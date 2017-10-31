Business Live: 'Energy market not working for all'
- WPP battles 'low growth' advertising market
- BP's third quarter profits double
- Fixed-odds maximum stake 'could be cut'
- Ryanair buoyant despite cancellations
- Sony forecasts record profit on strong sensor sales
- Samsung Electronics names new leadership team
By Bill Wilson and Karen Hoggan
All times stated are UK
European Union grows as well
More on those better than expected eurozone and European Union economic growth figures now ...
Seasonally adjusted GDP rose by 0.6% in both the 19-nation euro area and in the 28-nation European Union during the third quarter of 2017, compared with the previous quarter, according to a preliminary flash estimate published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.
In the second quarter of 2017, GDP grew by 0.7% in both zones.
Compared with the third quarter in 2016, seasonally adjusted GDP rose by 2.5% in both the euro area and in the EU28.
Eurozone grows by 0.6%
How can financial firms continue to trade post-Brexit?
The Bank of England is warning that 75,000 jobs could be lost from the UK's financial services sector - if the UK leaves the European Union without a trade deal.
Senior figures at the Bank of England are said to be using the number as a "reasonable scenario" in their planning for the future. The Chief Executive of Lloyds of London told the BBC News Channel that the forecast was being taken seriously.
Important consumers get 'best deal' says Ofgem
Reducing environmental damage from generating electricity and using gas to heat homes and businesses is one of Ofgem’s five strategic aims.
The UK is committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 80% of 1990 levels by 2050.
In its State of the Energy Markets report the regulator says since the 2008 Climate Change Act more than half of the reduction in the UK’s greenhouse gas emissions came from cleaner electricity. "However, there has been limited progress in reducing emissions from heat and transport," it says.
Carbon prices now make coal unprofitable, which has been crucial to its recent decline in the "generation mix" and renewables produced 25% of all electricity in 2016, supported by subsidies.
Investment in renewable technology is getting substantially cheaper, says Ofgem.
However, many renewables contracts "have been issued with limited or no competition, increasing costs to consumers.
"The need for more low-carbon generation makes it even more important that consumers get the best deal," adds Ofgem.
BreakingBurberry boss Bailey to step down at end of year
Burberry has today announced that chief executive Christopher Bailey will leave the company at the end of 2018.
A statement from the firm says: "As Burberry begins the next decade of its journey, Christopher has concluded that after 17 years it will be the right time for him to pursue new creative projects.
"Christopher will remain president and chief creative officer until 31 March 2018, when he will step down from the board. He will provide his full support to chief executive officer Marco Gobbetti and the team on the transition until 31 December 2018."
'Vulnerable consumers lose out'
Ofgem's report also looks at the difficulties faced by some consumers in paying their bills.
It says last year the the average dual fuel bill for a customer of one of the six largest suppliers was £1,123, 16% lower than its peak in 2013 in real terms.
Households with the lowest incomes spend 10% of their expenditure on energy – over three times more than the proportion spent by households with highest incomes.
However, it adds the proportion of energy consumers in debt to their supplier is "at its lowest level since we started collecting data in 2006, but some still face very high debts".
And some groups of "vulnerable consumers lose out".
"Nearly half of consumers who are unemployed, or have intermittent, semi- or low-skilled work, have never switched supplier, compared to under a third of other consumers.
"This means that they are more likely to be on expensive standard variable tariffs, despite being less able to afford them."
Ofgem: Energy competition benefiting some but not all
Ofgem has just published its annual State of the Energy markets report.undefined
It spells out the importance of "effective competition" which it says encourages firms to be more efficient and ensures energy markets work in the interests of consumers.
In the first chapter of the report Ofgem concludes that "competition continues to benefit household consumers who are able and willing to shop around, meaning they can usually get a good deal".
However "less active" consumers don't get the benefits and 60% of consumers are on a "default variable tariff, which can be around £300 more expensive each year than the cheapest fixed-term deals".
Also Ofgem says retail markets typically work well for larger businesses, but small and micro-businesses pay much more on average.
In 2014, Ofgem referred the energy market to the competition regulator, the CMA, because it felt the market wasn't functioning as well as it should.
The CMA reported in June 2016 and Ofgem now says that the CMA remedies, intended to improve "competition and outcomes for consumers", are starting to work.
Nintendo stock jumps in muted Japan session
Shares of Nintendo rallied in Japanese trading as investors cheered an upbeat profit forecast from the video game maker.
The company said late Monday it would nearly double its full-year profit guidance, sending shares up 3.4% on Tuesday.
The gains stood out in a lacklustre Japanese session. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was almost unchanged at 22,011.61.
Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea’s Kospi closed up 0.9% at 2,523.43, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 0.3% to end at 28,245.54.
Bookies say government shouldn't gamble with jobs
Says review into fixed odds betting machines 'might not work'
WPP: Clients keeping 'tight control' on spending
Commenting on WPP's results, chief executive Sir Martin Sorrell, said the world was in a "new normal of low growth, low inflation and limited pricing power", which had exacerbated an emphasis on cost reduction.
He told BBC World the low growth environment was leading clients to keep a tight control on spending: "Consultants are going to clients and suggesting they're spending too much money across the board."
Ultra-low interest rates were "driving pools of money into activist investing" which typically resulted in a squeeze on companies' budgets, he said.
He also claimed that Facebook and Google, growing destinations for advertisers, were not a threat to his business, and were, in fact, WPP's biggest destination for investment.
WPP down, Just Eat up
More share movements now - and communications giant WPP's shares are down by about 1% after it cut its sales and profit margin forecasts for the second time in two months.
WPP said like-for-like net sales growth and operating margin would both now be flat this year, instead of increasing by
Just Eat's shares are up by 2.7% after it announced a 47% rise in third quarter revenues.
French GDP grows by 0.5% in Q3
Annual growth rate of 2.2%
The French economy grew 0.5% in the third quarter from the previous three months, the INSEE national statistics agency.
It means gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 2.2% over a year, the fastest pace of growth since 2011.
Just Eat revenues soar
And here is another company which is updating us on its financial results this morning.
Just Eat has reported third quarter revenues increased by 47% to £138.6m, driven by strong order growth and the inclusion of SkipTheDishes.
Its total orders were up by 29% to 43.1 million whilst UK orders rose from 21.4 million to 26.2 million, up 22% "against a comparative period that was impacted by unseasonal weather conditions", the company said.
During the third quarter Just Eat's proposed takeover of rival Hungryhouse received provisional clearance from the Competition and Markets Authority, it added.
Shares rise on company results
Let's check on how shares in some of the companies in the news are doing this morning.
Ryanair is up by 4.24% following the release of the airline's third quarter results in which it said it expected to make record annual profits this year.
Betting firm Ladbrokes Coral's shares are 0.72% higher, while William Hill's have jumped by 2% - an indication that the markets don't think the government's review into fixed odds betting terminals will damage the industry too badly.
WPP flat in third quarter
Advertising group WPP has reported a 1.1% rise in third quarter sales to £3.649bn, however like-for-like sales were down by 2.0%.
The UK was the best performing region with constant currency revenue growth of 3.1% and like-for-like growth of 1.8%, but it slowed down compared with quarter two like-for-like growth of 5.8% and first half like-for-like growth of 4.5%.
In the first nine months, reported operating profits were "well ahead of last year and operating margin up 0.1 margin points", it said in a statement.
London shares up at open
In London shares have opened a shade higher.
The FTSE 100 has edged to 7,499.33, a rise of 12 points or 0.16%.
The mid-cap FTSE 250 is flat at 20,218.30, a slight increase of 5 points or 0.02%.
BP's third quarter profits double
Staying with rising oil prices, energy giant BP looks set to profit from the continued upwards direction.
The company said its third-quarter underlying replacement cost profit, its definition of net income, came in at $1.87bn - up from $933m a year ago.
In the second quarter of 2017 it made $684m when the company took a large writedown on exploration.
The profit growth was boosted by a pick up in earnings from oil and gas production as a result of six big new projects begun this year. In addition refinery profit margins rose after Hurricane Harvey took out about a quarter of US refining capacity for several weeks.
"Given the momentum we see across our businesses and our confidence in the outlook for the group's finances, we will be recommencing a share buyback programme this quarter," Chief Financial Officer Brian Gilvary said.
'Shale output helping cap oil price rises'
This week oil prices have hit a two-year high above $60 a barrel, as the price has rocketed after Opec and non-Opec producers have cut back on output.
But one analyst says prices would be even higher were it not for shale oil production.
Steve Irwin, from industry experts Portland Fuel, told BBC Radio Five Live's Wake Up To Money programme that "Opec cuts are having an impact".
"It impedes the ability to overcome supply shocks should we have one," he added.
But he said: "Shale oil is helping to keep prices low, as it is bringing in a new source of supply."
He shale oil production in the US was now hitting six million barrels of oil a day, compared with 10.5 million barrels a day of oil output in Saudi Arabia.
FT: Airbus filings on US arms trafficking rules had 'inaccuracies'
Minister Crouch explains gambling machine probe
Sony forecasts record profit on strong sensor sales
Sony expects to post its highest ever profit, thanks to strong sales of parts used in smartphones.
The electronics firm is tipping operating profit of 630bn yen ($5.6bn; £4.2bn) for the year ending March, up from 500bn yen previously forecast.
It also delivered better-than-expected profits for the three months to September.
Sales of sensors used in smartphones and its Playstation games console have boosted the Japanese firm, and its pouring investment into artificial intelligence as it eyes future growth.
BHP and Vale get extension on Brazil mine disaster payout
BHP Billiton and Vale have been granted an extension until 16 November by a Brazilian court to negotiate a settlement on a $47bn (£35.59bn) claim stemming from the Samarco mine disaster in 2015.
A settlement date of 30 October had been set by a court earlier this year after the parties failed to reach an agreement by a previous deadline of 30 June.
The collapse of the dam, containing waste from an iron ore mine, killed 19 people and created a river of millions of tonnes of toxic waste.
It was Brazil's worst ever mine disaster.
On Tuesday, BHP said in a statement: "On 30 October 2017, the... court approved the extension of the date for negotiation of the settlement arrangements and an amendment to the Preliminary Agreement to agree on socio-economic experts to advise the Federal Prosecutors, to 16 November 2017."
BreakingGovernment launches fixed-odds gambling consultation
12-week probe to look at reducing maximum stake per play
The government has launched a consultation on a range of options on cutting maximum stakes of fixed odd gaming machines, otherwise known as FOBTs, from £100 to between £50 and £2.
Ryanair 'paying pilots 20% more than rivals'
Ryanair has said it still expects to make record annual profits this year, despite disruptions to its schedules that led it to cancel 20,000 flights.
The airline said it made profits of €1.29bn (£1.14bn) in the six months to the end of September and forecast a full-year profit of up to €1.45bn.
The cancellations arose because pilots' rosters had to be changed to comply with new aviation rules.
In its results, Ryanair says it's going to increase pay for pilots and it includes charts which show the airline is now paying 20% more than its rivals Norwegian and Jet2.
Aviation expert John Strickland of JLS Consulting told Today that Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary wanted to "nail" stories about the number of pilots who are leaving" for rival airlines.
He added: Ryanair is "a big Boeing 737 operator - it's the same aircraft type and that is a straight "walkover for crew", so if crew perceive that life is better at Norwegian either financially or in terms of working arrangements they can go there."
He wants to persuade crew that Ryanair is paying better and has "far better" financial prospects.
Slashing stake 'could see 3,000 betting shops close'
The UK betting industry is waiting for the release of a government review into controversial fixed-odds betting terminals - which generated £1.8bn in revenue for bookmakers last year.
Punters can stake up to £100 per spin on the machines, leading critics to dub them the "crack cocaine of gambling" - but that could be slashed to as little as £2 as a result of the reveiw.
Gavin Kelleher, gaming analyst at Goodbody Stockbrokers told Today that if the stake was slashed to £2 that would knock 33%-40% off bookmakers' machine revenues and "well over half" of bookmakers' profits in some cases. It would also mean £450m a year less in tax take.
He also said of the 8,700 bookmakers in the UK, 3,000 might close as a result: "It may not be as bad but it would be worse as well," he added
Samsung Electronics posts record quarterly profit
Samsung Electronics has posted its best quarterly profit ever, driven by higher memory chip prices and a recovery in smartphone sales.
The firm's net profit for the July to September quarter hit 11.2 trillion won ($10bn; £7.6bn).
The result nearly tripled profits reported in the same period a year earlier.
It comes weeks after chief executive Kwon Oh-hyun resigned from the firm, citing an "unprecedented crisis".
Fixed-odds machines 'attract problem gamblers'
As mentioned the UK's Department of Culture Media and Sport (DCMS) is to release its report into the future of fixed-odds betting terminals.
There have been accusations that the machines are highly addictive, amid calls to reduce the maximum stake allowed to be cut from cut from £100 to just £2.
"I am hoping there will be a reduction in the stake," says Carolyn Downs, an expert in socially responsible gambling at Lancaster University.
She told BBC Radio Five Live's Wake Up To Money that one of main problems with the machines was the rapidity with which bets could be make.
"People can put in money every 20 seconds."
She also said that another addictive lure was the number of "near-win" situations which occurred while playing. Although in effect financial losses, she said the excitement of nearly winning encouraged further playing on the machines.
"The machines are particularly attractive to problem gamblers," she added.
Ryanair: No repeat of pilot shortage of summer 2017
Ryanair Chief Financial Officer Neil Sorahan says he is "absolutely" confident the budget Irish airline will have sufficient pilots and standby pilots for next summer, Reuters reports.
It comes after the fiasco last month when many passengers were left stranded at their destinations because of a shortage of pilots.
The firm had to cancel more than 20,000 flights because of the shortage of cockpit crew, which Ryanair had said was caused by a mix-up over rotas.
The firm now says that pilots at more than ten of its 86 bases have approved a new pay deal.
It also says that company management continues to engage with pilots, and that the previous rostering issue was human error rather than systems failure.
Reuters also reports that the airline expects average fares to fall between 5% and 6% in the six months to the end of March.
'Bank believes Brexit could cost 75,000 finance jobs'
Kamal Ahmed
Economics editor
A big story from our economics editor Kamal Ahmed overnight.
He reports that the Bank of England believes up to 75,000 jobs could be lost in financial services following Britain's departure from the European Union.
He reports: "I understand senior figures at the Bank are using the number as a "reasonable scenario", particularly if there is no specific UK-EU financial services deal.
"The number could change depending on the UK's post-Brexit trading relationship with the EU.
"But the bank still expects substantial job losses. Many jobs will move to the continent."
Read more from Kamal here.
Good morning
And welcome to Tuesday's Business Live page, for another busy day of news and views.
There are business updates today from Ryanair, BP, WPP, and JustEat later today.
And the UK’s betting industry is braced for the release of a government review into controversial fixed-odds betting terminals.