Business Live: Thursday 2 November

Johnston Press

Newspaper publisher Johnston Press has said total group revenue, excluding classifieds, was flat in the third quarter, and including classifieds was down 7%, a one percentage point improvement on the second quarter.

Digital revenue saw continued growth, up 16% in the quarter (excluding classifieds), a three percentage point improvement on the second quarter.

Print advertising (excluding classified) was down 8%, "with print classified advertising remaining very challenging".

But it said the i newspaper "continues to perform very well", with total like-for-like revenues increasing 17% in the quarter (with print advertising up 14% year on year).