Goldman boss fires new Brexit warning

BBC

Do you still use cheques? From today they’ll start to be processed within a day as banks and building societies finally start to use 21st century technology.

At present cheques are still processed through a centuries-old paper-based clearing system. But from today, images of cheques will start to be used, meaning they can be transmitted quickly and cleared within a working day.

Customers who receive a cheque will be able to use a banking app to snap it and send it to their bank saving a trip to a branch to a deposit it.

The new system is being rolled out from today and should completely replace the paper-based clearing – in which cheques take a week to clear – from summer 2018.