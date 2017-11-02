Business Live: Thursday 2 November

Newspaper publisher Johnston Press has said total group revenue, excluding classifieds, was flat in the third quarter, and including classifieds was down 7%, a one percentage point improvement on the second quarter.
Digital revenue saw continued growth, up 16% in the quarter (excluding classifieds), a three percentage point improvement on the second quarter.
Print advertising (excluding classified) was down 8%, "with print classified advertising remaining very challenging".
But it said the i newspaper "continues to perform very well", with total like-for-like revenues increasing 17% in the quarter (with print advertising up 14% year on year).
Morrisons says it is 'stepping up competitiveness'
Supermarket chain Morrisons says that like-for-like sales in the 13 weeks to 29 October - excluding fuel - were up 2.5%. That was down slightly on the previous quarter's growth of 2.6%.
The firm also said it had worked hard during the quarter to limit the impact of lower sterling
on imported food prices.
The Bradford-based grocer also said it was extending its store pick home delivery catchment area in north-east
England, meaning more households could soon access Morrisons.com.
David Potts, chief executive, said:
“We are pleased with a further step up in our competitiveness and another period of positive like for
like sales growth."
'One and done?'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
On Today, De Anne Julius was asked whether she thought today's expected rise in interest rates would be "one and done" - an increase today, but then no movement for a long time.
"I think the Bank will be reluctant to move very fast on raising rates," said Ms Julius.
"Brexit looms over all of us in terms of the uncertainty. They usually only move quarterly, when there's an inflation report - the next one's in February.
At this stage, she said, she would be surprised if the Bank put rate up again in February, but she does think they will go up again some time next year.
If not now, when?
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Interest rates were top of the business agenda on Today as well.
Former MPC member De Anne Julius told presenter Dominic O'Connell that she was in favour of a rate rise today.
She pointed out that the inflation was at 3%, having been above its 2% target for "quite a long time", the degree of spare capacity in the economy was down, with unemployment at a 40 year low and the most recent GDP figures were higher than the bank expected.
"If they don't do it now it's "hard to see" when they will, she said.
What about the savers?
BBC Radio 5 live
Usually when interest rates are raised, it is seen as a boon to savers, who might be expected to benefit from the amount of interest they gain from their nest eggs.
But as Louise Claro, from Circle Financial Services, told BBC Radio Five Live's Wake up to Money programme: "There is still no savings account in the UK that beats inflation. It is awful, if you have inflation hovering around 3%.
"If you know of any bank account paying that amount of interest, then I don't."
US keeps its interest rates on hold
As mentioned, back in the USA, the Federal Reserve overnight said its economic activity remains "solid" - despite recent hurricanes - and voted to hold its interest rates steady for now.
The outcome of the US central bank's meeting in Washington, to keep its rate target between 1% and 1.25%, had been widely expected.
The Fed has raised benchmark interest rates twice this year already, responding to signs of economic improvement.
Analysts expect a third hike in December.
Interest rate rise - 'don't panic' says expert
BBC Radio 5 live
One housing expert has advised that people should be sanguine about today's predicted interest rate rise, and that any hike should not be too disruptive for most mortgage holders.
Russell Quirk, founder and boss of online estate agent eMoov, told Radio Five Live's Wake up to Money programme: "The proposed rate increase from 0.25% to 0.5% is likely to add just £15 to a mortgage, and that is only for those on variable rate deals
"So it is unlikely to a have a worrying impact as such."
He said that with the number of people on fixed rate deals now outstripping those on variable rates, "there is a degree of protection there".
Mr Quirk also said that mortgage holders were less likely to be tipped into distress by any rise today, because lenders were more scrupulous about ensuring borrowers were living within their financial means before handing out loans.
"Mortgages are being dispensed in a more considered fashion," he said. "Potential borrowers are [financially] stress-tested more than ever before."
UK interest rate decision looms
As mentioned, the Bank of England will deliver one of its most closely watched interest rate decisions since the financial crisis later on Thursday.
Economists and investors are expecting the first increase in a decade.
In September, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) laid the groundwork for an increase "over the coming months" if economic growth remained stable.
If the Bank raises rates from the current 0.25%, it would represent the first increase since July 2007.
However, it is worth remembering that a rise to 0.5% would put interest rates back to where they were between 2007 and August 2016, when they were raised following the Brexit vote.
Good morning
Good morning, and
welcome to another busy day of financial and economic news here at Business
Live.
We will be finding out in about six hours time whether
interest rates in the UK will rise for the first time in more than a decade.
And there has been a lot of business activity overnight,
with the US keeping interest rates unchanged, and Facebook revealing a huge
hike in profits.
Live Reporting
By Bill Wilson and Karen Hoggan
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Johnston Press revenue flat in third quarter
But i newspaper performing well...
Newspaper publisher Johnston Press has said total group revenue, excluding classifieds, was flat in the third quarter, and including classifieds was down 7%, a one percentage point improvement on the second quarter.
Digital revenue saw continued growth, up 16% in the quarter (excluding classifieds), a three percentage point improvement on the second quarter.
Print advertising (excluding classified) was down 8%, "with print classified advertising remaining very challenging".
But it said the i newspaper "continues to perform very well", with total like-for-like revenues increasing 17% in the quarter (with print advertising up 14% year on year).
Morrisons says it is 'stepping up competitiveness'
Supermarket chain Morrisons says that like-for-like sales in the 13 weeks to 29 October - excluding fuel - were up 2.5%. That was down slightly on the previous quarter's growth of 2.6%.
The firm also said it had worked hard during the quarter to limit the impact of lower sterling on imported food prices.
The Bradford-based grocer also said it was extending its store pick home delivery catchment area in north-east England, meaning more households could soon access Morrisons.com.
David Potts, chief executive, said: “We are pleased with a further step up in our competitiveness and another period of positive like for like sales growth."
'One and done?'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
On Today, De Anne Julius was asked whether she thought today's expected rise in interest rates would be "one and done" - an increase today, but then no movement for a long time.
"I think the Bank will be reluctant to move very fast on raising rates," said Ms Julius.
"Brexit looms over all of us in terms of the uncertainty. They usually only move quarterly, when there's an inflation report - the next one's in February.
At this stage, she said, she would be surprised if the Bank put rate up again in February, but she does think they will go up again some time next year.
If not now, when?
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Interest rates were top of the business agenda on Today as well.
Former MPC member De Anne Julius told presenter Dominic O'Connell that she was in favour of a rate rise today.
She pointed out that the inflation was at 3%, having been above its 2% target for "quite a long time", the degree of spare capacity in the economy was down, with unemployment at a 40 year low and the most recent GDP figures were higher than the bank expected.
"If they don't do it now it's "hard to see" when they will, she said.
What about the savers?
BBC Radio 5 live
Usually when interest rates are raised, it is seen as a boon to savers, who might be expected to benefit from the amount of interest they gain from their nest eggs.
But as Louise Claro, from Circle Financial Services, told BBC Radio Five Live's Wake up to Money programme: "There is still no savings account in the UK that beats inflation. It is awful, if you have inflation hovering around 3%.
"If you know of any bank account paying that amount of interest, then I don't."
US keeps its interest rates on hold
As mentioned, back in the USA, the Federal Reserve overnight said its economic activity remains "solid" - despite recent hurricanes - and voted to hold its interest rates steady for now.
The outcome of the US central bank's meeting in Washington, to keep its rate target between 1% and 1.25%, had been widely expected.
The Fed has raised benchmark interest rates twice this year already, responding to signs of economic improvement.
Analysts expect a third hike in December.
Interest rate rise - 'don't panic' says expert
BBC Radio 5 live
One housing expert has advised that people should be sanguine about today's predicted interest rate rise, and that any hike should not be too disruptive for most mortgage holders.
Russell Quirk, founder and boss of online estate agent eMoov, told Radio Five Live's Wake up to Money programme: "The proposed rate increase from 0.25% to 0.5% is likely to add just £15 to a mortgage, and that is only for those on variable rate deals
"So it is unlikely to a have a worrying impact as such."
He said that with the number of people on fixed rate deals now outstripping those on variable rates, "there is a degree of protection there".
Mr Quirk also said that mortgage holders were less likely to be tipped into distress by any rise today, because lenders were more scrupulous about ensuring borrowers were living within their financial means before handing out loans.
"Mortgages are being dispensed in a more considered fashion," he said. "Potential borrowers are [financially] stress-tested more than ever before."
UK interest rate decision looms
As mentioned, the Bank of England will deliver one of its most closely watched interest rate decisions since the financial crisis later on Thursday.
Economists and investors are expecting the first increase in a decade.
In September, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) laid the groundwork for an increase "over the coming months" if economic growth remained stable.
If the Bank raises rates from the current 0.25%, it would represent the first increase since July 2007.
However, it is worth remembering that a rise to 0.5% would put interest rates back to where they were between 2007 and August 2016, when they were raised following the Brexit vote.
Good morning
Good morning, and welcome to another busy day of financial and economic news here at Business Live.
We will be finding out in about six hours time whether interest rates in the UK will rise for the first time in more than a decade.
And there has been a lot of business activity overnight, with the US keeping interest rates unchanged, and Facebook revealing a huge hike in profits.