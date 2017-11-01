Business Live: Wednesday 1 November

A 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Fukushima triggered the worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl.
Convenience store chain Lawson has worked with e-commerce firm Rakuten and this week launched a drone service in the Odaka district of the city of Minamisoma, which has a large population of older people.
Ineos completes Forties Pipeline System purchase
Energy giant Ineos has completed its acquisition of the Forties Pipeline System (FPS) in the North Sea from BP.
The $250m (£199m) deal sees Ineos take control of a system that delivers almost 40% of the UK's North Sea oil and gas.
The 235-mile pipeline system links 85 North Sea oil and gas assets to the mainland and the Ineos site in Grangemouth.
Media firms defend themselves over 'Russian influence'
Facebook, Twitter and Google have been defending themselves overnight to US lawmakers probing whether Russia used social media to influence the 2016 election.
The three firms faced hard questions at a Senate panel on crime and terrorism about why they missed political ads bought with Russian money.
Lawmakers are eyeing new regulations for social media firms in the wake of Russia's alleged meddling in 2016.
The firms said they would tighten advertising policies and guidelines. Read full story here
Good morning
And welcome to another day at Business Live.
We will have lots of economics and financial news for you in
the hours ahead.
Companies reporting today include Paddy Power Betfair, Next,
and Standard Chartered.
There have also been significant stories in the US and Japan too.
Live Reporting
By Bill Wilson and Karen Hoggan
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Rate rise 'most likely outcome'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
The Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England starts its meeting today - ahead of tomorrow's announcement on interest rates.
The expectation is that rates will be raised by 0.25% to 0.5% - the first rate increase in ten years.
On Today, Lucy MacDonald of Allianz Global Investors said that does look like being the "most likely outcome. It has been shadowed for a very long time".
It looks as if it makes sense to do it, she said "however, she added, looking forward to next year and the relatively weak environment "it could look unnecessary with hindsight".
Japan's biggest airline raises profit outlook
Japan's biggest airline has raised its full-year profit forecast by almost 7% from a year ago.
ANA expects operating profit of 160bn yen ($1.4bn; £1.05bn) for the year to the end of March. That's up 10bn yen from its previous forecast.
Travel demand has been increasing due to the stronger domestic economy.
However, that was still below what some analysts had been predicting.
Consumer spending in Japan this year has been strengthening amid a tight labour market.
Regulation will 'crack down'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
More on the media firms being questioned by a Senate panel over ads bought with Russian money ...
The chief executives of Facebook, Twitter and Google didn't attend the hearing themselves, instead they sent general counsel.
Sarah Lacey is editor of US technology news site Pando. She told Today Silicon Valley had rolled out a red carpet for Washington to start regulating it.
"I don't see how we're not going to see regulation," she added.
I think because of the Republican-controlled government the tech firms were "emboldened to act so arrogantly".
I don't see how regulation won't "crack down on these guys".
New drone service helps feed Japanese town's residents
Drones are delivering food to residents of a Japanese town devastated by the Fukushima nuclear disaster where access to shops is limited.
Residents were allowed to return to the Minamisoma area last year but obtaining supplies can be difficult.
Operators of the drone food delivery service said it was the first of its kind in Japan.
A 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Fukushima triggered the worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl.
Convenience store chain Lawson has worked with e-commerce firm Rakuten and this week launched a drone service in the Odaka district of the city of Minamisoma, which has a large population of older people.
Ineos completes Forties Pipeline System purchase
Energy giant Ineos has completed its acquisition of the Forties Pipeline System (FPS) in the North Sea from BP.
The $250m (£199m) deal sees Ineos take control of a system that delivers almost 40% of the UK's North Sea oil and gas.
The 235-mile pipeline system links 85 North Sea oil and gas assets to the mainland and the Ineos site in Grangemouth.
Media firms defend themselves over 'Russian influence'
Facebook, Twitter and Google have been defending themselves overnight to US lawmakers probing whether Russia used social media to influence the 2016 election.
The three firms faced hard questions at a Senate panel on crime and terrorism about why they missed political ads bought with Russian money.
Lawmakers are eyeing new regulations for social media firms in the wake of Russia's alleged meddling in 2016.
The firms said they would tighten advertising policies and guidelines. Read full story here
Good morning
And welcome to another day at Business Live.
We will have lots of economics and financial news for you in the hours ahead.
Companies reporting today include Paddy Power Betfair, Next, and Standard Chartered.
There have also been significant stories in the US and Japan too.