Business Live: Friday 3 November

Welcome to another day of Business Live with me and Karen Hoggan. We'll have more market reaction to yesterday's historic rate rise by the Bank of England, as well as keep an eye on demand for the new iPhone X. That and much more coming up - thanks for joining us.
Live Reporting
By Chris Johnston and Karen Hoggan
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Good morning
Chris Johnston
Business reporter, BBC News
Welcome to another day of Business Live with me and Karen Hoggan.
We'll have more market reaction to yesterday's historic rate rise by the Bank of England, as well as keep an eye on demand for the new iPhone X.
That and much more coming up - thanks for joining us.