Business Live: Friday 10 November

President Trump has made a hard-hitting speech at the Asia Pacific Economic Co-operation summit in Vietnam, telling assembled business and political leaders that the US will not be "taken advantage of" any more.

He said he would always put US interests first, in the same way that he expected leaders from other countries to put their interests first.

International trade, the US president said, should take place on a fair and equal basis.

China is already a serious rival for military and diplomatic dominance in Asia and President Xi Jinping's summit address is likely to reaffirm China's readiness to step into any leadership vacuum as an advocate of global free trade.