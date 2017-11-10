Business Live: Friday 10 November

President Trump has made a hard-hitting speech at the Asia Pacific Economic Co-operation summit in Vietnam, telling assembled business and political leaders that the US will not be "taken advantage of" any more.
He said he would always put US interests first, in the same way that he expected leaders from other countries to put their interests first.
International trade, the US president said, should take place on a fair and equal basis.
China is already a serious rival for military and diplomatic dominance in Asia and President Xi Jinping's summit address is likely to reaffirm China's readiness to step into any leadership vacuum as an advocate of global free trade.
Higher US rates ahead
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
The US Federal Reserve is likely to raise rates in December and then gradually next year, according to John C. Williams, head of the San Francisco Federal Reserve.
"It makes sense for the fed to gradually continue
the path of bringing interest rates up to more normal levels, and I do think an
increase in December makes sense, at least based on the information I have today," he tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
Next year could bring as many as three rate increases as the US seeks to bring rates back to about 2.5%, Mr Williams adds.
The key rate target is now 1% to 1.25% - the highest level since 2008, when policymakers cut rates to encourage borrowing and spending after the financial crisis.
China opens up
China says it will increase foreign access to joint ventures in its financial markets - a key demand from the United States and other international investors.
Foreign firms will be allowed to own as much as 51% of shares of tie-ups in securities, funds and futures industries, vice finance minister Zhu Guangyao said, according to the official Xinhua news agency.
The announcement came after US President Donald Trump's state visit to China.
Uber ruling due
As we mentioned, Uber will learn the outcome of its appeal against a ruling on the employment rights of its drivers later.
Two drivers, James Farrar and Yaseen Aslam, won a landmark case against the hide-hailing app last year after arguing they were employees and entitled to the minimum wage, sick pay and paid holiday.
Uber challenged the ruling at the Employment Appeal Tribunal in central London, saying it could deprive drivers of the "personal flexibility they value".
Judge Jennifer Eady QC is due to hand down her judgement in the case, which comes less than two months after Transport for London said it would not renew Uber's licence. The company is also appealing against that decision.
Kobe comes clean
Kobe Steel is set to reveal an internal investigation into the causes of a data-cheating scandal that has rocked the Japanese steelmaker and affected hundreds of its customers globally.
Japan's third-biggest steelmaker will release the internal report, which includes countermeasures to prevent a recurrence, in a little over an hour.
The 112-year-old company admitted last month that workers had tampered with product specifications for at least a decade, causing global car makers, aircraft manufacturers and other companies to check whether the safety or performance of their products had been compromised.
No safety issues have so far been identified from the data cheating, which mainly involves falsely certifying the strength and durability of products.
It's Friday!
Chris Johnston
Business reporter, BBC News
Yes, you've made it to the end of the week - but it's not over yet.
On the agenda today is a ruling in Uber's appeal against a previous tribunal decision that its drivers be classed as workers rather than self-employed.
Live Reporting
By Chris Johnston and Zahra Hankir
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Robot love?
BBC Radio 5 live
Wake Up to Money has been talking robots this morning:
Trump on trade
President Trump has made a hard-hitting speech at the Asia Pacific Economic Co-operation summit in Vietnam, telling assembled business and political leaders that the US will not be "taken advantage of" any more.
He said he would always put US interests first, in the same way that he expected leaders from other countries to put their interests first.
International trade, the US president said, should take place on a fair and equal basis.
China is already a serious rival for military and diplomatic dominance in Asia and President Xi Jinping's summit address is likely to reaffirm China's readiness to step into any leadership vacuum as an advocate of global free trade.
Higher US rates ahead
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
The US Federal Reserve is likely to raise rates in December and then gradually next year, according to John C. Williams, head of the San Francisco Federal Reserve.
"It makes sense for the fed to gradually continue the path of bringing interest rates up to more normal levels, and I do think an increase in December makes sense, at least based on the information I have today," he tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
Next year could bring as many as three rate increases as the US seeks to bring rates back to about 2.5%, Mr Williams adds.
The key rate target is now 1% to 1.25% - the highest level since 2008, when policymakers cut rates to encourage borrowing and spending after the financial crisis.
China opens up
China says it will increase foreign access to joint ventures in its financial markets - a key demand from the United States and other international investors.
Foreign firms will be allowed to own as much as 51% of shares of tie-ups in securities, funds and futures industries, vice finance minister Zhu Guangyao said, according to the official Xinhua news agency.
The announcement came after US President Donald Trump's state visit to China.
Uber ruling due
As we mentioned, Uber will learn the outcome of its appeal against a ruling on the employment rights of its drivers later.
Two drivers, James Farrar and Yaseen Aslam, won a landmark case against the hide-hailing app last year after arguing they were employees and entitled to the minimum wage, sick pay and paid holiday.
Uber challenged the ruling at the Employment Appeal Tribunal in central London, saying it could deprive drivers of the "personal flexibility they value".
Judge Jennifer Eady QC is due to hand down her judgement in the case, which comes less than two months after Transport for London said it would not renew Uber's licence. The company is also appealing against that decision.
Kobe comes clean
Kobe Steel is set to reveal an internal investigation into the causes of a data-cheating scandal that has rocked the Japanese steelmaker and affected hundreds of its customers globally.
Japan's third-biggest steelmaker will release the internal report, which includes countermeasures to prevent a recurrence, in a little over an hour.
The 112-year-old company admitted last month that workers had tampered with product specifications for at least a decade, causing global car makers, aircraft manufacturers and other companies to check whether the safety or performance of their products had been compromised.
No safety issues have so far been identified from the data cheating, which mainly involves falsely certifying the strength and durability of products.
It's Friday!
Chris Johnston
Business reporter, BBC News
Yes, you've made it to the end of the week - but it's not over yet.
On the agenda today is a ruling in Uber's appeal against a previous tribunal decision that its drivers be classed as workers rather than self-employed.
It's also Equal Pay Day, which is organised by the Fawcett Society to raise awareness of the gender pay gap. It says the gap in the UK will take a century to close.
All that and much more - thanks for joining us. As always get in touch at bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk and follow me on Twitter: @cajuk