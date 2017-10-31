Business Live: 'Energy market not working for all'

More on those better than expected eurozone and European Union economic growth figures now ...

Seasonally adjusted GDP rose by 0.6% in both the 19-nation euro area and in the 28-nation European Union during the third quarter of 2017, compared with the previous quarter, according to a preliminary flash estimate published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

In the second quarter of 2017, GDP grew by 0.7% in both zones.

Compared with the third quarter in 2016, seasonally adjusted GDP rose by 2.5% in both the euro area and in the EU28.