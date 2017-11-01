Business Live: Wednesday 1 November

PA

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England starts its meeting today - ahead of tomorrow's announcement on interest rates.

The expectation is that rates will be raised by 0.25% to 0.5% - the first rate increase in ten years.

On Today, Lucy MacDonald of Allianz Global Investors said that does look like being the "most likely outcome. It has been shadowed for a very long time".

It looks as if it makes sense to do it, she said "however, she added, looking forward to next year and the relatively weak environment "it could look unnecessary with hindsight".