets steadied after a poll indicated that those political parties seeking independence for Catalonia might lose their majority in regional elections due in December.
Over the weekend there was a large demonstration in Barcelona in favour of Spanish unity (see picture).
Big deal in the paint business?
The maker of Dulux paint, Akzo Nobel, is considering a merger with US paintmaker Axalta.
Akzo said it is holding "constructive discussions".
If successful the deal would create a giant in the coatings business.
Axalta is particularly strong in coatings for trucks.
FTSE 100 moves lower
The FTSE 100 is lower in early trading, down 0.25% at 7,486.
Shares in HSBC Holdings have eased 0.6% lower after it released its latest earnings update.
Easyjet shares are more than 1% higher after it announced plans to snap up parts of Air Berlin.
Miner, Glencore was down 0.8% after a trading update.
AllSaints eyeing China
AllSaints has seen its sales grow by 20% year-on-year to £303m, thanks to overseas sales.
The UK fashion retailer now makes 47% of its sales from international markets, with a third of sales coming from Asia, up 135% to £19m.
In 2016, All Saints opened 74 new stores globally, including new branches in Japan and South Korea.
The fashion brand now has a presence in 27 countries, and is ramping up its presence in Asia in order to appeal to Chinese tourists, before pushing ahead with plans to launch stores in China.
Novartis bids for cancer treatment firm
Swiss drugs giant Novartis has made an offer for France's Advanced Accelerator Applications (AAA), which develops technology for diagnosing and treating cancer.
The deal is worth $3.9bn.
AAA has a treatment for gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumours, the kind of cancer that killed Apple founder Steve Jobs.
Fishing for news
All the latest fishing updates from Wake up to Money presenter Sean Farrington.
Robotics could threaten one million jobs
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Robotics, 3D printing and artificial intelligence could help propel the UK economy into a so-called fourth industrial revolution says a report led by the chief executive of Siemens (UK and Ireland), Professor Juergen Maier.
However that technology will displace some jobs, says Prof Maier.
The UK can ready itself for that situation with more training. One million workers in manufacturing need "up-skilling" he told the Today Programme.
EasyJet confirms Air Berlin deal
EasyJet has confirmed that it is to buy up a chunk of the business of failed airline Air Berlin for €40m (£35.3m).
The budget airline will lease up to 25 A320 aircraft, offering employment to Air Berlin flying crews and taking over other assets including landing slots at Berlin Tegel Airport.
EasyJet has launched a recruitment campaign to attract around 1,000 of Air Berlin's pilots and cabin crew, who will be employed on local German contracts.
The carrier will operate a reduced timetable at Tegel Airport during the winter, but plans to operate a full schedule from summer 2018. Routes and services will be announced in due course.
Improving UK railways
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Today, all the train companies in the UK have come together to launch a "single plan" for Britain's railway.
"There's already a £50bn development plan going on, and over the next 18 months, that will see an unprecedented scale with more trains, better services, improvements to stations across the country," Paul Plummer, chief executive of Rail Delivery Group told the Today programme.
"We know we need to do more than that. This plan sets out four things - strengthening our commitment to the economy, improving customer satisfaction, boosting local communities right across the country and increasing jobs."
HSBC reports strong results
HSBC has announced pre-tax quarterly profits of $4.6bn (£3.5bn) for the three months to the end of September, which is a five-fold increase from the same period a year ago.
"It's a spectacular set of results, but we do have to remember that this time last year, HSBC was in quite a lot of trouble so it's coming off quite a low base," City Index's research director Kathleen Brooks told the Today programme.
"A lot of the increase in their profits was in Asia, and strong banking results are really a sign of a strong economy - the Asian economy is doing really well and firing on all cylinders.
"HSBC is very much harnessing the powers of the growing middle classes in Asia."
How will business react to the Catalan crisis?
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Catalonia's parliament voted to declare independence on Friday. In response Spain's central government took control of Catalan institutions.
"The network of businesses in Catalonia are mostly small-medium businesses. A majority of these small businesses are pro-independence, but the key is, how far will they go if their business is being affected," said Rafael Hortala-Vallve, an Associate Professor in Political Science and Public Policy at London School of Economics.
"Within society, the scar is going deeper and deeper, and for sure, this will not be good for businesses, " he added.
"We're seing now a lot of businesses leaving Catalonia, the Spanish government says it's 40% of Spanish businesses, but actually it might be only 25%."
"So far, I don't think it's affected much. Not much has happened."
Chancellor 'running out of options'
BBC Radio 5 live
Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond, will present his latest budget in a month's time.
"He's beginning to run out of options if he wants to keep anything like the sorts of fiscal plans that he set himself at the election and at the last budget," says Paul Johnson, the director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) - a respected independent research organisation.
He's either going to have to borrow more, or tell departments there's no more money to spend. Raising taxes will be difficult for him to do, Mr Johnson told Wake Up To Money.
What about higher wages for public sector workers?
Well, that's expensive. Every 1% increase costs well over a billion and a half pounds, points out Mr Johnson.
Who will be the next Fed chief?
BBC Radio 5 live
Towards the end of the week, President Trump could announce the new chairman of the US Federal Reserve, the US central bank - also known as the Fed.
It's one the most important positions in the global financial system (if not the most important).
At the moment it's considered a race between Jerome Powell who is already on the board of governors of the Fed, and John Taylor an economist at Stanford University.
Mr Taylor is considered to be "hawkish" which means more inclined to raise interest rates.
Mr Powell is considered to be less aggressive on rates.
UK rates interest rates likely to head higher
BBC Radio 5 live
On Thursday the Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates for the first time in ten years.
"Given that they've cried wolf quite a few times now, if they don't get on with it this time there will be some pretty stiff questions asked," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.
He says debt has become the "elephant in the room" for central banks.
There's a third more debt in the world than there was when the global financial crisis started ten years ago, says Mr Mould.
Both government and consumer debt has risen sharply, which makes the economy much more sensitive to changes in interest rates, he says.
Good morning!
Ben Morris
Business reporter
And welcome to Monday's Business Live page.
HSBC has reported strong quarterly profits, thanks to expansion in Asia.
The Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond is in a tough spot as he prepares his latest budget according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies. (That budget is due on 22 November.)
Central banks are also in the spotlight this week, as President Trump is likely to name a new head for the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England could raise interest rates here in the UK.